PDD Review Panel Report Released - Gateway Gazette

The Persons with Developmental Disabilities review panel’s engagement report is now available online.

The report summarizes input from thousands of Albertans who shared their views about the PDD program. Feedback focused on themes of eligibility, program access, service delivery, staff training, and communication between the disability community and government.

In response to the significant input, and in keeping with the province’s commitment to open dialogue with the disability community, the Alberta government is establishing two new ongoing engagement groups.

The Disability Advisory Forum will provide the minister of community and social services with advice on matters relevant to Albertans with disabilities. Participation at forum meetings will be sought from provincial-level organizations representing the full range of disability community perspectives, including self-advocates, families, Indigenous communities, service providers, community disability workers and other interested parties. Membership will vary depending on the topic under consideration. The first forum will be convened in the fall to discuss PDD eligibility. Eligibility is a key issue identified in the report, and by the disability community. Participants of this first forum discussion will include the PDD review panel co-chairs and additional members from the disability community.

The Service Provider Partnership Committee will serve as a link between the Alberta Council of Disability Services and the Ministry of Community and Social Services to alleviate administrative challenges and other operational concerns.

“Thank you to all Albertans who participated in this engagement, and to the members of the PDD review panel for their hard work and leadership. Our government has carefully considered the report, and will work with the disability community and the two new engagement groups to improve the province’s PDD program.”Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services

“On behalf of the entire review panel, I want to thank people from the disability community for the ideas and feedback they shared with us during the engagement. Through this report, we were pleased to share your valuable insights with government, to help guide future directions for PDD.”Dr. Dorothy Badry, co-chair, PDD review panel

“We are pleased government is taking steps to ensure ongoing collaboration with service providers in the community disability sector, and we are looking forward to being involved. Working together on this new committee will inform improvements and strengthen services to benefit Albertans with developmental disabilities.”Andrea Hesse, CEO, Alberta Council of Disability Services

Quick facts

The community-led review panel was appointed to oversee the review of the government PDD program. The panel includes individuals with diverse experience and background.

From October to December 2018, the PDD review panel held public engagement sessions in eight communities across the province: St. Paul, Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Calgary and Edmonton.

More than 1,100 people attended the public engagement sessions.

Nearly 1,200 people completed the online questionnaire for the review.

Participants included individuals receiving PDD, family members, service providers, advocacy groups, community disability workers and other interested Albertans.

