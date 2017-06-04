Perfect Asparagus Recipe

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 04
By Samantha Lowe

For many years, I struggled to find the perfect asparagus. Crunchy yet cooked stalks that were not covered in butter, yet still immensely flavorful. After unsuccessfully steaming, poaching and pan-frying, I turned to the oven for a solution.

While this recipe is simple and quick (making it the last thing you should prepare before serving a meal), it is the means of making a perfect side dish, and should be part of a chef’s repertoire.

Perfect Asparagus Recipe

Course Sides
Cuisine Vegan, Vegetarian
Servings Prep Time
2 SERVINGS 2 MINUTES
Cook Time
9 MINUTES

Ingredients

1 bunch asparagus washed
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp minced garlic
1 shallot thinly sliced
1 pinch salt
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1/2 lemon quartered

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. Break off the bottoms of the asparagus. Toss with the
olive oil, garlic, shallot, salt and ground black pepper.
2. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place the asparagus one spear deep.
3. Insert the sheet into the oven and bake for 6 to 9 minutes, until it has reached the desired
tenderness – leave it in longer if wanting it softer. Serve with a squeeze of lemon.
Recipe Notes
Calories: 98
Fat: 7g
Carbohydrates: 8g
Protein: 3g
For more recipes visit Greener Ideal/Recipes

Subscribe to the Gateway Gazette FREE Daily Digest!

You'll receive an email each morning with the headlines and a short excerpt of the articles posted the previous day.

Prefer a weekly digest option? Click ﻿﻿Here

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Rural Infrastructure Projects get $100 Million

Grants Engage Visitors in New, Creative Ways

Ecosystems and Economics: How Green Roofs can Improve our Cities

June is Wildflower Festival Time in Waterton Again!

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Playground Grants will Reduce Fundraising Burden Next Post June is Wildflower Festival Time in Waterton Again!
%d bloggers like this: