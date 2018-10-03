Periodic Closures on Highway 1 Continue - Gateway Gazette

Snowstorms in parts of southern Alberta continue to create extreme winter driving conditions.

Throughout the day sections of Highway 1 between Cochrane and Canmore have been periodically closing in both eastbound and westbound directions as conditions fluctuate. Highway crews are responding, but closures may remain in place overnight. Travel is not recommended.

RCMP are asking stranded motorists to shelter in place and be prepared to move as directed by emergency personnel. In the event of an emergency, please call 911. Please check 511 Alberta for updates on this and all other highway conditions and restrictions.

Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real time road conditions.

Posted speed limits are the maximum intended for ideal summer driving conditions. Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive for changing conditions.

Rain can make roads slick, and snow can accumulate quickly and reduce visibility. Adjust your speed accordingly.

Clear all snow and ice from the windshield and windows before driving, and turn on headlights to activate tail lights and increase visibility.

Remember to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

Keep a winter emergency kit in your vehicle.

Please give snowplows room to work – stay back at least 10 metres to prevent collisions.

Consider postponing non-essential travel.

Morley, AB – The Cochrane RCMP are again reminding motorists of the extreme winter driving conditions on highways west of Cochrane. Currently highway 1A between the Morley Road and highway 1X is impassable with vehicles stuck on the road and in the ditch. Highway crews and tow trucks are working hard at clearing up the highway.

Travel is not recommended on highway 1A west of Cochrane, at this time. If you must travel then please be prepared for the winter driving conditions and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.