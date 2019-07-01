Planet Waves Horoscopes: July 1 - 8, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

By Eric Francis

ARIES — Confidence is an issue for almost everyone. One way or another, from some angle or another, whether too much or too little, or if you’ve never even heard of the stuff, it’s going to show up. For you, the position of Mars in your chart, or your transits, will be a distinguishing factor (there is late breaking news). A total eclipse of the Sun coming this week in your sensitive 4th house is also relevant. First things first: Your ruling planet Mars has finally left Cancer, where it was likely to have been provoking all kinds of irrationality and crazy-making, whether issuing from you, or toward you. That transit lasted from May till this past weekend, and had the theme “authority issues.” Really it was some kind of early childhood or past life playback. You know what happened; I do not. You know whom you’re still talking to, and who you’ve crossed off your list, at least for a while. All of that is superficial. There is one particular matter of an emotional nature that you need to draw to its final conclusion. You know what this is. Wrap it up and move on. It is time.

TAURUS — You may be involved in circumstances where you’re offering yourself in service to something for the greater good. There are people for whom this is a strange idea; I reckon it’s something you understand, for sure in theory, and with increasing experience from practice. You have the ability to facilitate progress for someone. The way this works, it will not come with a setback for you; that is true healing: it involves an increase or improvement all around. At the same time, you are making up your mind about something that has proven resistant and, at times, contentious for you — a source of conflict that may be reminiscent of your mother’s state of mind when you were much younger. A vent opens up for you, or a drain, and lets off pressure you’ve been carrying around and may have been building up over the past couple of months. Let it out. If any harsh words were spoken, you also have an opportunity to make amends.

GEMINI — Mercury retrograde season is upon us. The retrograde begins July 7, in Leo, your 3rd house of mind and message. One of the reasons that Gemini is what it is — almost all are good with words, are funny, and are perceptive in ways worth listening to — is that you have Leo representing your language and related cognitive functions. The forthcoming Mercury retrograde involves a series of Mercury-Mars conjunctions that began on June 18 (in Cancer), which peaks on July 8 (in Leo), and which resolves in early September (in Virgo). So whatever happens early in this Mercury retrograde, remember it’s part of a process that spans four months. This means you can afford to be patient. In fact, you cannot afford not to be, particularly where your words are concerned. Everything you write, share or publish must be on a delay: don’t just bust out and click “send.” It will also take you time to figure out what you’re reading, whether it’s a contract, a book, instructions, or personal correspondence. Slow down and pay attention.

CANCER — Tuesday is the first total solar eclipse in your birth sign in nearly a decade. Eclipses each have their own distinct mark on consciousness, and much of that is what you might call “receptor mediated.” Your state of mind, your position, your density level, make all the difference in how you experience an event of this magnitude. Keep that in mind. Stay in a positive frame, as much as you can. Particularly through July 1st, 2nd and 3rd, focus on things you like to do, and want to do, because the power of the eclipse will multiply them. If you are struggling at all to be in a positive state of mind, remember all the times you’ve been wracked with anxiety but the thing you feared the most was nowhere to be seen or found. Therefore, use this time to make the world you want, even if for a few days. You know what you love. You know what you want. Align with yourself and make it real.

LEO — Mars is about to enter your sign, joining two other planets already there: Mercury, and one of the master asteroids, Juno. This is the astrology of motivation, of curiosity, and of deciding what way you want to go in life. Normally, the presence of Mars would be somewhat straightforward: you do what you want, need or must. But Mercury retrograde (which begins July 7) makes a conjunction to Mars on July 8, and this is probably going to ask more questions than it answers, for now. You must be very (and I do mean very) cautious about accepting any information as final, solid or accurate. Consider anything that comes your way to be a lead, a clue, or something potentially correct. You may be tempted to act fast on something you hear, learn or discover, and that in particular needs to be handled with caution. Use your motivation to keep asking questions. Go deeper; you cannot do “research” on your phone. You need a desk, a computer, a notebook and time to think slowly, carefully and thoroughly. This is not in style right now; it must be for you.

VIRGO — Your sign is prone to anxiety, and you will want to monitor this now. You may be concerned about being in public, though that’s not the energy source. It’s your inner world that you need to track carefully; it’s your own thoughts that make you feel the most vulnerable. If you find yourself projecting your fear onto external sources, that is the time to pause, and intervene on your own behalf. Externalizing your fears only makes them worse, and by the way, this is a prevalent meme in society today. Many are freaking out about the “other,” in whatever form that may take, and not addressing the deeply personal material that is the heart of the matter. Speaking of heart, this takes place in Leo, the sign of the Sun, of the heart center, of courage, and of true value. Much of your struggle in life is that so often, these things seem so difficult for you to access. I have a suggestion: you are a person of ideas. Experiment with those. If you’re up late at night, do something creative.

LIBRA — You’re about to experience an opening on the professional front. I know it’s been a rough couple of months, particularly where the more important aspects of work are concerned. By that I mean your higher goals, your reputation, your relationships to important people. You have made more progress than you might think. Your own sensitivity usually warns you off of being too assertive (which leads to your being subversive, and that is worse). You have begun to set things in order, which takes energy, focus, and confidence, even if you have to fake it every now and then. Tuesday’s solar eclipse in Cancer, your solar 10th house (associated with all of the above) is an invitation to refine your goals and objectives. While these are always a work in progress, you are at a rare moment of alignment right now, where you can thread the needle and pierce all the seeming layers of what stands between you and what you want. Essential to this process is letting yourself focus on daring possibilities that you know are right or you. In fact, one is enough.

SCORPIO — Mars crosses into the powerful 10th house of your solar chart Monday, which is full of vim and vigor and the energy of a soccer player smashing her second goal of the game. However, there is need for caution, as Mercury is about to turn to retrograde movement in just one week, and the effect is coming through right now even if you’re not noticing it. So you want to plan your moves carefully, and place them on hold pending additional information. Some cosmic or physical file is about to spill open in your direction right around July 7th or 8th, and you will want to save your best moves for then. If you act too soon, you will close off certain important options, or make decisions based on incomplete, incorrect or plainly irrelevant information. So stay in research mode, map out the power structure of whatever it is that you plan to invade or conquer, and make sure you know who is your friend and who is not. Till then, keep it buttoned.

SAGITTARIUS — This week’s events will be revealing in terms of whether you can handle the emotional complexities of one particular relationship. How much energy are you burning? How much effort are you expending? How much toxicity are you absorbing? How much do you need to know, before you know enough? This week’s astrology is a moment of truth. The future is beckoning you. You are being called to live a greater life than you are living now. Yet for you to do that, the past must not drag you down. There is much more to this situation than you may recognize, and it’s essential that you keep your senses and your wits about you. That might not be easy, as Jupiter square Neptune is serving as something of an anesthetic, making certain unrealistic ideals seem like they have more potential than they do. Your life is not about any of those other people. Your life is about you.

CAPRICORN — This week arrives with the beginning of the first eclipse pair across the Cancer-Capricorn axis — the one you orient on if you have the Sun, Moon or rising in either of these signs. From your point of view now, the influences focus on what seem like inevitable changes in a relationship. Yet those changes also point to an opening; they describe a situation that is ready to take a step, whether that is some form of transformation, transition, re-alignment or goodbye. You have probably noticed how attached people are to partnerships that simply do not function, are wracked with constant drama, and which bear no resemblance to anything that could be reasonably be called loving. You may not be in such a situation, but the tendency of humans at this time is worth noting. The truth is, you need your independence. You need to define yourself some way other than through the person you’re with. You need to be you, and nothing else — embrace that possibility.

AQUARIUS — I will repeat my caution about taking care of your health. That mainly involves two things: what you eat, and how you feel. If you want a good week where your efforts to get into a positive cycle with these things make a difference, this would be the one. Be aware that the pressure you’re feeling may seem “work related,” but really, it’s coming from a deep place and needs attention. The outer circumstances of your life are not the issue. It is the inner conditions, ones dating back many years, which require your gentle focus. That would begin by letting off some of the pressure you’ve been under for a while. And it also involves not letting close relationship partners mix it up with you, and you not mixing it up with them. Your life in recent months has been a study in anger management; how have you been doing? For the next few weeks, you will need to wear your long fuse. And make sure you have at least one person you actually trust with your fears and innermost feelings, who can serve as a reality checkpoint.

PISCES — Get it going. By which I mean, get yourself going — heat up that creative furnace, get the cauldron simmering, and dive in. Try to set this week aside, as much as possible, for the artist, the lover, the poet, the rocker in you. Take a little more time than usual to live as if you’re the artist you want to be, and who you know you are inside. That means some extra self-indulgence. It might mean a little extra derring-do on the sexual front, allowing yourself to be a bit more forward and approaching the person you want. If you’re with a partner, drop a few layers of inhibition and maybe answer the door naked when s/he comes home. That kind of thing. Do it right now — dust off your pastels, find your sketchbook, tune the guitar or put on new strings, and stock up on your favorite libation. There’s about to be a total solar eclipse in the very sweetest angle of your chart, the high-energy 5th house, which is about taking the risk of having some liberated, creative fun.