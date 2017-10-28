Pharmasave Black Diamond is offering FREE Flu Shots for ages 9 and up

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 28

Walk-In, no appointment necessary

Free for all Albertans

No Flu mist this year

Children 9 years of age and older can be done

For more information and details on Influenza please click here: http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/assets/healthinfo/hi-flu-influenza-vaccine-information-sheet.pdf.

Here is some important information that you need to know if you are considering vaccinating children under 9 years of age.  It is provided by the Alberta College of Pharmacists.

Q. Can a pharmacist with injections authorization administer Trivalent Inactivated Vaccine (TIV) to children?

A. Yes, as long as the child is 5 or older and as long as the pharmacist uses provincially funded vaccine only for those children 9 and over.

The contract with AHS stipulates that pharmacists will NOT use provincially funded influenza vaccine for children under 9 and, according to ACP standards, pharmacists may not administer an injection to children under 5.

So that means if the pharmacist immunizes children 5-8 with TIV, he/she can’t use provincially funded vaccine and can’t bill Blue Cross, and so must charge for the vaccine and administration.

https://pharmacists.ab.ca/articles/flu-faq

Quick Facts: Influenza

What it is

  • an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs that is caused by a virus
  • symptoms start suddenly and may include: fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, headache, muscle aches, loss of appetite, and feeling tired. Vomiting and diarrhea can happen but is more common in young children
  • pneumonia is the most common complication of influenza
  • influenza can make other health problems worse
  • even healthy, young people can get very sick and die from influenza
  • each year, more than 12,000 people in Canada are admitted to hospital and 3,500 die from influenza

 

How it spreads

  • easily spread when an infected person sneezes, coughs, or even talks
  • the virus can be breathed in. People can be exposed to it when they touch something that carries the virus (e.g., hands, objects) and then touch their eyes or nose
  • influenza can spread before symptoms start

 

How to prevent spreading influenza

  • get immunized
  • wash your hands with warm water and soap or use an alcohol-based hand rub (hand sanitizer) often
  • cover your cough or sneeze into your arm or a tissue, not your hand
  • stay home when you are sick

 

Visit our website: http://www.blackdiamondpharmasave.com



