Pharmasave Black Diamond is offering FREE Flu Shots for ages 9 and up

Walk-In, no appointment necessary

Free for all Albertans

No Flu mist this year

Children 9 years of age and older can be done

For more information and details on Influenza please click here: http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/assets/healthinfo/hi-flu-influenza-vaccine-information-sheet.pdf.

Here is some important information that you need to know if you are considering vaccinating children under 9 years of age. It is provided by the Alberta College of Pharmacists.

Q. Can a pharmacist with injections authorization administer Trivalent Inactivated Vaccine (TIV) to children?

A. Yes, as long as the child is 5 or older and as long as the pharmacist uses provincially funded vaccine only for those children 9 and over.

The contract with AHS stipulates that pharmacists will NOT use provincially funded influenza vaccine for children under 9 and, according to ACP standards, pharmacists may not administer an injection to children under 5.

So that means if the pharmacist immunizes children 5-8 with TIV, he/she can’t use provincially funded vaccine and can’t bill Blue Cross, and so must charge for the vaccine and administration.

https://pharmacists.ab.ca/articles/flu-faq

Quick Facts: Influenza

What it is

an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs that is caused by a virus

symptoms start suddenly and may include: fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, headache, muscle aches, loss of appetite, and feeling tired. Vomiting and diarrhea can happen but is more common in young children

pneumonia is the most common complication of influenza

influenza can make other health problems worse

even healthy, young people can get very sick and die from influenza

each year, more than 12,000 people in Canada are admitted to hospital and 3,500 die from influenza

How it spreads

easily spread when an infected person sneezes, coughs, or even talks

the virus can be breathed in. People can be exposed to it when they touch something that carries the virus (e.g., hands, objects) and then touch their eyes or nose

influenza can spread before symptoms start

How to prevent spreading influenza

get immunized

wash your hands with warm water and soap or use an alcohol-based hand rub (hand sanitizer) often

cover your cough or sneeze into your arm or a tissue, not your hand

stay home when you are sick

Visit our website: http://www.blackdiamondpharmasave.com







Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

