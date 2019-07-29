Planet Waves Horoscopes: July 29 - Aug 5, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

By Victoria Emory

Aries — Courageous encounter is what leads to discovery of new forms, new ideas on which to build. This requires trust in your own validity — and distinguishes creative engagement that feeds your soul, from what amounts to vacuous play. Set the stage on which you want to perform; offer your inner child freedom to emerge and shine. Openings to connect with certain facets of yourself, perhaps long buried, are available, and Wednesday’s New Moon (exact at 11:12 pm EDT) initiates a cycle loaded with creative potential. Mercury dramatically stations direct at the same time, activating sensitive emotional history stirred up by recent eclipses. To bring forth your true self is the ultimate creative achievement. For you, now, that calls for honest reckoning with some outstanding issues concerning your family, your past, or where you live. Revelations may surface that call for receptivity and maturity as situations unfold. If unexpected tensions arise between your desires and personal resources, stay limber; an open-minded approach can yield innovative solutions.

Taurus — Fill in the blank: If only I were free to ____. Follow your train of thought, and bear in mind that outer manifestations reflect inner conditions. If you haven’t yet felt the revolutionary insistence of Uranus in your sign, stay tuned. You’re expanding beyond limiting self-concepts, and this week something related to your roots, your home, or your private past will help prod you awake to immediate priorities in your personal liberation. Emotional imprinting functions instinctively, just below conscious radar, but the truth is that what we think, what we believe, determines what we feel. Wednesday’s New Moon and direct station of Mercury spotlight the relationship between your habitual mental patterns and psychic foundations. Let yourself dive inside for a period of strategic withdrawal; feel around for what’s holding you back. Observe your thought process and question assumptions. Real breakthroughs are possible now.

Gemini — The wind changes direction this week to start filling your sails, building momentum to move forward on matters involving resources and security. As clarity emerges around longstanding financial issues, summon patience; whatever’s involved is complex, and ties into potentially intense family history. Tectonic shifts in your support system, emotional or material, may have triggered upheaval on the deepest strata of your psyche that you’re not entirely aware of. Keep tabs on how your inner dialogue and everyday interactions impact your subtle sense of ease or anxiety. Opportunities are available now to connect with healing guidance; choose mentors or counselors wisely, but even a word with a trusted friend could be a powerfully good thing. You’re well on your way to getting your groove back — and then some. To navigate your way there, focus your sights like a laser on where you want to be.

Cancer — As captain of your soul you’ve earned a few extra stripes this season. Challenging storms have tested your powers and your limits, and the strength you’ve developed is yours forever. Clearer weather approaches, but keep your hands on the wheel; your stance firm, but not rigid. Mercury stations direct in your sign on Wednesday, while the New Moon occurs in your house of resources, security and personal values. Your oracle this week: The Root of Confidence is Trust; The Root of Value is Strength. Your ability to focus on essentials, likely financial, will soon be easier — when in doubt, take inventory of your skills, your strengths, and trust yourself. Hang loose and don’t overreact if revelations or tensions emerge regarding relationships: professional, personal or in terms of your community. Give things time to unfold and remain open. Your sensitivity is matched only by your tenacious will, and your reputation for wisdom and leadership will serve you in good stead.

Leo — Wednesday’s New Moon marks your astrological birthday, the start of a new solar year. At this time, you’re naturally more focused on yourself in a positive sense, and can use power flowing in your direction to re-charge your batteries and consider priorities for the year ahead. This cycle brings with it a message of healing, of learning and spiritual growth. Channels are wide open to connect with those who can assist in this department, and as the week unfolds, confusion or static clouding your inner compass will start to clear. Keep your sensors tuned for signals you might have been waiting for without realizing it, to help illuminate your path. The spotlight is yours; just stay flexible if unexpected events related to your public role or career obligations seem to challenge your personal needs this week. Your good will radiates a very bright light, and your ability to shine is at maximum strength. The Force is with you and growing stronger.

Virgo — You know which relationships help to iron your vibe; those with whom you share a kindred bond on a true soul level. Reconnecting with nurturing allies ties directly in to your own need for deep psychic healing this week. There’s a potentially difficult juxtaposition of social and interior focus, yet communication is essential to really shifting emotional gears and clearing the path. You may also provide for others just the support they need; as long as you’re coming from a place of love, rather than obligatory sacrifice, the sharing will serve you both. Mercury’s direct station is a reminder that your capacity for joy has been too long held in check, and your path this year involves community. Keep your receiver open as your solar year concludes; pay attention to intuitive prompts and examine fears rather than run with them. Take time to regroup and recharge.

Libra — Mercury stations direct at the top of your chart on Wednesday, focusing attention on your public role and profession. Though your heart may long to be elsewhere, sensitive communications related to your career might require your full attention. For optimal navigation of potentially stressful conditions, bring your best Zen master-diplomat to the table: calm, discreet, discerning. Whatever’s in flux will take time to shake out, so keep your wits and stay cool. That’s how to roll right now, but easier said than done. This potent event activates issues brought up by the recent lunar eclipse, and confusing uncertainties on the job could trigger insecurities related to upheavals you’ve weathered, and the need for solid foundations. You’ve got a lot on your plate, but the essential nutrient to restore your spirit is available in the form of trusted allies, perhaps some with whom you’ve lost touch. This week’s New Moon heralds a cycle in which connecting with friends and members of your community plays a vital role.

Scorpio — Ego gets a bad rap, but without it we couldn’t function at all. We’d have no means by which to pursue fulfillment or even take care of our physical needs. A strong sense of self is integral to a whole and healthy personality. Key word: whole — your ego is the means through which your Greater Self negotiates this realm. But it’s actually a small fraction of who you really are, and becomes a fearful, jealous god when left to its own devices, cut off from the mother-ship: the guidance of your Higher Self. Our culture’s dominant world-view supports this division, resulting in a painful state of affairs one needn’t look far to see. You have a golden opportunity now to embrace a more integrated path. Take advantage of it by consciously tuning in to assumptions you’re reacting to; question reflexive judgments; quiet your mind and open to wisdom that’s trying to penetrate the noise. Commit to this practice and let the process unfold. This is key to the worldly success you’re after.

Sagittarius — Your instinct to go for the goal, whatever it is, is part of what makes you powerful. You’re experienced enough by now to recognize the power of patience, however, in actually achieving it. Wednesday’s New Moon occurs simultaneously with Mercury’s direct station; if you’ve been champing at the bit to get going already, take heart. The broader horizons you seek will come into sharper focus as the week unfolds. Given changing conditions, you’ll navigate your way most effectively by allowing some wiggle-room in your intended route. Mercury activates the ongoing evolutionary process in your support system, and specifically counsels both receptivity and circumspection with regards to financial agreements and work-related projects, not necessarily directly related. You may receive information you’ve been waiting for that helps you get clear about how to proceed. Understand this will take time, but don’t be deflected. Train your sights on your objective and stay flexible. The journey, as they say, is the destination.

Capricorn — Emotion is power. To bring light to darkness, to effect meaningful transformation, one must venture into the psychic depths where that power resides and allow it to move. That requires courage to feel, and express that feeling. And nothing generates intense emotional response more than significant relationships: desire, the need for trusted, soul-level intimacy and the extent to which those are frustrated or fulfilled. This is potentially radioactive material and most don’t risk opening those doors. Your greatest evolution, however, requires exploring that territory. Never forget that this is about you — your transformational process — and relationship issues that move the dial at all reflect back to us, in one way or another, what we hold inside. Whatever dramas this involves for you, Mercury’s direct station mid-week opens the door to essential communications that call for patience, self-awareness and compassion, for yourself and others. Clarity will take time to unfold. Trust the process.

Aquarius — Shifts on tap this week may play out for you in several ways. One over-arching theme involves significant relationships and negotiating essential changes related to your base of operations: home life, emotional history and old family imprinting. In terms of domestic partnerships, Mercury’s direct station on Wednesday paves the way for overdue communication around the balance of power, responsibilities and how those impact your ability to function as part of a team. Proceed slowly, with sensitivity; look within for inhibitions or unexpressed resentments that feed into the situation. This is a dialogue that must unfold over time; overreaction won’t help. You may also be able to get the ball rolling on an intended work project, formulating ideas to contribute to colleagues. Finally, if you’ve been unclear or frustrated about health-related issues, opportunities open up this week to connect with appropriate guidance or specialists; follow up on leads and reach out.

Pisces — Most of us avoid making changes in our routines, despite growing discomfort and awareness of how much we need to. Eventually, conditions exert enough pressure to trigger some kind of eruption, which liberates dammed-up energy, and we act. This may register for you regarding demands on the job, or frustration over health-related issues. If you feel ready to blow, just don’t do so at co-workers (or others for that matter). A good rant in an appropriate environment could clear the pipes and help you get going. Summer, in the Northern Hemisphere, is the time to get outside and, if you’re lucky, take a break. You might have to lean into a heavy work schedule, however. Yet don’t let this be at the expense of your physical wellbeing. Carve out down time. Getting organized now, adjusting regimens and work patterns, lays the foundation to re-engage an important goal related to your success that may have been stalled in the water. Tune up and refuel; activation of your creative power requires a full tank.