Plan Ahead this Long Weekend to Avoid Tragedy - Gateway Gazette

Albertans are reminded to drive safe and sober as they take to the roads over the Canada Day long weekend.
The Government of Alberta is joining many traffic safety advocates and emergency response organizations in recognizing Impaired Driving Awareness Month during July. Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs puts people at serious risk of injury and death. Cannabis, prescription drugs or over-the-counter medication can be just as dangerous behind the wheel as alcohol, especially when taken in any combination.
“The summer season offers travellers the best conditions for safe driving, yet fatal collision rates rise during the summer months. These collisions are preventable, and it’s up to all Albertans to make sure our roads are safe. Please plan ahead this summer and make smart choices: don’t drive while impaired, and be prepared to make alternate travel plans if consuming drugs or alcohol.”Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation
Daily traffic volumes tend to increase on Alberta highways during long weekends. During the summer months, long weekends experience about 50 per cent more fatalities and 15 per cent more injuries than the rest of the year.
Impaired driving facts
The federal government updated Canada’s impaired driving laws in 2018.
Any amount of alcohol can cause impairment.
Having a BAC of 0.08 or over within two hours of driving is a criminal offence.
