Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides - Gateway Gazette

Join the walk with Okotoks Pet Valu on May 26th

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is a national fundraising walk held in approximately 300 communities across Canada. It raises funds to help train Dog Guides for Canadians with visual, hearing, medical or physical disabilities. Each Walk is organized by local volunteers with support from Lions Foundation of Canada. To date, the Walk has raised more than $17 million! Communities host Walks in the Spring and Fall.

Why Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides?

To help provide Dog Guides at no cost to the growing number of Canadians who need them.

To enjoy a fun day out in your community. Walk with your friends, family and co-workers.The event is pet friendly but you don’t need a dog to participate.

Everyone is welcome – all ages and abilities – and you are not required to complete the route to participate.

Everyone is a winner! The money you raise goes towards this important program and you could earn an incentive prize.

There is no registration fee and 100% of the funds you raise will go towards the cause. Find the Walk closest to you.

About Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

In the early 1980’s Lions Clubs across Canada sought to develop a national project to reflect their service to Canadians with visual impairments. The result was Lions Foundation of Canada and its founding program, Canine Vision Canada, which was established in 1985. Since then the Foundation has grown to include additional Dog Guide programs:

Hearing, Service, Seizure Response, Autism Assistance, Diabetic Alert and newly introduced, Support Dog Guides.



Lions Foundation of Canada’s mission is to assist Canadians with a medical or physical disability by providing them Dog Guides at no cost. To do this, the Foundation operates Dog Guides Canada, a preeminent national training school and charity that assists individuals with disabilities through specialized Dog Guide programs. These Dog Guides are provided at no cost to eligible Canadians from coast to coast despite costing $25,000 to train and place. The Foundation relies on donations from individuals, service clubs, foundations and corporations and does not receive any government funding.



Now the largest school of its kind in Canada, Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is located in Oakville and has a breeding and training facility in Breslau.