Planet Waves Horoscopes: June 24 - 31, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

ARIES — Acknowledge what the men in your life have been through: your father and grandfathers, your partners, your sons. There is a level of struggle men carry that I observe is not fully acknowledged, and which is often ridiculed. The injury to men is really an injury to the male side of the psyche for all of us. This counts for individuals and for society. I propose it’s time to take this seriously. I propose it’s time to bristle at the mention of “the patriarchy” and all its ills, and consider how we feel about, and think about, and treat, the men in our lives. This may be difficult in our age of nonstop propaganda, but with a little awareness raising, you can do it. Notice in yourself any craving for the attention of men, and how you relate to that feeling — and how you relate to men in its context. It’s the male aspect of your own being that needs love, attention and healing — from you.

TAURUS — Your role is to be of service. This is often confused with making a sacrifice, in a sense of the idea that’s not really helpful to anyone. When you offer yourself, the gift you are giving is something that must come through you rather than directly from you. There are several forms that may take, including an acknowledgement or confirmation being the thing that comes through. What you want to be vigilant about is guilt. It is unlikely to be related to the matter at hand, but rather a hangover from some distant situation that is lingering in your consciousness. The problem with guilt is how convincing it is. Yet its logic is always circular, or obverse: you feel this way, therefore you are wrong. If you can question that, you may start to peer through a veil that seems much thicker than it really is.

GEMINI — One of the most significant themes of your life in this time of your history is understanding the power that certain others seem to hold over you. You can probably guess my next line: it is far less about them, and far more about you. Your emotional investments and involvements open the way for you to be what some call manipulated. And most of this comes through the process of your “self image” or “identity” (both of which are fictional). It will be through focusing your awareness on this process that you will set yourself free from this type of scenario, to the extent that it exists. I suggest you evaluate all situations where either sex or money, or both, are factors, and study the dynamics. There is one other thing. How do you present yourself to the public (however you think of that term)? Do you in any way manipulate who you are, to get a certain effect from others? Consider carefully.

CANCER — You are in the process of claiming back something about yourself — and it may be so old you have no concept of the underlying reality. That does not matter, as long as you notice that, step by step, you are claiming your right to exist. This may seem like a strong statement, though that is ultimately what it comes down to. This week’s contact between the Sun and Chiron is an invitation to express something about yourself, in an honest, bold and gentle way. Yet you will know you’re doing it when you feel the tension, the ache and perhaps the pain of emerging from that space where you are a child subject to the unquestionable power and will of mother. This manifests as authority in every form, particularly the kind that makes no sense, and is essentially authority without responsibility. Your quest at this time in your life is to find the sweet spot where you access both of those as one thing.

LEO — Mercury has arrived in your sign, which indicates a message. Start by receiving one rather than delivering one. However, the issue here is seeing the message randomly in everything. So I suggest you ask when you need information — and only count that as a valid response. There’s a guy on my street who likes to blurt out random things to people. Once I sensed the wisdom in some of his statements, I took my own approach. Now when I pass him, I say, “George, what’s the good word?” and he says something to me. When I open a fortune cookie, I make a conscious inquiry, and take the printed message as a potentially valid response. I do the same things when I read a horoscope column. Are you following me? Count as a message what you ask for information about. Not every bumper sticker contains a meaningful synchronicity. Be conscious what you take in as valid.

VIRGO — The realm of what you consider spiritual is far, far from what you were told was such as a young person. It may be so remote and removed that you can’t believe there is any connection between what you now recognize as being of a divine nature, and what was in some way pushed onto you previously — but alas! There is more to Heaven and Earth than those muggles tried to convince you was true. Yet in some sense there was a scant element of reality, muffled by all the baggage that adults tend to pack around anything they don’t understand or don’t have direct experience with. For you, this phase of your journey is about experience. Your quest is the quest to experience the world through young eyes. Let yourself be motivated by curiosity and thirst for life. More than humans need goodness, or nonexistent purity, we need to rekindle our craving for what we don’t already know. Understanding is another matter entirely.

LIBRA — Ask yourself honestly: who supports you, and who does not? Let’s use a boring concept to illustrate the point: percentiles. If someone helps you 51% and distracts or harms you 49%, that is not a winning bargain. I would say that you’re still not in good standing if you’re helped 80% and distracted or harmed 20%. Helpful people are only that. They may not be perfect; we are all human. Yet loving intention, and the focus on doing the correct thing for the right reasons, are basic to what you are seeking. You are in a position to accomplish something beautiful, new and unusual in these days. Yet to do this, you must have the support of your environment; and for that to happen, you need to cooperate fully, and be honest with yourself about the role others play in your life. For the next few days, take a neutral, nonjudgmental stance, and observe carefully what others do when you have a need, or they have a commitment to you to fulfill.

SCORPIO — Make professional moves this week with care and caution, and focus on the human level. Listen carefully for signs of envy, jealousy or contempt — whether coming from you or someone else. If you notice any of these emotions coming from yourself, address them immediately. They are the result of values and expectations that are no longer valid for you (and in truth, never were). If you notice them from someone else, you will need to handle the matter gently, and in a way that does not require a blow for blow confrontation. Given that throwing down is currently the way of the world, and how the only thing that seems to matter is absolute power over other people, this will require you acting in a way that is contrary to your environment. Yet confrontation of the style I am describing wastes far more energy than it can possibly create, and runs contrary to your goals — which are in no way assured to be fulfilled. You will have to make that happen one small step at a time.

SAGITTARIUS — What do you really have to do, and why do you have to do it? This will take some careful and reflective pondering. To get a sense of the bottom line, you will need to think slower, rather than faster. And you will benefit from the use of a calendar, so that you may structure time in a conscious way, and make the most of it. Currently there is a distortion that is leading you to believe everything has to happen fast, and that you owe things to people when you really do not. Once you have a handle on time, then evaluate your actual commitments to people, whether professional, social or emotional. I would propose that you need to relieve yourself of at least half of them or more. This will be efficient, since there are likely to be certain people or situations taking up more than their fair share of bandwidth — your bandwidth. Be meticulous, persistent and focused in making the changes.

CAPRICORN — You have just been through an odyssey you may not fully understand. This involved the passage of Mars through your opposite sign Cancer. Mars (nearly done with this transit) is the fast mover, playing off against several slow-moving developments in your sign. What happened over the past five or six weeks was a kind of test, designed to bring out the true nature of your underlying growth process. What exactly occurred during this time? Did it reveal any weaknesses, cracks, or points of immaturity that you need to address? Is there something from the past that you are now on notice you need to handle consciously and attentively? You have a finite amount of time to turn certain problems into solutions and opportunities. The first step is recognizing the problem so that it can be solved and turned to your advantage. Do not speculate.

AQUARIUS — Consider the possibility that you’re being driven by forces you don’t understand. To get that far, you would need to admit there may be something about you that defies your immediate comprehension, or that you have not noticed. Recent events at work, or related to your health (such as over the past four to six weeks), will give you a clue what this is about. You will need to do the detective work, and draw some inferences what might really be going on. That means “conclusions reached on the basis of evidence and reasoning.” Then, subject your inferences to a little skepticism, and verify you have them right; look for other potential observations or outcomes. Consider scenarios where you give yourself the benefit of the doubt, and ones where you give others the benefit of the doubt. Then evaluate both, and see which makes more sense to a reasonable person.

PISCES — The Sun moving through the most creative, curious and boldest angle of your solar chart is encouraging you to go forward, to try again, to give it (whatever it is) your very best. The Sun is retracing the path that was just taken by Mars, making aspects to a great many planets on what is called the cardinal cross (where most of the energy in your chart is contained). This will shine light on past events, as well as reveal new strategies, ideas and approaches to certain goals you cherish. While you may be inclined to think of these as related to business, I suggest you recast that and consider them creative opportunities. Art does not mean that you get to relax and let things happen, or let the good things come to you. Rather, art is risky, and it takes three times more energy than the usual day-to-day of the planet. Do you have it in you? I reckon so — but we will soon see.