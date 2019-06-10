Planet Waves Horoscopes: June 10 - 17, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

By Eric Francis Coppolino

Aries — Face any emotional challenges head-on this week. You have the option to deceive or obfuscate your way out of any uncomfortable situation. You can use smoke and mirrors and do a disappearing act, though you will still be left in the same basic position. What may seem confusing is that it keeps manifesting as someone else — either as their problem, or the seeming solution being in their hands. This is where you need to take ownership, and rely less on others. The more willing you are to take hold of your circumstances, particularly in domestic environments, the more you will find that your own original approaches come to you. One thing to track is the extent to which your emotional situation infuses your physical environment. This happens through both the filter of your mind and feelings, and the influence that your mood has on others. The more you notice when and how this happens, the easier it will be to get a handle on yourself.

Taurus — It takes considerable maturity to understand that you don’t have to live the way others expect you to live, particularly where your most intimate relationships are concerned. Not only is there no ‘normal’, what is counted as such is usually forced onto people unwillingly. The ‘normal’ thing to do changes like the tides, the seasons and the fashions, even when life is less frenetic than it is today. Vesta in your birth sign is here to teach you to be bold about who you actually are, no matter what others may think. It’s nobody’s decision but your own who you love, how you love them, or why you do. How to conduct a relationship is entirely the choice of the people involved. There are many who are not suited for any ‘normal’ form of relationship that society seems to make mandatory, and if that is true of you, take full possession of your values. Every person on the planet has their own original sexual and emotional orientation.

Gemini — Don’t defend your values; live them freely. Your solar chart is a study in what motivates you. Do you know what it is? Do you allow yourself to connect with your true drive? One thing you may experience this week is the desire to do just that, and some anger at yourself for not having done so in the past. Yet your astrology is all about what you choose now, based on what motivates you now. This calls for emotional independence from others, and keeping the past in its correct place, so that it does not bog you down today. You may experience a “clash of the cultures” between what was true for you in the past, and what is true for you currently. You might ask, however, whether your truth from the past had anything at all to do with you, or whether it was all about what your parents expected of you. When you really engage this discussion, it will seem like a confrontation of the first order. When you are past it, you will feel like you were just living your life.

Cancer — Mars in your sign describes you as someone determined to do what you gotta do — and it’s high time you figured that out. Be prepared, though, for those with lesser imaginations, and less courage, to resist you. More significantly, be aware of your own psychological resistance that you may attribute to your family background or any element of your past history. While it’s true that there are plenty of zombies staggering about, as if we live in the world of the undead, you are alive. And being alive is not about shooting zombies or changing the opinions of your relatives (or your partner or boss or whoever might seem to have power over you). Being alive is about living. Most resistance that you feel is a facet of your own psyche, though this can be the most challenging substance to move. It helps if you know what you’re doing; your life is about you, not about them.

Leo — It’s healthy to confront your deepest fears; this way you can decide if you want to do something about them, rather than have them run your life from behind the scenes. I suggest you do something bold, which is put your fears into words. Not on Facebook please. Not in email or anywhere near the internet. Use an old-fashioned notebook and give yourself an opportunity to cleanse your soul. Do this at the moment you’re having the experience, whether late at night, at your desk, while you’re eating, or wherever. There’s another side to this: articulating your deepest desires. Reach in and pull them out. Be bold — be truthful with yourself about whatever they are. The action of Mars this week is especially encouraging of a certain kind of raw honesty about your sexuality. Work your way past any shame, guilt and embarrassment to the point where you feel a breakthrough. Once again, your notebook is your best friend. No computers, no internet. Private.

Virgo — Burn off the fog, and be real about what you intend to do with the opportunities that are in front of you. You are not deciding “what to do with the rest of your life” but rather what to do with your opportunity to live, now. There are many distractions; conflict abounds on the planet right now, all around us, and within most people. The way conflict potentially manifests for you is on the level of your priorities. This will be the most pervasive when you don’t consider the question of what matters to you — that is, matters most, or at all. The problem of commitment does need to be recognized for what it is, since the implication is that you will devote yourself and, at the same time, let go of lesser priorities that don’t serve your real goals. The question to ask, though, is: in what ways do those lesser priorities serve you? Do they “protect” you from what you truly desire and need?

Libra — You may be taken on something of an odyssey this week, though give yourself enough emotional distance to see any drama for what it is. The world is a setup right now — for triggers and disasters and disappointments, all of which amount to a tornado in the blender. You have genuine aspirations, and cannot afford to be distracted by all the world’s excuses. You believe in justice, which is not going to be litigated on Instagram. There are places you want to go, and you’re not going to get there in a movie theater or by watching Netflix. And more than anything, you are ready to take the risk of connecting to people with depth and meaning, which will necessitate courage. That is the whole point; there is no other way to meet the world honestly in our time in history than to be courageous, which means to have your heart open and be willing to take a chance.

Scorpio — You need some new ideas about your existence, and this week’s astrology is like an atom smasher that will create new elements, new subatomic particles and, possibly, a window into a new reality for you. Yet this will come at the “cost” of being willing to challenge your old ideas about yourself, and your life. In order to do that, it’s necessary that you encounter them directly. You will know you’re doing this because you experience their density firsthand. You may be so accustomed to this that it seems like part of the landscape, though developing planetary patterns are describing something unusual. If you feel in any way lost, or trapped, or hung up, or frustrated, you may experience an impact of some kind that shakes you loose. This impact is likely to come from your own mind: as an idea you have that “threatens” the mental security structures of the past, which have come to be the single greatest factor undermining your peace of mind.

Sagittarius — Handle a financial situation with care, caution and most of all awareness. There may be a great temptation to sign away your rights, or to take on a commitment that’s too big for you to handle. Be mindful of this. You don’t need to impress anyone. You don’t need to take additional responsibility for anyone other than yourself, and you could probably benefit from handing back to a good few people their responsibility for themselves. Be conscious of what you do for the sake of image: for how you want to be seen, or how you think people will judge you. Do not confuse private, intimate matters with public ones. Image is worthless unless it comports with your deepest, underlying values. This is where the conflict may enter. And if you find yourself in conflict, be real with yourself when you evaluate what it’s about.

Capricorn — Others may seem to challenge or provoke you, though you will experience that provocation on your density level at the time. Everyone knows there are days when we can allow something truly offensive to roll off of us, and other days when some minor social infraction is taken as a capital offense. That’s about your density level. There used to be this useful concept called “expanded consciousness,” which is another way of saying “opening up one’s mind.” You will have a series of opportunities to expand your consciousness and open your mind over the next few days, as Mars opposes a cluster of planets and points in your sign. Step one is to not take things so personally as we are conditioned to do these days. Avoid the “sport” of being offended, which is a hot item at the moment. Stay away from abstract concepts like social justice, and do the right thing in any situation where you find yourself. That would be plenty helpful for all involved.

Aquarius — Be mindful of your stress level this week. You don’t need to take anything new on, and there are many superfluous matters you can set aside. Focus on what matters, and give it what you’ve got. Remember your time, your labor and your ideas all have value, and that of the three, your ideas are the most efficient. That’s because they can save both time and labor. Start by investing your energy there. Take up the difficult questions. Do not be satisfied with simplistic answers; stretch your intelligence. Do all of your calculations in long form. Look at the history of any problem you encounter, and ask yourself a real question: is the problem being defined in a way that it can be solved? To this end, be mindful when you encounter futility in any form. You are probably not asking the question the right way, or not asking the right question. Set some clear goals for yourself; three will suffice, the better if they are in some way related. Then proceed mindfully.

Pisces — Stay focused on what you know matters: your core mission, and core principles. While you’re doing that, think in terms of what else you are interested in. Your astrology is describing an apparent conflict between what you want and what appears possible at the moment. It may seem to you that very little is possible, and that your dreams don’t carry much potency. Even if that is true, your creativity, your curiosity and your passion are concentrated and powerful at the moment, and that is the place to focus. Be gutsy about experimenting, and open-minded about evaluating the results of your various explorations and trial runs. Whatever may be going on in the world, your mind is the thing through which you filter everything you experience, perceive and feel. No matter what the world may look like, the place to focus your energy is on your own consciousness and what you do with it. Keep your paint wet, your knife sharp and your heart and soul hungry for more.