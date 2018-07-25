Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers recalled due to Salmonella - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
Ottawa, July 23, 2018 – Campbell Company of Canada is recalling Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
|Brand name
|Common name
|Size
|Code(s) on product
|UPC
|Pepperidge Farm
|Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers
|180 g
|20/JAN/19
24/JAN/19
31/JAN/19
2/FEB/19
11/FEB/19
18/FEB/19
|0 14100 08406 8
|Pepperidge Farm
|Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers
|69 g
|25/JAN/19
26/JAN/19
|0 14100 23245 2
An earlier recall was reported on Ritz Crackers.
Ottawa, July 20, 2018 – Mondelēz Canada is recalling Christie brand Ritz Bits Sandwiches (cheese and pizza flavours) from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
|Brand name
|Common name
|Size
|Code(s) on product
|UPC
|Christie
|Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Cheese Flavoured
|180 g
|2019JA12
2019JA11
2019JA10
2019JA09
2019JA08
2019JA07
2019JA06
2019JA05
2019JA04
2019JA03
2019JA02
2019JA01
2018DE31
|0 66721 00216 7
|Christie
|Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Pizza Flavoured
|180 g
|2019FE14
2019FE13
2019FE12
|0 66721 00556 4
|Christie
|Mini Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Cheese Flavoured
|30 x 42 g (1.26 kg)
|2019MR13
2019MR12
2019MR11
2019MR10
2019MR09
2019MR08
2019MR07
|0 66721 00609 7
|Christie
|Mini Ritz Bits Sandwiches – Cheese Flavoured
|42 g
|2019MR13
2019MR12
2019MR11
2019MR10
2019MR09
2019MR08
2019MR07
|0 66721 00608 0
|Christie
|Ritz Bits Sandwiches -Cheese Flavoured
|180 g – 6 Snak Paks
|2018NO24
2018NO29
2019JA23
2019JA24
|0 66721 01623 2
Source: Health Canada
Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers recalled due to Salmonella
UPDATE-Okotoks- Arrests & Charges in Aggravated Assault Investigation
Claresholm RCMP Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle collision on Hwy 2 north of Claresholm
High River Centre Street Closure Update: Closure to Occur July 24-26, 2018