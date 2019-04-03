Pharmasave is a Proud National Parter of the Canadian Cancer Society - Gateway Gazette

LANGLEY, BC, April 1, 2019

In 2017, it was estimated that more than 206,000 Canadians were diagnosed with cancer. To show support for those living with the disease, Pharmasave will once again partner with the Canadian Cancer Society for the Daffodil Campaign.

Held each spring, the Daffodil Campaign is the Canadian Cancer Society’s national fundraising initiative. From April 1 to 30, daffodil pins will be available at Pharmasave’s more than 680 locations across the country. Money raised will go towards funding ground-breaking research and support services for people affected by cancer. Through these services, the Canadian Cancer Society helped nearly 250,000 Canadians last year.

“At the Canadian Cancer Society, we are committed to supporting and engaging people in communities across the country. We are a collective of people united by the same goals. This includes people with cancer, their families, friends and corporate partners, like Pharmasave,” says Carly Schur, National Director, Corporate Programs for the Canadian Cancer Society. “We simply couldn’t support work aimed at helping people live longer and improving the lives and experiences of those affected by cancer without all of these committed individuals and partner organizations.”

Pharmasave has been a proud partner of the Canadian Cancer Society for several years and during this time has raised more than $420,000.

“From coast to coast, giving back to the community is a core value at Pharmasave,” says Carmen Churcott, Pharmasave National’s Chief Executive Officer. Each Pharmasave store operates independently to serve its individual community, providing programs and services tailored to meet the needs of their customers. “Pharmasave proudly supports what matters in communities because communities matter to Pharmasave,” says Churcott.

Significant progress has been made against cancer. The Canadian Cancer Society says survival rates for childhood and breast and prostate cancers are at 83%, 87% and 95%, respectively. The charity also says the cancer survival rate for all cancers combined has increased from about 25% in the 1940s to approximately 60% today, thanks to investments in research, prevention, early detection and treatment.

This April, Pharmasave encourages Canadians to make a donation and proudly wear a daffodil pin as a sign of their support for people living with cancer.

About Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is a national, community-based organization of volunteers whose mission is to eradicate cancer and enhance the quality of life of people living with cancer. Thanks to our donors and volunteers, CCS has the most impact, against the most cancers, in the most communities in Canada. For more information, visit cancer.ca or call our toll-free bilingual Cancer Information Service at 1-888-939-3333 (TTY 1-866-786-3934).

About Pharmasave:

With more than 680 stores across the country, Pharmasave is one of Canada’s leading independent community pharmacies. Since being founded in 1981, Pharmasave has focused on building a national platform of community-based retail outlets designed to provide exceptional patient-centred healthcare, medication advice, drug store products and customer service. [email protected] a collection of services that help patients manage their medications more effectively, increases patient adherence and improves health outcomes. Through [email protected], pharmacists provide medication reviews and medication synchronization, assisting patients by aligning their refills to come due on the same day.

Pharmasave continues to differentiate itself through leading-edge digital solutions. Patients can access everyday tools to manage their health in ways that are simple to set up and easy to maintain with [email protected] This suite of interactive solutions enables patients to engage digitally with their pharmacy and empowers them with mobile refills, medication reminders and so much more. Each Pharmasave store operates independently to serve its individual community, tailoring both programs and services to the unique needs of customers and reinforcing the commitment to help all customers live well with Pharmasave.