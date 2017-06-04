For many years, I struggled to find the perfect asparagus. Crunchy yet cooked stalks that were not covered in butter, yet still immensely flavorful. After unsuccessfully steaming, poaching and pan-frying, I turned to the oven for a solution.
While this recipe is simple and quick (making it the last thing you should prepare before serving a meal), it is the means of making a perfect side dish, and should be part of a chef’s repertoire.
Perfect Asparagus Recipe
Cuisine Vegan, Vegetarian
2 SERVINGS 2 MINUTES
9 MINUTES
Ingredients
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp minced garlic
1 shallot thinly sliced
1 pinch salt
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1/2 lemon quartered
Instructions
olive oil, garlic, shallot, salt and ground black pepper.
2. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place the asparagus one spear deep.
3. Insert the sheet into the oven and bake for 6 to 9 minutes, until it has reached the desired
tenderness – leave it in longer if wanting it softer. Serve with a squeeze of lemon.
Fat: 7g
Carbohydrates: 8g
Protein: 3g