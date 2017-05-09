Your Personal Emergency Plan – Event on May 15, 2017

The High Country Rural Crime Watch, the M.D. of Foothills, and the Alberta Equestrian Federation invite you to an information session to assist residents with the preparation of a personal emergency plan for your family and animals.

We all remember the devastating images from Ft. McMurray last year and the flooding in our own municipality in 2013. None of us want to believe that we could personally be affected by such terrible events, but the truth is that we live in an area vulnerable to both flood and wildfire, as well as other very real potential threats.

If someone were to knock on your door and say you must evacuate your home in five minutes, what would your priorities be? Could you even think clearly under those circumstances? To complicate matters further, what could you do about your small animals, horses and other large livestock?

Good preparation requires good information from knowledgeable sources, so please join us on May 15, 2017. Everyone is welcome.

Your Personal Emergency Plan

A meeting to share & discuss information in the event of an emergency

Date: Monday May 15, 2017 Time: 7:00 p.m. Location: Millarville Racetrack Hall

Refreshments to be served

Speakers:

· Clayton Terletski, Director Emergency Mgmt., M.D. of Foothills

· Jim Smith, Fire Chief, M.D. of Foothills

· Les Oakes, President, Alberta Equestrian Federation

· Representative from the Alberta SPCA (pending)

Purpose:

· Inform residents about the M.D.’s Emergency Plan and Focus

· Provide insight into considerations for individual planning for people and animals based on experiences from the Ft. McMurray fire and M.D. of Foothills floods

· To include a large animal discussion

Partners:

M.D. of Foothills, High Country Rural Crime Watch Association, Alberta Equestrian Federation, Priddis-Millarville Residents Assoc., Millarville Racing and Agriculture Society, High Country News, local media.

Source: High Country Rural Crime Watch Association

