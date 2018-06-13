 Philippine Independence Day Statement from United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Philippine Independence Day Statement from United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney

By Contributor

Jun 13

Edmonton, AB (June 12, 2018) – Today, I extend my best wishes to Filipinos in Canada and around the world as they celebrate the 120th anniversary of Philippine Independence.

For people of Filipino descent, today is an important celebration of their heritage, an expression of their pride, and a chance to rekindle their roots.

During my time as Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, I was proud to facilitate the arrival of hundreds of thousands of immigrants from the Philippines, of which more than 45,000 chose to live in Alberta. Filipino-Canadians have made tremendous contributions to our country’s social and cultural fabric, to our economy, and to our history.

As Leader of the United Conservative Party, I am proud to join with other Albertans in wishing the best to all who celebrate today’s Philippine Independence Day.

