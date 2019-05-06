Planet Waves Horoscopes: April 29 – May 6, 2019

By Eric Francis

ARIES — These days, your life is about what you have to offer, rather than what you get. It’s true, the whole world is set up to accept credit cards, and it seems like half the people you meet wear a UPC or QR code on their forehead, the better to keep inventory of themselves. What you’re being called to do right now is not part of the economy. Rather, it’s an aspect of the global healing process, where you must essentially offer yourself for free. One challenge is that this happens entirely off the spectrum of the usual motives, and muggles tend not to understand that. The good news is that you don’t have to do much to be helpful. One thing is to provide a sense of home, a refuge for certain select people who come to you seeking such assistance. They may not know it themselves; it may not be an established part of your relationship. You might know the person well; you might have never met them. You might not even like them. It does not matter; you are the place they can feel safe and welcome. So keep the home fires burning.

TAURUS — The way most people are dealing with sex these days is to not deal with it at all. Count yourself fortunate if you have a lover or intimate friend you can communicate with, and with whom you share mutual affection and goodwill. It’s a jungle out there, and we’re living in a strange, grievous time when any form of eroticism or affection can be weaponized. Notice this when you see it happening. By all means do what you can to never get involved with the games, and to never make sexuality, love or attachment a matter of power. The challenge is that when it’s fair game to turn anything at all into a matter of power, it’s difficult to make an exception. You don’t need to be part of this whole trend or obsession. You have it in you to be impeccably balanced, honest and fair-minded. This is about serving a purpose larger than yourself, and it may feel that way. With Uranus in your sign, your role in the world is to be unequivocally true to your values, and not let anyone, anything, or any seeming social cause push you around.

GEMINI — Mars in your sign has just made a series of challenging aspects that have compelled you to honor your truth, and to speak the truth. Usually this is considered an act of charity or extreme courage. For you, it’s a matter of basic survival. That comes down to a few elemental facts, one of which is that you cannot split your character. Yes, it seems to happen a lot — people are one person at work and think they are another person among friends and yet another at home. It’s possible, for a while, to hold two competing sets of values: for example, to believe in truth and integrity, and then toss those values aside when convenient. Integrity means integration. That means being the same person all the time. The challenge here is that so many people are wearing masks, and most of them are terrified of or angry at anyone who has the gall to be sincere. That, however, is not your business. What other people do is what they do. What you do is what you do. Bank on that.

CANCER — Your charts have a visionary quality early in the week, as if you will be able to glimpse the future, or see through certain situations that would otherwise be foggy or opaque. The question is what you will do with the information, and when you will act on it, if you do at all. Knowledge has potency, even if you don’t specifically use it. Just by maintaining awareness of your environment, you will be stronger and more influential. When it comes time to use your strength, be forthright and persistent. That does not mean pushy, impolite or angry. The truth has momentum, and that is what you want to let carry you. Do not play your whole hand at once. This is a “one card at a time” kind of situation. You will need to be aligned with the deeper elements of your spiritual path, values or commitments. It’s crucial that you listen, and assess all of the available information that you have before taking action again. Context is everything. Keep a wide view, and know when to zoom in and look at the details closely. Then, zoom back out.

LEO — On May 4, there will be an unusual New Moon in the vocation and professional angle of your chart. This is where the new focus is in your life. It’s been brewing for a while, and the time — this time — has finally arrived. One caution first. You may seem like you have to make snap decisions, or seize opportunities the moment they arise. This is unnecessary and it can be detrimental. When an opening presents itself, get all the information you can, be open to residual facts and observations that come in, and then pause and set the scenario on a timer. Use the spontaneous manifestation quality of Uranus, while also using the patient, wait-and-see attitude of Taurus (that is the placement involved). Be sensitive to when something does or does not match your aesthetic. This may seem superficial — to consider whether an office is beautiful enough, or how a person impresses you with their appearance or the sound of their voice. Even if someone or something is a bit eccentric, you need to have a sensory alignment; the situation must feel good, and that will take some time to determine.

VIRGO — Mars in Gemini is moving across the most ambitious angle of your chart. Over the weekend, it passed through a foggy stretch of mental terrain, which you can now see a lot more clearly. If you’re still struggling a little, the thing to get out of the way is anything that seems like a “matter of survival.” Those are almost always exaggerated, and are often the result of a distortion. Step down the urgency and ask yourself what you really want, most probably in the form of what you want to do. The drive of Mars is a little more than you’re accustomed to (being born under a Mercury-ruled sign — the approaches are rather different). There is, however, a Mercury angle: it’s about collaborating. This begins with observing and seeking to understand where a partner, colleague or investor is coming from. You have the ability to do that, though make sure it’s in words and not in some form of acquiescence or tacit agreement. Use language like, “This is what I hear you saying. Am I correct?” and, “Am I missing anything here?” Make sure you’re understood as well. Feel free to ask people to state back to you what they think you just said.

LIBRA — Pallas Athene, the asteroid of politics and diplomacy, is making a long visit to your sign, and is fully engaged at the moment. There are a number of situations you’re in or about to encounter where your skill as a negotiator will be exceedingly helpful. However, you’re going to need to dial this in as a fully conscious act, rather than as something you can just count on happening. You have to ask for help, and access your skill intentionally — and then use it. There are many people in your life right now, probably too many, and it’s been difficult to discern what they are doing, what they want, or what their role is. My suggestion is that you maintain silence and not reveal your opinion or point of view. You may feel like everyone knows what you think or believe; however, you’re far more inscrutable than you may imagine. Just set aside the notion that people can hear your thoughts or that your opinion is written all over your face. The idea here is not to be secretive, but rather to give yourself some space to be objective, and to listen well even to those you disagree with vehemently. Eventually, you will see a point where you may need to speak up, but it’s unlikely to be for a while.

SCORPIO — You may be struggling with the question of whether you’re leveling with yourself. You may be wondering whether others are acting in good faith. You learned something, maybe a few significant things, over the weekend, and it will help if you take some time, pause, and evaluate what you now know. Matters that were murky and uncertain may have become more transparent. You may have a better idea where you stand with someone. One potential factor is sexual feelings and feelings of attachment crossing and overlapping. It will be helpful if you sort this out. Another potential factor is that you may feel two ways about a person or situation. While this might seem normal, it’s a sign of inner conflict or denial, and you would be wise to address it. You actually do have underlying feelings that point to one position, not two contradictory ones. You may need to work through some layers to get there, though not if you’re honest with yourself. That is the place to start, and the place to keep your focus.

SAGITTARIUS — Take a creative approach if you feel challenged or like someone is stirring up conflict with you. First, though, consider whether that is really their intent, or whether you’re just perceiving it that way. A lot of controversy is in the eye of the beholder, and we live in tense, contentious times. Set aside the expectation of being attacked in some way. Dial that back and get yourself off of hair trigger. Yes, notice what you’re feeling, and pay attention to clues for how others are feeling, but slow down your reaction time, and go more into a responsive emotional frame. One thing I’ve noticed again and again is that people who are oriented on conflict are generally not being productive. The first thing you can do about that is make sure that you, at least, are doing your work or your art. If you’re in a position where you have influence over the choices of others, guide them in this direction. In intimate situations (and some others), sexual frustration is also a factor. Note this if you observe it in yourself. And though you may not be able to say much to someone else, if you think it’s a factor, address it appropriately.

CAPRICORN — Pluto recently stationed retrograde in your sign, and Saturn is about to do the same. This will set the advance of the Saturn-Pluto conjunction on pause for a while, and give you some room to address certain pressing situations in your life. Make sure you use your time well. Address any important plans that you’ve set aside during the past six months, and do your best to catch up with yourself. It’s less important that you invest your energy in relationships and more important that you emphasize the meaningful tasks that you have at hand right now. Please don’t allow yourself to be distracted by people and their agendas. You need far less socializing than you may think. It’s irrelevant what people think of you, or what you think they think. You can use your time productively if you keep your priorities in order. Some of them may involve your family, though beware: those, too, may be a major distraction. Stick to what you know you simply must do.

AQUARIUS — The most significant forces “outside of your control” are the ones in your own mind. And while you may not be able to control your mind or your feelings, you can have an influence. That influence begins with focusing your awareness inwardly, and being honest with yourself about your motives. The inner process work you’re doing, most of which involves certain family and ancestral situations you’ve inherited, is directly connected to your ideas about power, and in particular, how it was wielded over you and certain people you grew up with. Yet this is on a primal level (like one of those apes discovering he can smash a skull with a stick in 2001: A Space Odyssey). That’s the problem: on the core level, the level of what you might think of as machine language, this is all rather crude. The responses that people had around you, and that they may have displayed, were associated with their feeling of powerlessness. Most of the “reasons” they felt that way don’t apply to you. You have many more resources to work with.

PISCES — For the past week or so, Mars has been making a square to Neptune in your sign, which has been something of an antagonizing influence. This may have challenged your confidence. It’s probable, though, that you’re feeling like you’re on much more solid ground. Now, at least, you can see someone or some situation for what it really is. There is likely to be a financial factor involved, and coming from a place of perceiving reality, and knowing the actual, underlying facts, you’re in a much better position to negotiate a fair result. Yet do not falter in your position. Be persistent and insist on above-board communication. This is particularly important in all matters where your home or security is concerned. Don’t fall for the delusion that you are in any way threatened. It’s not that simple, and you have more potential influence over the situation than you may be aware. This is one of those scenarios where, after we address the essential topic of honesty, that it’s all about money, so keep your eye on the facts and figures, and make sure they add up to the same total calculating up the column, and down.