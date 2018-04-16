Planet Waves Horoscopes: April 16 - 23, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

BY ERIC FRANCIS COPPOLINO

ARIES — There’s been one major event after the next in your sign over the past several days, and Mercury is in direct motion. There’s a New Moon tonight (Sunday); and through the week, the Sun is conjunct Uranus, the bringer of ideas and revelations. Yet something truly momentous happens with Chiron’s entry into your sign Tuesday, a cycle that last began in 1968. We are entering an enormous time in history, as are you, in your personal journey. Chiron in one’s own sign is a radical time of awakening self-awareness, and all these other events are preparing your energy-body to be wide open enough to accept the experience. Chiron is deep medicine for the soul, and an agent of change like no other. On a deeper level, you are now embarking on an initiation process: you are an initiate. That is a distinction, though a humble one. One step at a time, plant your feet upon The Way.

TAURUS — You have a passport to experiment with some of your boldest visions. You seem to have a few of those at the moment; from the viewpoint of your solar chart, your future looks like a busy metropolitan airport. And right behind that airport is a kind of spaceport, which most people are too busy getting their flight to notice. However, there’s just one of you, and you can only be one place at a time, or have one experience at a time. So go from one experience to another and live the experience fully, whether it’s working, creating art, sharing time with loved ones or exploring sex — all of which are favored for you at this time. Or said another way, you have this beautiful opening to really and truly be you all the time. The world is a little uptight right now, but don’t let that stop you. You have the charm and the Teflon to keep the flow going and any bad vibes sliding off of you.

GEMINI — One of the strangest Mercury retrogrades in modern history ended Sunday. Over the next two weeks or so, you’ll get a kind of debriefing on everything that’s taken place, and you’ll be able to see it from a different point of view. Note the contrast between what you observed the first time and what you observe now — about yourself, about others, and about the nature of recent events. You will get to rewrite some patterns and shift some expectations, which nearly all involve the way you handle yourself in group situations. The thing to remember is that you’re not responsible for anyone else’s feelings but your own. This can be challenging to see, to understand and to accept, though there’s a boundary issue involved — that boundary being the one between you and everyone else. Do not take on the projections or expectations of others. Hand them right back to where they came from.

CANCER — It’s time to pivot in the direction of certain professional plans that you’ve been brewing for a long time. This involves a shift in your assignment, your responsibility level, and your point of view. Your natural tendency is to live in such a way that you’re responsible for yourself: you want to be your own authority, and you’re willing to do the work involved in having that be real. Often this will entail asserting yourself against existing structures of authority, and persisting until such time as there is either a mutual understanding, or at least agreeing to disagree. You, however, must always be in accord with yourself, which means working out your inner differences before you take a position on something. Here’s a clue about that: your opinions must be based on facts; and certain key data points are about to emerge, as well as a template for seeing the pattern — and a plan.

LEO — You’re getting one idea after another about different ways to take your life, including places you want to visit, and great things you want to achieve. At the same time, the here-and-now is calling you: you have plenty to do, plenty to keep you busy. In the midst of all of this activity, it’s essential that you focus one primary task, and work every day on a long trajectory that will arrive at a completion point around April 26. This is the one thing you must come back to every day, and aim for finalization several days ahead of your actual deadline. Make sure you use old drafts, drawings and plans as the basis for your new ones, or at least as the basis of not making the same mistake twice. You’ve already thought through most of what you need to do. Your plan requires slight modifications, but not many.

VIRGO — There’s a cool term called “sapiosexual,” which means, “someone who finds intelligence and the human mind to be the most sexually attractive feature in the opposite sex.” This is a real thing, and it’s likely you’re feeling it these days. You’re also likely to draw to you someone who’s smart enough to keep and hold your attention. Apart from any immediate scenario, you must always remember that for you, brainpower is the bottom line, though you must take care because many people who seem smart have also managed to cut off their feelings. So you need a blend of a truly receptive quality, kindness, sensitivity to beauty — and intelligence. The downside of this is that it’s not an easy combination to put together, and you will have temptations to make compromises. Just don’t expect too much if you do.

LIBRA — You’ve had to divide your attention between a family situation and an intimate relationship, though the two have certain elements in common. One involves communication and how certain ideas come across. Remember that, as evil genius Frank Luntz wrote, “It’s not what you say, it’s what people hear.” However, there’s another side to that, which is, “It’s not what you say, it’s what others might say, and a lot depends on whether it’s true or not.” Forget what you’ve read on the internet — there’s such a thing as true; there’s such a thing as the truth, and not in some abstract philosophical sense but rather the most practical: that which can be verified, preferably from two or three sources. The whole world needs to up its game on verification and fact checking, and so do you. Don’t just accept what you hear. Verify, verify, verify; and document your facts in writing, on paper.

SCORPIO — With work presenting fewer challenges, easier solutions and more rewards this week, you can focus on an intimate scenario that’s been developing in your life. If there’s a new (or newly developing) relationship in your life, don’t rush matters; don’t push the river. The dominant energy is Taurus, which cannot do anything but move at its own pace. So all you need to do is allow for that movement, and then notice if it happens to be in your direction. If so, fantastic; if not, let the person move along and notice someone else who catches your fancy. You are, at the moment, a powerfully attractive force, though what attracts can also repel (think of a magnet). Be aware of that. Also, you’re currently serving to change the trajectory of other people in your environment, seemingly having nothing to do with you in the end. That might mean introducing someone to someone, and it might mean influences that you’re not aware you’re having .

SAGITTARIUS — In most horoscopes for your sign lately, I’ve been emphasizing the creative process. Now, not everyone thinks this applies to them, such as if your passion is working in an insurance office. I would, though, apply “creative” not just to art and music but also to anything that’s self-creative, adventurous, amorous, or otherwise bold. Yet it’s your creative side, or rather, creative core, that will benefit the most under current conditions, where you’re being encouraged to dive in and bring up the pearls and treasures you find deep within yourself. This time in your life is about taking creative and expressive risks. It’s about following your curiosity. Most of all, it’s about becoming yourself through what you express to the world. You should know that this is the bottom line for Sagittarius, now and forever.

CAPRICORN — At the moment, I’m tracking eight points moving through Capricorn, more than any other sign. These include Mars, Saturn, Pluto and a few so-called minor points that are anything but. You have many choices for who you get to be. They all stem from the same basic material of your soul or psyche, all from your same basic mission on Earth. Think of all the many diverse forms of life, all of which sprout from the mountains, fields and oceans: infinite modes of expression of the same basic thing: the vital force as it manifests physically and to the senses. Despite all the many options you have and perhaps the seemingly overwhelming pressure to become what you need to become, this is always an experiment. If more people knew this, they would be a lot happier and more easygoing. As Joni Mitchell sang, “I’m not sure who I am, but life is for learning.”

AQUARIUS — Remember at all times that your life springs from inside of you. Your inner life is your point of origin, and that is the place to focus. When you get there, you may notice that you’re within somewhat of a labyrinth. Only you know how complex you are inside and, ultimately, what your true point of simplicity is. However, the thing to do is to be aware of your interior mental and emotional space, and leave the light on for yourself. Imagine there’s a fireplace in your mind, and your job is to tend the flames at all times. Stay with yourself. Keep the fire burning at a steady pace — not a bonfire, but never allowing the flames or embers to die out. You want a constant, steady flow of warmth, enough to make your mind an inviting place to hang out. From there, you get to emerge and explore and play in the physical world, though always honoring your inner reality.

PISCES — This is the week to make some financial moves, in particular, to launch a new plan of some kind. You might be ready to apply for jobs, or to initiate a new project, launch a marketing campaign, or develop a new business plan. You have a rare window of opportunity between now and early June to make some progress, and set yourself up for the rest of the year. One of the most vital and essential elements of your long-range growth work currently involves your relationship to money. There’s a line from A Course in Miracles that I just love: “Every decision you make stems from what you think you are.” The implied message is to think big, and to connect your sense of being solid with yourself into doing something solid in the world. Chiron is involved, and its message is that you must always be true to yourself. First and foremost, this applies where values meet money.