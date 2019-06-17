Planet Waves Horoscopes: June 17 - 24, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

by Amy Elliott

Aries (March 20-April 19) — Knowledge is power, and you’ve certainly accumulated more than enough in recent times to take a stand for greater autonomy in your life, and take a fresh approach to your aspirations. You’re seeing potential in scenarios you once dismissed as improbable, if not outright impossible. This change in perspective is a sign of maturity: that you no longer need rely on the limitations others (or your inner critic) impose as if they’re somehow guardrails. Learning to let go of them and instead trust your own judgment is likely to be a major part of your current evolutionary journey.

Taurus (April 19-May 20) — Your life during the current period may seem to be a series of continual restarts and new beginnings. No doubt this has its annoyances, yet it’s also potentially a source of interest and excitement: you get to take a fresh look at things constantly, from several different perspectives; to make mistakes and try again, which is an essential ingredient of growth. Just remember to keep your higher aims in mind, and to try to make the most ethically sound decisions, and you can’t really go far wrong. You have the power to forge this phase of your journey into any shape you want.

Gemini (May 20-June 21) — As Monday’s Full Moon heralds the closing week of your birthday season, you may be eager to leap forward and on to the next phase of your life. Be aware of whether you might be trying to push the river, and not taking sufficient time to enjoy the pleasanter aspects of your present surroundings. In particular, it’s possible you’re looking for ‘progress’ in current relationships, which is usually best allowed to happen organically, if it needs to at all. Over-focusing on expectations for the future means you’re not looking at what you already have. Pay attention to the latter, and take it easy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Given all the tension that’s been building lately, including Mars making powerful contacts from your sign, your self-protective instincts might well be going at full throttle. You may even be tempted to shut out just about everyone and create a cocoon until you’re good and ready to emerge. It’s natural to feel this way from time to time, and you could certainly benefit from taking some space for yourself this week. Avoiding confrontation while the environment is so electrically charged would probably also be helpful. Try to suspend judgment until the agitation has eased off somewhat.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 23) — For some time now you’ve been tackling a specific puzzle in terms of your daily life, or of your general wellbeing. This week may bring some much-needed clarity, though you’ll need to review all the information to hand. What will probably help you significantly is asking yourself two questions: What is your ultimate aim? And what are your fundamental needs — that is, physical and emotional? This should strip matters down to the basics, and negate any unwanted pressures or distractions. Focus first on what is absolutely necessary to you; everything else can wait its turn.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22) — In the past few weeks especially you’ve been making some major strides in terms of confidence and maturity. This week’s Full Moon describes an important confrontation with some aspect of your past: a particular state or habit of mind you’re finally ready to shake off for good and move on from, which amounts to a significant step for you in claiming your innate power. Doing this may feel bold and audacious, perhaps even presumptuous, though that is highly unlikely. Watch for any signs of guilt or shame, and be prepared to nip them in the bud. You are emerging into newfound freedom, as a butterfly from a chrysalis.

Libra (Sep. 22-Oct. 23) — Mars in your 10th house suggests you may be a little restless in terms of meeting career goals. Perhaps your current position or duties don’t use enough of your broad skill set. However, it’s worth figuring out whether that is the actual source of your irritation, or whether you simply desire to move for the sake of motion. If you discern a lack of fulfillment, first consider your options, which are probably more numerous than you think. What can you do to improve your own situation? Assuming you have autonomy in your decisions is generally a good place from which to begin making them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22) — Human beings are complex creatures and you are no exception; neither are your loved ones. In the digital realm, which we all now inhabit to some degree, everything’s either/or, black/white, for/against; that is, there’s no third option. There is no gray area, despite pretty much every issue in which we concern ourselves requiring some sort of nuance. This week’s opposition between your two ruling planets is encouraging you to buck that trend for all you’re worth. If you feel undecided or uncertain around a position, great — hold that contradiction in your mind, however uncomfortable it feels, and honor every facet of you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 22) — Monday’s Full Moon in your sign is helping illuminate how important it is not to yield your individual will entirely to a perceived common cause, or to external pressures. You may feel as if it’s all too easy to become lost in the labyrinth, especially of the digital world, but also of the various demands and claims by others on your time and thought. If you’re sensing this, try to step back enough to take in the whole picture, then make sure you’re giving precedence sufficiently to your needs and self-respect. Don’t be afraid to call for space whenever it helps you, and for as long as you require it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20) — With the recent activity of Mars in your opposite sign, you’ve been experiencing a challenge to stand to your full height, and acknowledge your true capacity as a person. This means facing up to all your responsibilities and taking charge of the trajectory of your individual journey, even if that involves choosing a direction that seems risky or unconventional. You now know that in terms of using your gifts and aiming at your goals, there can be no compromises; and while fear may be natural, it just gets in the way. Go toward what you were born to accomplish, and don’t look back.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ve probably been experiencing a good deal of disquiet in recent weeks. The tension will eventually subside, and a clear path should then present itself. In the meantime, using your skill at taking a broad perspective may bring some relief. This essentially means the understanding that you are inextricably part of the human race, and as such have fundamental capabilities, for example, free thought, learning and self-consciousness. Regardless of the restrictions we impose on one another, at root you are in control of your life. Keep that in sight, and exercise it as you feel the need.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — It’s possible you are a little confused as to how assertive you should be in tackling certain issues, especially with Neptune in your sign fogging up boundary lines. Yet you have a number of resources to hand, one of which is imagination. You might discover potential solutions to a problem by playing out scenarios in your head, or on paper; your inventive abilities are running high just now. Then there’s good old-fashioned logic: weighing up the various pros and cons of each option, and making a determination based on the available evidence. Just make sure you’re clear on what your priorities are.