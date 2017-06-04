For many years, I struggled to find the perfect asparagus. Crunchy yet cooked stalks that were not covered in butter, yet still immensely flavorful. After unsuccessfully steaming, poaching and pan-frying, I turned to the oven for a solution.

While this recipe is simple and quick (making it the last thing you should prepare before serving a meal), it is the means of making a perfect side dish, and should be part of a chef’s repertoire.

Perfect Asparagus Recipe