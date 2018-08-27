Planet Waves Horoscopes: Aug 27 - Sept 3, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Aries (March 20-April 19) — With Mars at last direct, you might feel almost as if you’ve been reborn: somewhat raw and a little sensitive, yet renewed and looking at the world with fresh eyes. As with the Fool card in the Tarot, any type of new beginning contains a whole universe of potential. You can accomplish pretty much anything you set your mind to. Once you have an aim, the next part is to consider the details of how you will get there; what you’re willing and able to do on a regular basis. Don’t forget to take into account your experiences during Mars retrograde, and the lessons they offered you.

Taurus (April 19-May 20) — A recent clip making its way around the web discussed how urban design, including that of most schools and offices, is more congenial with added brightness and variety of colors: it was actually found to make people happier. As adults, we are expected on the whole to lead a sober, rather drab existence in the name of responsibility. Yet life is much more pleasant if we let the child in us out to play, at least occasionally; and, after all, creative pursuits of every sort depend on imagination. Take up any opportunity to have some fun and bring color into your life this week.

Gemini (May 20-June 21) — With the latest retrogrades out of the way, you’re probably inclined to pick up the pace as fast as you can, especially if you feel there’s some catching up to be done. However, it may be wise just to take a little time first and review how the past couple months have played out for you. It’s possible you’re still working through some of the effects, and there seems to be the potential for deep healing. While this might not appear like direct progress, it’s likely to be a necessary stage of development. Listen to your intuition and let it lead the way for the time being.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Like many in the past few weeks, you’ve likely learned something new about the dynamics between individuals and groups, including through your own experiences. What’s emerging for you may be a fresh way to assert your individuality and independence. Some information that specifically connects with past patterns could be the key to showing you the way forward, even if only by your counteracting what has served as a hindrance or complication up to this point. However, you are forging a unique path, which may also need lateral thinking and a certain fearlessness.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 23) — Most children learn something from families that they then have to pick apart as adults. In part, this is due simply to the progress of the species through succeeding generations. We cannot think exactly as our parents did before us, or nothing would ever change. Added to that is the effect family expectations have on our estimate of ourselves and our capabilities, which is almost always lower than the reality. It might actually be healthier to consider no skill off limits, and to cultivate the ones you want. If you’re interested in something particular, why not give it a try?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22) — Your famed tendency to self-criticism sometimes means that taking on additional responsibilities requires a sort of suspension of disbelief, until you’ve proved to yourself sufficiently that you are in fact perfectly capable. This might look to others like an odd technique, but it can work — provided you actually allow a threshold of proof that isn’t equivalent to becoming a bodhisattva. In other words, try to be as fair to yourself as you know you are to others, and accept compliments and praise when they are merited — which they almost always will be.

Libra (Sep. 22-Oct. 23) — Particularly when things are going smoothly in our lives, we can be inclined to shy away from the more challenging kinds of emotional work, choosing instead to sweep discomfiting feelings under the rug. You may have found, however, that Mars has had other plans as it gradually changes direction. Confronting what might seem like irrational reactions to a situation isn’t easy, but you might consider each occasion as a step toward inner peace. Listen to your instincts, and gently remind yourself of all the progress you’ve made so far. There is strength in vulnerability.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22) — There’s a certain sense of freshness and anticipation in the air, which is unsurprising given the summer we’ve all had, plus the fact that back-to-school season is fast approaching. You may be noticing this especially, and are perhaps pondering a change in some area of your life, such as beginning a new course of study yourself, or an additional hobby. It’s always good to keep the synapses firing, and you have plenty of options as to where to invest your energy — probably more than you realize. While Mars is getting back into gear, you might check out what’s available.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 22) — Your creativity would seem to be in full flow, and opportunities may be appearing at work where you can put it to use. Yet a part of you is perhaps hesitant to take them up. You might be recalling a previous moment in your life when you accepted a seemingly ideal position or embarked on an artistic journey, only to find all was not as it seemed. That’s fair enough, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with being cautious or seeking further information. However, I would suggest that you at least be open to the possibilities. Some risks are very well worth taking.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20) — Who are you, and who do you want to become? These are questions everyone tackles at some point in their lives, often on an ongoing basis. Very few have a glaringly obvious vocation, and still fewer are absolutely sure of how to fulfill it. Most of us find out by degrees; besides which, we are all constantly changing and evolving. Don’t be too concerned with having definite answers in this matter. The journey to discovery may, after all, be a calling in itself; as is healing; as is psychological development. Staying true to your ideals is enough.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — By now you’ve probably gotten to know yourself pretty thoroughly, with the recent astrology precipitating one revelation after the next. You likely feel somewhat that if you have to do any more soul-searching you might as well be looking for a unicorn. Yet you’ve come a long way, and in the process have unearthed a potent and useful stock of resilience, along with a host of abilities and wisdom that you can work with in the next phase of your journey. In addition, you pretty much have a blank slate. Whatever you most desire to accomplish is within your reach.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Despite the importance in modern society of the concept of consent, very few people actually have clearly delineated boundaries — whether in sex, friendships, work or any other sphere of interaction. It helps to be aware of this, and to pay attention when someone draws a line that is not to be crossed. Be vigilant also in terms of your own boundaries; read any proposed contracts carefully before you agree to them, and listen closely to your instincts. If you’re unsure about anything, don’t forget that you can ask. More information is almost always better.