Pfizer Canada Statement on Epipen® Auto-Injector (0.3 Mg And 0.15 Mg) Supply - Gateway Gazette

Kirkland, QC, July 30, 2018 – Pfizer continues to experience supply shortages of EpiPen® epinephrine auto-injectors in the 0.3 mg and 0.15 mg doses.

Throughout 2018, there has been limited supply of auto-injectors at wholesalers, distributors and pharmacies in Canada. Pfizer understands the importance of this medically-necessary medicine to Canadian patients and continues to take action to expedite delivery of product to the market.

Pfizer anticipates the next shipment of EpiPen® 0.3 mg to the Canadian market by late August 2018. At which time, limited inventory will be available and will continue to be managed through measured allocation. Until this new shipment arrives, shortages of EpiPen® 0.3 mg can be expected at the retail pharmacy level.

At this time, EpiPen® Jr 0.15 mg continues to be available and allocated at a national level to ensure market supply.

Pfizer is providing regular updates to Health Canada regarding this situation.

Pfizer Canada has asked Health Care Professionals to help manage supply for patients during this temporary supply interruption. As a result, pharmacists are filling prescriptions with the temporary supply interruption in mind.

We understand and regret the challenges this situation continues to pose to patients. Ensuring continuity of the supply of our medicines is paramount.

Pfizer Canada