Pincher Creek Seniors Lodge Grand Opening - Gateway Gazette

The governments of Alberta and Canada are making lives better for seniors in Pincher Creek and surrounding communities with the grand opening of the new Crestview Lodge.

The new facility features 50 spacious and fully accessible homes that offer independent living for seniors, allowing them to remain close to their families and communities.

“I am proud of our government’s commitment to supporting seniors and their families in Pincher Creek and surrounding communities with this significant investment in the new Crestview Lodge. We want seniors in Alberta to look forward to many years of care and dignity in the communities they helped to build.” ~Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Alberta Seniors and Housing

“I am delighted to see that construction is complete on the project. The opening of Crestview Lodge brings more affordable rental housing to this community, allowing seniors to remain close to family and friends. I congratulate Pincher Creek Foundation —their hard work and dedication will ensure that seniors and their families continue to be treated with respect and dignity. I’m certain the new facility will make a positive impact for generations to come.” ~Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

“Crestview Lodge has been providing comfortable, affordable retirement living for seniors for over 50 years. Pincher Creek Foundation is very pleased and excited to announce that our new, state-of-the-art Crestview Lodge will proudly continue to meet the needs of seniors in our community now and into the future. Our new building has been made possible by the investment of both our provincial and federal governments, as well as our local governments, the Town of Pincher Creek, the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 and the Village of Cowley.” ~Lorne Jackson, chair, Pincher Creek Foundation

Quick facts

The governments of Canada and Alberta provided a combined investment of $10.2 million to the project, under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement.

The Crestview Lodge project replaces an outdated seniors lodge with a new 50-unit, fully accessible lodge.

Last year, the Government of Alberta launched the province’s first Affordable Housing Strategy, including a $1.2-billion commitment to build affordable housing across the province.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS) – an ambitious 10-year, $40-billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors, to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

Alberta Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need.

As Canada's authority on housing, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit placetocallhome.ca.

Editor’s Note: the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation also issued this news release on Oct. 24, 2018.