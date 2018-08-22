Pharmacy Assistant Job Opportunity ~ Pharmasave Black Diamond - Gateway Gazette

Black Diamond Pharmasave is currently seeking a Pharmacy Assistant.

Pharmasave is an independently owned pharmacy in the heart of Black Diamond just 35 minutes from South Calgary. Our Pharmacy Assistant position has just become available.

Our pharmacy operating system is Kroll and experience with Kroll is an asset.

The job will be shift work of 32 – 40 hours per week and we offer a Benefits Package.

Experience is an asset but not mandatory, we are seeking a candidate with a friendly, outgoing personality who is willing to learn.

Please send Resumes to either:

Pharmasave Black Diamond

Box 1066

Black Diamond, AB

T0L0H0

Or

Fax 403-933-7999

Or

Email [email protected]

This competition closes August 15th or when the appropriate candidate is found.