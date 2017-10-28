Pharmasave Black Diamond is offering FREE Flu Shots for ages 9 and up

Walk-In, no appointment necessary
Free for all Albertans
No Flu mist this year
Children 9 years of age and older can be done
For more information and details on Influenza please click here: http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/assets/healthinfo/hi-flu-influenza-vaccine-information-sheet.pdf.
Here is some important information that you need to know if you are considering vaccinating children under 9 years of age. It is provided by the Alberta College of Pharmacists.
Q. Can a pharmacist with injections authorization administer Trivalent Inactivated Vaccine (TIV) to children?
A. Yes, as long as the child is 5 or older and as long as the pharmacist uses provincially funded vaccine only for those children 9 and over.
The contract with AHS stipulates that pharmacists will NOT use provincially funded influenza vaccine for children under 9 and, according to ACP standards, pharmacists may not administer an injection to children under 5.
So that means if the pharmacist immunizes children 5-8 with TIV, he/she can’t use provincially funded vaccine and can’t bill Blue Cross, and so must charge for the vaccine and administration.
https://pharmacists.ab.ca/articles/flu-faq
Quick Facts: Influenza
What it is
- an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs that is caused by a virus
- symptoms start suddenly and may include: fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, headache, muscle aches, loss of appetite, and feeling tired. Vomiting and diarrhea can happen but is more common in young children
- pneumonia is the most common complication of influenza
- influenza can make other health problems worse
- even healthy, young people can get very sick and die from influenza
- each year, more than 12,000 people in Canada are admitted to hospital and 3,500 die from influenza
How it spreads
- easily spread when an infected person sneezes, coughs, or even talks
- the virus can be breathed in. People can be exposed to it when they touch something that carries the virus (e.g., hands, objects) and then touch their eyes or nose
- influenza can spread before symptoms start
How to prevent spreading influenza
- get immunized
- wash your hands with warm water and soap or use an alcohol-based hand rub (hand sanitizer) often
- cover your cough or sneeze into your arm or a tissue, not your hand
- stay home when you are sick
