Planet Waves Horoscopes: December 17 - 24, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Aries (March 20-April 19) — You won’t need to be ambitious to make your mark this week. The real issue is spin control, which is another way of saying you must be on-message at all times. Rather than what you do, focus on what you don’t do, and don’t say. Maintain decorum and actual restraint. That doesn’t mean be stiff or austere. Rather, relax and listen more than you speak. Thunderous astrology is approaching, focused in your professional angle, and you will want to ride this wave gently. ‘Tis the season of holiday parties. One of my early political mentors had a rule of staying three drinks behind the crowd. I would revise that this week: no alcohol at company functions. This is not about being pure; it’s about being alert and aware. Most people don’t recognize the homeopathic-level influence that even a sip of alcohol can have. You simply must have your wits about you. Rather than trying to impress everyone, pay attention to your environment, and note your observations carefully.

Taurus (April 19-May 20) — A combination of factors will make these last two weeks of 2018 unusually potent, and there’s a peak of energy late this week. Keep your interests focused where your heart is — with intimate partners, or maybe close friends. You don’t need to do the out-in-public thing unless you want to. If your instincts say to keep the socializing to a minimum, you’re right, as usual. Through the week there’s the potential for some brilliant contact between you and someone close to you, an unusual depth of understanding, and ease of communication. You’ve been through a sequence of unusual experiences this year, and — though you will rarely see me use the word — lessons. Some of them exposed the gaps between you and an intimate partner, potentially shaking you up. It would now seem that you’ve used these to your best advantage, and grown closer, rather than more distant. Such moments of contact as you have available now are rare indeed. Call yourself fully present.

Gemini (May 20-June 21) — The Full Moon later in the week reaches across the personal finances/joint finances angle of your solar chart, and you will want to be careful with money. This is happening in a time of year when a lot of plastic is getting swiped. You might dial this back and, instead, do any shopping that you’re planning after the holiday rather than before. You could easily cut your budget in half and everyone would be just as happy. At least from the viewpoint of your solar chart, there’s the possibility that you will get carried away, then wish you had not. Meanwhile, a partnership situation could seem like it’s up for grabs or entering volatile territory, compounded by several different stress factors that are present this time of year (some are worldly, some are cosmic). Any situation that starts to take a turn for the worse could go out of control, so do what you can to keep the peace until the lunar peak passes on Saturday, and conduct any necessary discussion when your ship is sailing somewhat smoother waters. The point is not to suppress the issues; rather, it’s the greatest good for all concerned.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — On Saturday, there’s a truly unusual Full Moon in your birth sign. This is one to tread carefully, as the full intensity will have a way of sneaking up on you. Through the week, pay careful attention to your emotional state. Be mindful of emotions such as anger, or the nondescript sense of feeling hurt. Be especially mindful of any form of victim consciousness, and if you perceive yourself being treated unfairly, step into a more influential vantage point. It’s wise to avoid making decisions as the Full Moon approaches, because everything is typically in such a state of flux. If you’re in any kind of situation that resembles being at loggerheads or in a deadlock, cut the throttle and allow the scenario to drift in its current direction. The momentum indicated in the astrology is likely to precipitate rapid developments between Friday and Monday, after which time it will be much easier to make well-informed decisions. This is particularly true with intimate or business partners, such as if you notice them leaning toward edgy or zealous. Easy does it.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 23) — Keep an eye on one particular situation at work, one that has shown signs of trouble in the past. If you spot it early, you will be able to get control before things go sideways, potentially avoiding any difficulty. But you will need to be both vigilant and creative while others are intent on having a good time. Sure, drop in on the parties, and connect with people you care about, but keep your focus on what matters, and maintain a business-before-pleasure stance for the next two weeks. You must watch your stress level and your overall health this time of year, though particularly now; so avoid anything that you know inflames or aggravates, or anything you’re allergic to, and make sure you do all of your driving 100% sober. Contrary to popular belief, it is legal to drink and drive (it’s just a matter of degree), and the degree that I’m recommending is zero. You may need to make fast decisions that affect other people. By Saturday evening (the 22nd) the energy will have tamped down a bit, though maintain your internal locus of control.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22) — Just in case you still have your options open, do some entertaining at home. Even if you’re burning gas and tolls going other places, at least have one soiree or gathering in your own space. Invite people you like and do it up. Meanwhile, this is a moment of reconciliation for you. Emotional tension with domestic partners or family may not seem like it’s improving much today, though soon there will be a break in the weather and you’ll discover how much you have in common. And the more you work with that common ground, the deeper your relationships will become. However, from another angle, we can read these same aspects as being about you and nobody else — a kind of inner peace is available, despite the din and fray of the world. Yet to have this state of mind and feelings you must want it, and set other priorities aside. In this time of many meetings, be sure to meet yourself once or twice in a quiet place, far from others.

Libra (Sep. 22-Oct. 23) — Whether at home or at work, take care of business first: that is, the necessities of life, and your personal responsibilities. This will ease your mind and let off some of the pressure you may be under. If you find yourself pulled in two or more directions, place the emphasis on what you know must be done rather than what you want to do. Then, as your second priority, blow off some steam, in a constructive way. Alcohol will have a particularly detrimental effect on your emotional state, potentially polarizing you into some extreme ups and downs. Instead, do things that cultivate your sense of balance; things that support your stability. You need time and space with your feelings, a privilege I suggest you grant yourself any time you need it. There’s one more thing, though: invest the time to speak with your elder relatives, if they are available. You will learn something, and you may notice they have a message for you. We are in a time when the old tend to defer to the supposed wisdom of the young. I suggest you reverse that trend.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22) — Be reserved with what you say, even if you’re certain you’re right. You may have a tendency to over-share, particularly as the weekend approaches. The chances are you know what you’re talking about, though in the end, there are few who benefit from any form of persuasion. Yet be aware that you might be trying to convince yourself of something you already know is true. If you find yourself inclined to talk, the thing to do is write. Writing is just like speaking, but you capture the words on the page or the screen, organize them, and focus your own mental process in a way you can learn from and refer back to. For most people these days, writing anything longer than a tweet feels like they’re trying to become the next Hemingway. You would find this a daring exercise, and if you stuck with it a little while, it would become more than a self-therapy pastime. You might discover you like it so much, you cannot stop. And that’s where you would be persuasive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 22) — What happens this week will more than compensate for many points of frustration and disappointment in recent months. You might notice that it’s possible to reconcile differences with people, or at least with yourself. Where a partnership is concerned, the mercurial behavior of someone close to you has been troubling, though you at least are in a position to gain some true clarity. You’re likely to decide that you share enough common ground to make a go of things, or that your differences with someone require you to make adjustments to your way of life. The important thing is that you commit to living your truth and not that of someone else. This would ordinarily be a perfectly Sagittarian thing to do, but you’re more sentimental than you like to let on, and that has a way of leading you to compromise your independence. You don’t need to do this. Commit to being and you will discover that others are happy to let you be.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20) — Friday, the Sun enters your sign, and Saturday the Full Moon takes place in your opposite sign Cancer. This sequence of events looks poised to release an unusual burst of energy, and you’ll be able to do anything you want with it. From the look of other aspects in your chart, particularly a gleaming conjunction of Mercury and Jupiter that’s concurrent with the solstice, it appears that you know what you want, if only you’ll admit it to yourself. It’s your state of awareness that determines whether you will make the most of an opportunity or let it slip through your hands. What could possibly hold you back? Well, do you feel you owe anything to people in the past, such as ancestors or other relatives? Do they still have their strings attached to you, or are you clasping them in your hands? Freedom seems like a dangerous state of being, to those who don’t have it. By that I mean the power to choose can be daunting to those afraid to make decisions. Yet that is a ruse; you are deciding every minute of the day. The question is what.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Developments over the next week or so have the potential to unleash your wildest imagination. This may have a few different forms of expression. Who do you see yourself being in the world? What role do you want to play in the drama of life? Your solar chart describes you as someone whose mission involves gathering wisdom and other resources, and being a kind of benefactor. Yet inwardly, you’re experiencing an unusual kind of reaction that may bear no resemblance to how you view yourself as a participant in society. You may feel a sudden release from fear, or an overwhelming sense of anxiety. The choice really is yours. Aspects for the foreseeable future have you living much closer to the edge than even you’re accustomed to. You may run into the question of whether you can stay in control of your life. The metaphor of a sailboat on the water is salient here. You cannot control the wind, the tides or the weather, but you can stay aware, and guide your craft in a way that respects environmental conditions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Focus on your professional activities as much as possible this week, including completing important tasks that you have going. Be attentive to your correspondence, as a conjunction of Mercury and your traditional ruling planet Jupiter indicates some unusual success or breakthrough. Because Mercury is involved, you’ll need to be alert and aware of what others are saying to you and what you are saying to them. Opportunities that seemed long gone may land in your lap or your laptop, so keep a positive frame of mind. Aspire to do quality work rather than to deliver quantity. Focus on the central idea, message or purpose that you’re offering, and keep it at the front of your mind, both as a presentation and as an organizing principle. Pay attention at social functions, particularly when associating with people who are in any way associated with your particular field, business, or enterprise. These conversations count for a lot right now.