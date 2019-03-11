Planet Waves Horoscopes: March 11 - 18, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

By Eric Francis

ARIES — You may feel like you have to take everything as slowly and as carefully as if you’re walking through a minefield. Actually your situation is not nearly so dangerous, and you have a considerable margin of safety — if you make sure to filter out anger as a motive for action. Anything else will do: desire, love, ambition, or altruism. Just not anger, which is likely to be false; that is, incorrect and/or based on something that is not true. A boatload of activity in your neighboring sign Pisces is taking place in a kind of blind spot, and you can assume there are some elements of your situation that you are not aware of. Be mindful of that, but also trust yourself to make the right decisions, especially if you make a conscious effort to take the needs and priorities of others into account. If anyone disagrees with you, see if you can turn their opinion into usable information or a helpful suggestion.

TAURUS — Mars and Uranus in your sign are giving you a burst of energy and excitement about life: the rare sense that something new is possible in the world. These are the two most energetic planets, and they’re inspiring you to get yourself moving. You can set aside your previous plans and do something interesting, giving preference to what you’ve never done before. I don’t know what that brings to mind for you, though with your ruling planet Venus transiting your 10th house of career and reputation, you’re in a position to co-create something helpful, with the collaboration of others. You would, however, be the one to take the lead, such as by proposing an idea for something you want to see happen. Your intuition is working well, with Mars harmoniously aligned with Neptune, and this will help any cooperative venture. Make sure beauty as well as practicality factor into your schemes. Outside of work, take the lead on making social plans.

GEMINI — You may take an odd or circuitous route to reach your current goal. That suits you just fine, as it’s rare that you prefer to do things the normal or expected way. By taking your own path to get where you’re going, you learn more, you have more fun, and you encounter surprise developments. Let this work in various life situations, and also try it when you’re roaming around on the ground. Experiment with taking different ways of getting places. Turn off the GPS and let yourself get lost. The world at the moment is way too heavily invested in its false certainty, which does not foster creativity in any form. It’s even terrible for things like science and engineering. Therefore, allow yourself to be uncertain. When you encounter a mystery, establish a relationship with it, rather than trying to solve it. Use your imagination rather than your rational mind.

CANCER — You’re not a showy person by nature; you’re more private and retreating. Yet aspects this week and indeed for the foreseeable future will draw you out of your shell and into the world. You may be called upon to reveal things about yourself that you might never ordinarily express to anyone but an intimate partner. You will be doing this for two reasons: one, someone has to; and the other, you can. Of all the people you know, you can afford to be not just transparent but truly revealing. As you experiment with this, you may encounter the extent to which your friends and colleagues are verging on frantic in their need to conceal who they are, how they feel and what they want from life. This is likely to make you all the more eager to go against your own seeming nature and burst out of your bubble even if you make people squirm. They have too many secrets. You’re doing them a favor.

LEO — You may feel like you can conquer the world this week, and you probably can, but why work so hard? You can more effectively take on one valued goal and get it done in a beautiful way, with feeling. In recent weeks, your chart has taken on the sensation of exploration more than accomplishment. You can allow your curiosity to lead you into interesting places, rather than needing desire to drive you forward. Your ability to motivate yourself will come in handy when you discover something new that you want to do, though it does not need to be the main event. Meanwhile, there are elements of your world, intimate in their nature, that are calling for a certain delicateness of approach. These may involve arrangements or negotiations of a financial sort, the exchange of confidential information, or erotic pillow talk. Take those things gently, and proceed as if you’re moving under water, or in a zero-gravity environment.

VIRGO — You’re likely to be undergoing a review of your relationships now and for the next few weeks. This is a good thing, as looking back and evaluating personal experiences is rare enough to experience. So take the opportunity to consider what’s happened in your personal affairs, particularly going back about five years (though in some situations, much further). The central questions involve truth and veracity. Who has been real with you, and who has not? Whose word have you accepted as valid? Who demonstrated themselves worthy of your trust, and who did not? What secrets have you discovered from your distant past, and how have you been influenced by their coming to light? The information you’re seeking will come out in layers, rather than in a big burst. However, as Mercury begins to slow down again and station direct toward the end of the month, you’re likely to make an unusual discovery, and you will benefit from what is revealed.

LIBRA — You may set in motion events far beyond what you’re able to perceive. It would be wise to assume your words and actions have both impact and influence, and act accordingly. While you don’t have control, you can be aware that your intentions and impulses ripple out through the world (meaning various forms of social networks, as well as on the subtle levels), and commit to being a source of good vibes. You can also serve in the role of translator. Many people have not quite mastered the skill of saying what they mean or meaning what they say. This may be from lack of precision, lack of understanding, or intentional misrepresentation. Give people the benefit of the doubt, and when in doubt, ask them what they mean by their words. You can do so without any emotional charge at all; if you’re even meekly uncertain, or if someone’s words may be taken a few different ways, politely ask for clarification and see what comes back.

SCORPIO — If your amorous desires are off the scale of “normal,” you might consider going with the flow. The Kinsey Scale (one through seven, straight to gay) needs to go in about five more directions, such as monogamous to polyamorous, attached to not attached, not curious to very curious, and so on. Lately, your relationship patterns may be outside of what is typical for your peers: you may want things they don’t have an interest in, or be curious about taboo subjects. You may also be in a position to help another person work out what seems like a complex situation, and your ability to assist will be seeing it in some of its underlying simplicity. Remember that your main role is to hold space open, not to fix anyone. Holding space mainly means listening without judgment, and offering your support and encouragement. It’s best to minimize your personal involvement with people you’re assisting this way, though that’s not always possible. Be gentle and do what you feel is right.

SAGITTARIUS — Mercury retrograde may be making an emotional or domestic situation seem larger than it is. Try not to be reactive, and say as little as possible. Instead, let people express their views, and allow the facts to come out. Some might argue that the facts don’t matter; only their feelings matter, which may be true for them. Gradually, you may need to present one specific idea at a time, which begins to complete the picture and reveal what is going on. But you don’t want to be forceful about this, and you would be wise to let things run their course. This could take two to three more weeks, and a deeper level of reality may not begin to emerge until Mercury stations direct later this month. The most significant things you can track are your own feelings and responses, which you don’t have to share with anyone. Just know what they are; be observant of yourself and of others, and watch the river of your responses and feelings flow.

CAPRICORN — You’re often reluctant to express strong feelings or desires. You might not think so, though what you’re feeling on the inside does not usually match what you express on the outside. Is it worth putting all this energy into holding yourself down? Or do you prefer when others do all of the getting excited for you? Anyway, there would seem to be plenty you want to express. It might run the spectrum from sexual desire to anger; from some creative expression to wanting to go on an adventure. You’ll feel better if you get your emotions into physical form — get outside, get moving, get to the gym — though while these things will help, they won’t touch the deeper levels of your feelings. They will only get you a little closer. If you’re worried you might lose control of yourself, I suggest you skip that. You are surrounded by guardrails. You would be happier if you jumped one or two of them and went off-road for a while.

AQUARIUS — Venus in your sign will be offering you some reassurance, even if you might be feeling nervous about your finances, or unsure of yourself. You have the personal resources to turn any situation around: the intelligence, charisma and experience to get the results you want. Do your thing and be the voice of cool, calm reason. Strive to get your results one person at a time rather than trying to convince a group of anything. Remember that you’re what people trust in any situation, rather than a product, an idea or an organization. Trust is established one to one, and it emerges first from you being in accord with yourself. So, ask yourself questions if you must, though don’t take your doubts too seriously. There are answers, swimming around down there somewhere, and they will be informative. Yet you’ll still be in the same position of trusting yourself, which extends a hand for others to trust you.

PISCES — Mercury is retrograde in your sign, and this is giving you an opportunity to unravel or undo a situation that is not working for you. Or rather, just let it happen. This is a better time to take a passive role than an active one. Observe slowly and carefully rather than coming to conclusions. There is plenty that you cannot see, including a point of benefit or assistance that is waiting in the wings. Let people and things come to you rather than you going to them; or if you’re the one who shows up, do so, and see what they have to offer. Ease back and allow, as much as you can. This will shift your orientation, and open you up to possibilities you would have missed otherwise. I suggest that observing and noticing what’s available be your primary occupation during Mercury retrograde. That, and tidying up promises you’ve made, and making sure you’ve fulfilled your end of any agreement.