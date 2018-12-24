Planet Waves Horoscopes: December 24 - 31, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Aries

You have the potential, at this moment, to make a lot of progress on an endeavor that’s of considerable importance to your ambitions. Holiday season notwithstanding, it may well be a good idea to take some time to yourself, knuckle down and get some things done — especially if you’re feeling like there are ideas inside you bursting to come out; it’ll likely be a relief to get them off your chest and onto paper, even if only in raw form for now. You’ll probably be in an even better position to go at this full throttle once Mars enters your sign, though it can’t hurt to get the engine warmed up. Do what you need to do.

Taurus

New information can sometimes render it necessary to make changes in a philosophy or practice, which can feel somewhat discomfiting. Yet life is a process of trial and error, and we gain wisdom through experience. It’s also very likely that the habit or train of thought you’re now on the verge of leaving behind was necessary to you in the past. Therefore, don’t be too hard on yourself on the basis of your previous decisions; instead, you might recognize your learning as a sign of development — a cause for pride, rather than regret. The present and future await.

Gemini

Just now, it would appear your mind is more than usually inventive. You’re already something of a natural at seeing things from a fresh viewpoint, but in the present moment you seem able to tap into your imagination almost at will. You’ll probably benefit from taking it easy over the festive season, albeit avoiding excess; sometimes a break from routines helps rejuvenate one’s mind and allow for ideas to flow more freely, especially if there are fewer stressors or points of doubt. Give yourself permission to enjoy a peaceful and restful week, however you might best accomplish that.

Cancer

Relationships thrive on trust, and it helps to remember that trustworthiness begins at home. The more you cultivate your own honesty, transparency, integrity and self-knowledge, the more you will tend to attract those who do likewise; good faith seems to possess the power to multiply itself, and those who routinely demonstrate it set an example for everyone around them. Eventually, it becomes clear that there was never any need to be anyone other than who you are, or anything less than entirely open and sincere. Think over what you say and do.

Leo

The week ahead promises to be burgeoning with opportunities for enriching experiences, though you may need to find them. One place you can do that is in helping take care of those less fortunate than you, or serving your community in general. Look around for ways in which you can support a local charity, for example; preferably by donating time and effort rather than money alone. Alternatively, if you’re spending the holidays with family and/or friends, perhaps there’s an original activity everyone will enjoy, or an interesting place your group can visit.

Virgo

At this time of the year the emphasis is on your solar 5th house, the place where reside your concepts of art, play and pleasure. It’s not easy having Capricorn in this area, and despite the fact that a wellspring of creative or imaginative energy is waiting to emerge from you, you seem at this moment rather hesitant to let it flow forth, or uncertain where you might find it. Perhaps the best thing at present is not so much to take an active part in the process, but simply to relax as much as you can, accept whatever is there, and allow your ideas to shape themselves gently and gradually.

Libra

It might be useful for you this week to remember that, while you can’t change the past, you can influence what is to come. You may also be judging yourself rather too harshly for previous events, perhaps assigning blame to yourself where none is in fact due. Take note if you’re doing this; possibly you could benefit from reviewing these matters objectively, as if from an outsider’s perspective. It’s actually a good general rule, if you’re prone to self-criticism, to ask yourself what you’d say if someone else was in the same position. The chances are you’d be a lot kinder. Try that approach.

Scorpio

When something isn’t quite clear, we can either: seek out more information, sit with the uncertainty, or hazard a guess based on the data we have. Many people choose the latter option, despite the risk of possibly being mistaken. You know better than to make those sorts of assumptions. If there’s something you feel you need to know, it’s likely you can gain a more coherent understanding of the matter, through research and a little detective work. Be shrewd and, where able, keep your ideas to yourself until you can be virtually certain of the truth. Be prepared also to let things emerge over time, when appropriate.

Sagittarius

New Year’s resolutions in our culture are usually an absurd process whereby we make impossible promises to ourselves, and behave with unimpeachable virtue (or, perhaps, prudishness) for a few weeks or so, until we inevitably break our word, shrug and then move on with the business of daily life. Do yourself a favor and don’t bother with any of that rubbish. If you sincerely want to make a change to your life, respect yourself and your intelligence by having an appropriate and accessible goal, and a plan to get there — and resolve to persevere even if you stumble. Accept no imitations.

Capricorn

Though your ruler Saturn has now been in your sign for about a year, you might be quite a way off as yet from any sense of feeling at home. Part of this may be due to certain memories or deep impressions surfacing and demanding your attention. This could actually represent a significant step toward a new phase of embracing who you are unapologetically. It may be a good idea to avoid placing unreasonable expectations on yourself. Instead, work with what you have — the very act of acknowledging and facing what you truly feel is one of courage, and lights the way to healing.

Aquarius

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, you may be feeling somewhat keyed up, as if you’re absorbing the collective adrenalin rush of shopping and preparation by osmosis. If you still have a few things to do, I recommend you get them out of the way as soon as possible, while you’re in the relevant frame of mind; make a list, so that you don’t overlook anything. If you find you’re saddled with rather too many festive duties, see if you can delegate some, or find a way to simplify some of your plans. The aim is to make a space for yourself to get in some serious relaxation time.

Pisces

Remember that when it comes to belief systems, emotion and human nature can have a way of tripping us up. Conformity is one way our thought process can be skewed; another is a sense of rebellion against the status quo. There’s a reason the list of logical fallacies is so very long. It’s true that intuition is a thing, and you have that in abundance; however, at times it’s helpful simply to check your ideas for coherence, consistency and rationality. If your instinct is sound, it’s quite unlikely to conflict with logical principles if examined. Don’t be afraid to use these tools.