Peace River Opioid Campaign Gets Provincial Help - Gateway Gazette

A government grant will help the Peace Regional Victim Services Society raise awareness about the opioid crisis.

The $45,000 grant is one of 29 projects funded through the province’s $1.4-million opioid awareness program. The grant program is one of the recommendations of the Minister’s Opioid Emergency Response Commission.

The Through the Eye of the Storm project includes presentations to the public, junior and senior high school students, first responders and Indigenous communities. Project organizers are working with local schools, law enforcement, the medical community and people with lived experience to ensure the campaign addresses stigma and helps more people know where they can find help.

“Families impacted by the opioid crisis have told us ending stigma and fostering greater understanding is key to saving lives. Our government is proud to support community-based awareness projects like this one, which provide crucial information to individuals and families in need of support. This is one tool as we work with our partners to increase supports, services and resources to all Albertans affected by the opioid crisis.” Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

“No communities are immune to the opioid crisis we are experiencing in our province. We are very appreciative of Minister Hoffman and the government’s support of our project grant and we are anxious to roll out our awareness campaign in our region this fall. We have a very diverse and committed stakeholder group that has been working hard on this initiative.” Brian Turpin, regional coordinator, Peace Regional Victim Services Society

“Projects like this one that raise awareness are vital to our fight to reduce opioid-related deaths. Increasing awareness reduces stigma and makes it easier for people and their families to speak out and seek help.” Dr. Karen Grimsrud, co-chair, Minister’s Opioid Emergency Response Commission

In Budget 2018, the government committed $63 million to continue its work on the opioid crisis. This investment is supporting new treatment spaces, take-home naloxone kits and supervised consumption services. The province opened a new opioid dependency treatment clinic in High Prairie in June, which has the capacity to serve 150 clients in northwestern Alberta, including Peace River.