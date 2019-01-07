Planet Waves Horoscopes: January 7 - 14, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Aries (March 20-April 19) — With your ruler Mars now back in your sign, you may well be more comfortable in your own skin. Be wary, however, of feeling under pressure to perform relentlessly or carry out impossible tasks. You’re a human, not a machine, and quite apart from anything else you probably need time to process all you’ve learned recently. Things could get a little tense during the next week or two; you might be able to burn some of that as fuel, though be prepared to rein it in if you start to feel overloaded or stressed.

Taurus (April 19-May 20) — Despite the rather spectacular New Moon and accompanying eclipse that’s just taken place, you may be feeling as if the old year has been extended somewhat, and you’re still waiting for the new one to materialize. Or perhaps the holiday mood is lingering, and you’re in no mind to give it up just yet. Either way, your taking a slightly easier pace into 2019 should present no problems. The seed of change is there within you; it simply needs the room and the right type of soil for it to grow, branch out and finally blossom.

Gemini (May 20-June 21) — At times we all find ourselves in situations, whether of our own making or due more to outside circumstances, that feel like being stuck, or unsure what our next move should be. If that sounds like you this week, remember first that you can likely figure something out if you keep at it. You also have the option of asking people around you for help, so long as you know where you need to be. The one approach that won’t work well is simply waiting for someone else to take initiative and come to the rescue. You’re more robust than that, anyway.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — You may be facing something of a challenge this week figuring out where others end and you begin, despite the famous outer shell of the Crab. It’s worth it to remember that you are still a water sign after all, and then take steps to reinforce that boundary when necessary. This isn’t about freezing people out; rather, it involves understanding clearly your identity, your views and your values, as apart from those outside you. If you then offer devotion or service, for example, you are doing so in full autonomy — and that’s a beautiful thing.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 23) — By now, probably a significant proportion of people who’ve made virtually impossible New Year’s resolutions have already broken them. To give up completely something you enjoy, absent any serious health issues, is like trying to wade through chest-deep psychological treacle, especially once the novelty wears off. That said, one thing you can definitely resolve on cutting out of your life this year — however long it might take — is any notion that you’re somehow ‘less than’. You are a rare and precious being, and deserve to feel good about yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22) — Trying to get on with constructive work or a creative project in the age of the internet is a little like trying to catch a specific melody in a room filled with cacophonous noise. It’s all too easy to get lost or distracted amid the many websites clamoring for your attention and trying to keep you interested. This affects things like attention span in the long term as well. The allure isn’t easy to resist, but it’s decidedly worth trying if you want to make progress this week. As far as possible, give yourself the tools to shut out the noise and focus.

Libra (Sep. 22-Oct. 23) — It can be challenging sometimes to let go of the past; just now, in fact, you may be feeling a sense of frustration at certain aspects of your past apparently refusing to let go of you. There may be a delay, though it won’t be forever, and this is likely about ensuring that when you eventually do move on, you can do so completely, with a clear mind. You’ll probably benefit from setting aside any impatience and using the time to observe your emotional process as you review the relevant material. Let things happen at their own pace.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22) — Keep an eye on your nervous system during the current eclipse season, and be ready to find a healthy outlet to release any tension. This could well include expressing yourself in writing, if only for your own reference: you might feel as if you have nothing to say, and yet once the words start flowing they can take on a pace and a life of their own. In addition, it might help you to set aside some personal time, preferably in a relatively quiet space. There, if need be, you can safely avoid whatever turbulence may be occurring elsewhere.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 22) — You currently seem to possess an unusually clear understanding of where you’re headed, and a strong sense of your motivation, including the ideals you hold most precious. While your energy remains this focused, take every possible opportunity to stride forward and to accomplish what needs to be done. You may, of course, have moments when you feel doubtful of your aims or your capabilities; yet in reality, underneath it all, you know the answers. Keep your eye on the destination, and stay determined.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20) — Hopefully you’re feeling mainly comfortable in yourself, and aware of your current purpose and direction. Possibly you’re still unsure at times, however; you may be concerned that something is lacking, or that you’re striving for what may prove impossible to reach. You might also feel crowded or hindered by certain obligations. Yet your sense of self is more than powerful enough to do away with these doubts, even if it’s located somewhere under the surface. Keep that strength within your sight, and use it as often as you need it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take it easy during the next week or two. By now you’ve become used to being out of your comfort zone in some way, and the experiences you’re likely to have in the present eclipse season will probably feel somehow like a summing-up of recent developments in this area. You may also find that you’re astoundingly well stocked in the intuition department. Keep tuned to your instincts, record your dreams, and look out for any hints the cosmos might be sending you. There could well be some useful information coming your way.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Lately you’ve had a chance to enjoy some of the fruits of recent labor, and there may well be more to come. You’re still very much focused on your present mission, yet are aware that there’s room for both work and play — and certain forms of play are more enriching than others. The key is probably to get the most out of the time you spend, regardless of the activity you choose. Changing it up every now and then is one way to stay motivated, and to minimize the chances of distractions swallowing up your energy.