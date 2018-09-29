Pharmasave Mobile App Saves You Time - Gateway Gazette

Pharmasave Mobile App
Pharmasave’s mobile app and pharmasave.com enables you, as a Pharmasave customer, to digitally interact with Black Diamond Pharmasave by:
• Refilling & transferring prescriptions
• Fill a new prescription by taking a picture with your phone
• Set medication reminders
Additionally, you can search health information, conveniently browse flyers and see their store hours.
Become familiar with its features by downloading the Pharmasave mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.
From the comfort of your home with your computer you can order your prescriptions by clicking on this link: