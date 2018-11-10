Pharmasave Black Diamond: Remembrance Day Store Hours - Gateway Gazette

Pharmasave Black Diamond: Remembrance Day Store Hours

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 10

In honour of our Veterans and to allow our staff the opportunity to attend the Services, we will remain closed until after the Ceremonies.

Pharmasave

 

