Pharmasave is Ready for the Parade - Are You? - Gateway Gazette

This Saturday, June 2nd, marks the 50th Anniversary of the Diamond Valley Parade and our 10th year of participating in it.



We have Beatrice the Be Well Bee back to visit and to hug everyone. She also loves to pose for photographs!



Also again this year we'll be serving up Cotton Candy to all the kids.....young and old, so stop by and get yours.



Any donations we receive for the Cotton Candy will be passed on to the Oilfield's Food Bank so please consider helping to stock their shelves a little bit, they sure could use the assistance.



Most of all - enjoy your day and take in all the fun things happening in both of our great little towns.