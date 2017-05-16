PC Leader Rona Ambrose Stepping Down

Rona Ambrose issued this statement on her Facebook page:

May 16, 2017

As my time as Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada – Parti conservateur du Canada comes to an end, I think it’s important to look forward. So, I am also announcing today that after the House rises for the summer, I will be stepping down as MP for Sturgeon River-Parkland.

It truly has been the greatest honour of my life to serve in the House of Commons, something I never dreamed could have happened. But after 13 years, the time is right for the next generation of leadership to seek election to Parliament in Sturgeon River-Parkland.

See the video: https://www.facebook.com/ronaambrose/videos/10154748808933525/

