Planet Waves Horoscopes: December 3 - 10, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

By Eric Francis

ARIES — It is said that faith can move mountains. I would translate that to: If you have faith in yourself, you can do nearly anything you set out to do, including what you thought was impossible. It would seem that at this stage of your growth, your ability to trust yourself and your abilities is being tested. However, unlike in some recent episodes of your life, this pressure is coming from within you, rather from around you. Your tendency to doubt yourself is again bubbling to the surface. If you tune in closely, you will notice that this is a form of fear, sometimes subtle, sometimes obvious. This, in turn, is messing with your motivation. The ability to dare is rarely considered an act of the imagination, though you might try considering that. Can you imagine the possibility of something manifesting, and allow that to be a source of strength? Can you have the flexibility adapt to the changing conditions within your mind and your emotions? A little is a good start.

TAURUS — Recent activity in your opposite sign Scorpio looks like it’s helping you clarify some situations involving close partners. If you’ve been able to maintain clear communication through this year of impressively complicated astrology, you’re doing well. Any improvements are not merely about attaining perfection; you’re in an excellent spot right now to make sure that there’s mutual understanding of everyone’s needs. You’ve been growing restless for expanded horizons for some time now, and you’re finally beginning to respond to that reality. If you keep the lines of communication open, and state clearly what you want and what you’re willing to offer, you will find that the world makes room for you as you stretch and grow into new versions of yourself. This will take some trust and vulnerability on your part, since you will need to accept that we care enough about you to aid and abet your process of becoming and emerging into new forms of you.

GEMINI — Current astrology is pushing and pulling you in many directions. You would be wise not to respond to exterior forces, for now. There is too much psychic and emotional interference for you to have any real clarity about what to act on and when. However, this would be an excellent time to pay attention to new information that comes your way, particularly if it challenges your prejudices and beliefs. The challenge with your current cosmic setup is that you will be inclined to believe what is not true, and to reject what has merit. There are motives lurking behind these choices, and you want to know what they are. That’s going to take some time, though clues are forthcoming. Mercury, the Gemini planet, is about to return to direct motion. If you pause the action in your life, and stop rushing so much, and listen inside yourself, you will get a burst of information as Mercury changes directions. Then, you will need to pause long enough to consider what it’s telling you. For now, you might practice the Course in Miracles meditation: I need do nothing.

CANCER — You’re finally at a turning point you can understand, and can act on. This is a long-range process, not something connected to this week or this month. However, you’re getting the message right now that it’s time to orient yourself not just on new goals but on a whole new position in life. The feeling is more like finding or discovering yourself than it is like making radical changes. Saturn’s presence in Capricorn, your opposite sign (relationships, environment) is helping you set limits and also work within certain limitations. However, you might say that the theme of your solar chart, in total, is that necessity is the mother of invention. And now, you get to reinvent the direction of your life. You have an idea brewing; you are not just at a turning point, you may be at the place where the road branches. And while life is usually guided through decisions, at this time you may feel like your decision will come in the form of action. Notice what you do — not just what you want to do.

LEO — You may be inclined to push a limit or test a boundary, though before you do that, you might want to check on the impact or influence you already have. The chances are, it’s much more than you may think. In fact, you’re reaching people well beyond the horizons of your awareness (this, I can see from the New Moon conjunct the Great Attractor; see article above). When that kind of effect is happening, the place to focus your efforts is close to your core. Go for clear communication with yourself, an efficient burn of your energy. Stick with a few tangible goals rather than many scattered ones — perhaps even one specific priority. Focus on developing what you already have going on, rather than expanding into something new. You’re on a frontier, though it’s an inner edge that will help you develop yourself, not a thing or an idea; hence, sticking to what already has momentum and is a focus of your commitment. What you are doing is not about “it.” What you’re doing is about you.

Remember.

VIRGO — Your mind tends to have two settings — very narrow, and very wide. You tend to go into narrow setting when you’re focused on self-interest, usually in a form that doesn’t actually help you. You tend to go into wide mode when you’re focused on others, in a humanitarian spirit. This is about how you orient your perception of reality; your perspective is what changes, not the world. It turns out that wide-angle mode — big issues, concern about others and humanitarian spirit — is where you can help yourself the most effectively as well. So you might say that the distinction is not really narrow or wide, but rather helpful or not helpful. You don’t need to do much to take care of yourself, if you stick to the basics, like food, water, rest and setting your priorities. You will succeed if you specifically avoid working at cross-purposes to yourself. If you hear a voice in your mind telling you that you’re not safe, the chances are it’s a mirage. If your physical body bristles at another person’s presence, or at the thought of going somewhere, that’s probably something you want to investigate and respond to.

LIBRA — If you’ve made any questionable financial decisions the past few weeks, you still have time to reverse them, or mitigate the damage. This might include having sold yourself short in some kind of arrangement where you’re providing a service and are expecting fair pay. However, if employers or business partners are involved, you will need to have the discussion gently, and emphasize the positive contributions that you’re making, in the long run. If some potential error involved a purchase or a contract, you may still be within the time range when you can revise, or cancel the arrangement, or return the product. However, first, find out the latest possible time you can do that. Any recent decisions requiring re-evaluation need a fresh look sometime after the weekend, after Mercury has gone direct. Your mind is given to doubts at the moment, most of which are grounded emotionally rather than in objective reality. So don’t be so sure you’ve made a mistake — where both people and things are concerned.

SCORPIO — This week’s astrology may encourage you to push all limits, though you will want to choose certain specific ones, not all of them. The simplest way to say this is that you know right from wrong. As long as you stick to doing what is right, you can pretty much take things as far as you want to go. The planets are warning you not to get involved in anything self-destructive. Now, by one measure, that would include most of American culture, so you will need to narrow that down. Stay sober in the times and places you need to be sober. Open up to intimacy with people you’re pretty sure care about you. If you’re going to make art using any toxic substances, be sure to vent the space. Be careful when handling fire, be it emotional or elemental. I guess what I’m saying here is have fun and explore — and also, know your limits, respect your own integrity and respect the law. That leaves you lots of room to have a good time, and a rather unusual one, at that.

SAGITTARIUS — This week’s visionary New Moon in your sign (exact Friday at 2:20 am EST / 7:20:15 UTC) can help you bring out the very best in who you are. And it can bring out the worst, too, if you allow your insecurities to get control of you. One of the essential necessities during the coming seasons will be to maintain your sense of proportion. Keep your efforts, and your energy, close to you. Pay attention to what is going on in your home. Notice whether you’re responding or reacting in any situation, again, primarily at home though anywhere that an issue of personal confidence is concerned. Under the current astrology, it’s necessary that you maintain vigilance where any self-destructive tendencies are concerned. These would include any form of self-deception that you might practice, though this means you becoming the mediator of whether you’re being honest with yourself. Err on the side of caution; demand proof from yourself where your perceptions are concerned, if you are making judgments. And then practice forgiveness, as daily yoga.

CAPRICORN — You may experience thoughts and feelings that seem bigger than you, right on up to what you consider overwhelming. You might tap into what feels like “the infinite,” or feel some presence of divine awareness working through you. Don’t take these things so seriously. Other aspect patterns describe a serious need to contain yourself, and to focus on the practical; yet others warn that you might be taking an unrealistic position and thinking of it as verified truth. This is not a good time to push limits when it comes to determining for yourself what is real. It is, though, an excellent time to experiment with your creative process, in whatever form that takes. The beautiful thing about art is that it’s neither true nor false. There is nothing to prove, and nothing that can be proven. When you feel like you’re alive and expressing yourself in your own original way, that is art. When you decide that you are right, and that what you think is true in any absolute way, that is dogma. Understanding this distinction will be most useful to you.

AQUARIUS — It would be a good idea to practice the notion that the best things in life are free. That will prevent you from wasting money, and at the same time, guide you to emphasize what is naturally available in your environment. The caution around finances should be coming through every daily horoscope in the world this week, with the combination of Mercury changing directions, and Mars meeting up with Neptune in your house of finances and resources. That’s reason to slow down the movie where financial commitments and cash outlay are concerned, with an additional layer of caution that such might be related to spending money to feel better about yourself, or to compensate for something you feel you’ve lost. Yet what you may not see is that what you perceive as a loss is really an opening you would not have had otherwise. An opening is also a vulnerability, and you will need to treat this with care, and go out of your way this week to treat others with respect. Take on the burden of clear communication; take it slowly and carefully.

PISCES — This week’s extraordinary astrology influences Pisces Sun, Moon and rising perhaps more than any other sign, as a major feature takes place at the center of your zone of the zodiac. This aspect is Mars conjunct Neptune, which will seem to give you enhanced powers of perception, clairvoyance and intuition. Yet what you perceive through these channels is not enough information to work with, and it might even be wrong. And what you think you know is certainly not enough to act on without further validation, with additional need for caution coming from Mercury stationing direct later this week, just as Mars-Neptune is at peak intensity. Meanwhile, other activity in your house of accomplishment, responsibility and direction will have you reaching for some unusual success, or feeling like you can and must promote yourself in some way. You will be convincing, though the burden is on you to be honest. No actual success comes from anything other than integrity — not the way I define success, anyway. So you will need to monitor yourself and your environment carefully, and be sure to have a few people read anything you plan to publish.