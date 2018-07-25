Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers recalled due to Salmonella - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, July 23, 2018 – Campbell Company of Canada is recalling Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Who is affected

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Affected products

Affected products Brand name Common name Size Code(s) on product UPC Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers 180 g 20/JAN/19

24/JAN/19

31/JAN/19

2/FEB/19

11/FEB/19

18/FEB/19 0 14100 08406 8 Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers 69 g 25/JAN/19

26/JAN/19 0 14100 23245 2

An earlier recall was reported on Ritz Crackers.

Christie brand Ritz Bits Sandwiches (Cheese and Pizza Flavours) recalled due to Salmonella

Ottawa, July 20, 2018 – Mondelēz Canada is recalling Christie brand Ritz Bits Sandwiches (cheese and pizza flavours) from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Who is affected

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Affected products

Affected products Brand name Common name Size Code(s) on product UPC Christie Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Cheese Flavoured 180 g 2019JA12

2019JA11

2019JA10

2019JA09

2019JA08

2019JA07

2019JA06

2019JA05

2019JA04

2019JA03

2019JA02

2019JA01

2018DE31 0 66721 00216 7 Christie Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Pizza Flavoured 180 g 2019FE14

2019FE13

2019FE12 0 66721 00556 4 Christie Mini Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Cheese Flavoured 30 x 42 g (1.26 kg) 2019MR13

2019MR12

2019MR11

2019MR10

2019MR09

2019MR08

2019MR07 0 66721 00609 7 Christie Mini Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Cheese Flavoured 42 g 2019MR13

2019MR12

2019MR11

2019MR10

2019MR09

2019MR08

2019MR07 0 66721 00608 0 Christie Ritz Bits Sandwiches -Cheese Flavoured 180 g – 6 Snak Paks 2018NO24

2018NO29

2019JA23

2019JA24 0 66721 01623 2

Source: Health Canada