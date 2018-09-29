Pharmasave Mobile App Saves You Time - Gateway Gazette

Pharmasave Mobile App Saves You Time

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 29


Pharmasave Mobile App​​​​

Pharmasave’s mobile app and pharmasave.com enables you, as a Pharmasave customer, to digitally interact with Black Diamond Pharmasave by:

• Refilling & transferring prescriptions


• Fill a new prescription by taking a picture with your phone


• Set medication reminders

 Additionally, you can search health information, conveniently browse flyers  and see their store hours.

Become familiar with its features by downloading the Pharmasave mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.

From the comfort of your home with your computer you can order your prescriptions by clicking on this link:

http://www.pharmasave.com/prescriptions/?storeid=364

Visit our website: Pharmasave Black Diamond

Click here for our Super Flyer Sale

