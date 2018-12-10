Planet Waves Horoscopes: December 10 - 17, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Aries (March 20-April 19) — In the creative process — in bringing just about anything into manifestation — the first step is the vision. An inspiration appears, and an idea is formed. How you shape that idea into concrete reality is up to you; just now, however, you seem to be in a good position to receive that initial spark of light from the cosmos, so pay attention to what’s on the edges of your consciousness, including any dreams you can remember. Practice creative thinking as a daily exercise, which means observing the world around you and inventing narratives in your mind. Notice who you encounter in the public arena. What could their story be?

Taurus (April 19-May 20) — Healing tends to operate as a function of evolution. That means if you are healing, you are also growing as a person; which is not something that can be rushed. Even — perhaps especially — if you are still mending from very old hurts, it’s crucial that you hold space for yourself and take whatever time you need, without self-reproach. Try to open up to people close to you, provided you feel safe doing so. Those who care about you most will surely offer their support should you need it, as you would do for them. Lovingkindness is one of the most beautiful phenomena this world has to offer, after all.

Gemini (May 20-June 21) — One of the most challenging aspects of relationships is projection: because we don’t always know the entire contents of our own minds, we tend to imbue others with those characteristics of which we’re not aware. Then we are surprised or disappointed when they act like themselves instead of the person we’ve created in our head. Mercury’s recent backwards trip, however, has likely helped you with any difficulties in this line you might have been experiencing. You’re much more aware, now, of who you are, and where the boundaries sit between you and others. Hold on to that knowledge as much as you can.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — These past months may well have been enlightening and inspiring for some; they were decidedly frustrating or strange for many. Our culture is not used to long periods of virtually compulsory slowing down and re-evaluation, such as we have known with these days of one retrograde after the next. However, with Mercury now direct and the year almost behind us, we can begin to move forward again. The path of growth and service you have kept on all this while stretches out before you, hopefully somewhat more smoothly and with fewer brambles, and there is much to be said for continuing in this direction.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 23) — Dedication to an art or a craft, or simply to living as oneself, is a sacred thing. When you bring the energy of your devotion to your chosen field, the universe answers with a power all its own, giving you the tools you need. This week, if you’re a little stuck or just need an extra boost, try opening yourself up to the gifts of the cosmos. Do whatever is necessary to rekindle the passion you may have felt when first committing to your vocation — or, if you are waiting to be called to something new, do what you can to be able to receive that message. It should arrive soon enough.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22) — After such a long spate of inner planet retrogrades, it might seem that the last thing anyone could possibly want is yet more reviewing of the past, or introspection. Yet what you may need to do now is more along the lines of tying up loose ends, and decisively dispensing with elements of former times that no longer have a place in your life. This might be best done in a structured, methodical way, possibly with support from others. The point is to free yourself once and for all of certain challenging influences, so you can get on with the business of living in the present and planning for the future.

Libra (Sep. 22-Oct. 23) — There are times when the only appropriate response to a situation is a fully mature one — and then, often people don’t quite succeed at that. However, there are other times when it’s helpful, if not necessary, to act more like a big kid. I don’t mean having a massive tantrum in the middle of the supermarket, of course. I’m really referring to: doing something because you want to do it, or because you always have and the opportunity’s arisen; playing, or making playful art; or enjoying the feel of the sun on your face or the wind on your skin, almost as if for the first time. Let out your joie de vivre this week.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22) — It really is true that the only thing to fear is fear itself. Once overcome, fear becomes meaningless. This does not require you to rush into facing what frightens you head-on. In fact, these things are mostly best tackled using gradual, incremental, planned exposure. The other approach can work, if you’re in the mood — but it must be up to you. On the whole, though, confidence is something that cannot be forced. It’s built lovingly, one brick at a time; and the foundation must be thoroughly fixed in place before anything can be positioned above it. That way the structure is hardy enough to ride out all weathers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 22) — One of the things that would seem to characterize this next phase of your life is working with, or transforming, your spiritual dimension. Sagittarius has an inherently spiritual element in part through your ruler Jupiter, and perhaps also through Chiron, which has a special association with your sign. Yet when the outside world beckons, there isn’t always much time to look within and quietly observe. True, you’ve just had a whole year to get acquainted with your deeper nature, and in the process probably learned a good deal. Now you’ll likely want to bring at least some of that into the sunlight for everyday wear.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20) — It may take a while yet for some of the progress you’ve made recently to make itself clear. In fact, you might be thinking you haven’t got very far at all, or that you’ve taken some steps in the wrong direction. Take heart. The developments have all been happening beneath the radar of your immediate perception. If you look closely you’ll see the pattern; however, it will probably emerge of its own accord soon enough. In any case, take it a little easier on yourself, and remember that we all hit choppy waters once in a while. Under those circumstances, perseverance can itself be a major accomplishment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — It’s possible that we’re all best off treating life as somewhat like an experiment, in which we learn by trial and error. It’s tempting to apply judgment to the ‘error’ part of this equation, especially nowadays, and considerably less easy to respond with compassion, whether to our own mistakes or someone else’s. Yet it is always worth the try. In addition, doing so would probably help you to ensure that what you’ve learned in the past few months is preserved somehow, and within your reach, and that you’re fully aware of its value. This should help you avoid regressing into old habits, and establish more constructive ones.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — You’re more than ready to take your career to the next level, whether through stepping up a structured ladder or expanding your reach. Only be sure that you’re doing what you love, and that your work keeps you in touch with the cosmic, or spiritual, consciousness that forms so central a part of your existence. This does not seem to be a moment for devoting the majority of your essential energy to anything other than what is paramount for you. If that means you need to be cautious and circumspect before making any definite commitments, take all the time you require.