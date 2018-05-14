Planet Waves Horoscopes: May 14 - 21, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

By Amy Elliott

Aries

You’ve lately experienced a major gear shift with Chiron entering your sign last month. Now Uranus is about to leave Aries and enter Taurus, and your ruler Mars will move into Aquarius soon after. That’s a lot of change in a short period. I would suggest you take each day as it comes, first of all, to get a picture of where things appear to be heading. The pattern may take a while to become clear and focused. Additionally, you might find this transitive process more congenial if you keep in mind the changes in your life you want to see, and consider ways you could bring them to life, however unrealistic this may seem. Your understanding of what is and is not possible may soon be very different.

Taurus

On Tuesday, Uranus finally enters your sign, accompanied by the Taurus New Moon. To say this is likely a revolutionary moment, in which your understanding of who you are is about to be utterly transformed, would probably turn out to be an understatement. Of course, it won’t happen all at once; and there is emphatically room for your input: that is, your conscious building of self-confidence, self-esteem, and your ideas about who you actually want to become. Just don’t allow anything to limit the reach of your imagination. You already know that if you plant a seed you have the strength and patience to nurture what grows to its full height. Trust yourself.

Gemini

When you live in one home for a long time, it’s virtually inevitable that clutter starts to build; then, when the time comes to move, you realize you have a larger collection than you ever remember seeing or using. Uranus is about to visit a region of your chart associated with your psychic depths and intuition, which may resemble nothing so much as an internal housecleaning. To begin with, this may feel a little tempestuous and discomfiting; but it’s likely you’ll soon notice the additional freedom of extra mental space, and the inspiring freshness of new concepts. Be gentle with yourself, and let your understanding be developed and restructured one day, and one idea, at a time.

Cancer

Uranus is preparing to move into the area of your chart where your community, friendships and social life reside. To some extent you may have already experienced or anticipated some of the changes this heralds. Your intuition may prove valuable in this regard; though there is something to be said for going with the flow and trusting that, while you remain consistently true to yourself, any unexpected challenges should work out for the best. After all, sudden changes that begin by feeling disruptive can turn out to be blessings in disguise. Remember that you always have control over the decisions that you make. In a way, this is the important part, and all else is merely details.

Leo

This week begins an extended period during which there may well be big changes in your career path. This could take any number of forms. You might suddenly find yourself in a senior management position; or switch jobs entirely; or retire from all worldly things and wind up living in a cave. (Okay, maybe not that last one.) Here’s the thing: security at work is perhaps more important to you than you’re sometimes willing to admit. There’s nothing wrong with this, but it’ll possibly turn out to be crucial that you don’t allow any assumptions about risk to prevent you moving forward, or moving on. If an opportunity arises, you should at minimum consider whether to take it up.

Virgo

Uranus is often considered a disruptive influence. Yet for you, its transition into Taurus may — at least at first — mark a time of slowing down a little, enough to ponder the deep questions that perhaps you’re asking even now. These questions hinge on the philosophical concept of life purpose and spiritual ambition: what you hope to accomplish, who you wish to become. Uranus could well give you a decisively different perspective on some of these issues. One thing that’s particularly important for you to remember, though, is that you have as much right to form your unique answers to this fundamental puzzle as anyone. Don’t deny yourself a seat at the table, for any reason. Your life is your own.

Libra

The 8th house is one of the most mysterious and intriguing. In a way, it’s a liminal space: a melting-pot containing associations with both internal psychology and outward relationships. For you, this is the home of your fellow Venus-ruled sign, Taurus, which Uranus will enter on Tuesday for the first time in 76 years. Along with Chiron newly in your 7th, this could certainly give you a whole new perspective on your partnerships; there is also potential for some deep healing — this could be particularly useful if you need to express yourself with greater confidence. Be open to your real desires and aspirations, even if you’re inclined to dismiss them. Uranus has a way of revealing hidden paths.

Scorpio

There’s a phenomenon known as the ‘relationship escalator’, which suggests that partnerships in our culture are supposed to follow a specific script, along the lines of: dating, then cohabitation, then marriage, then kids, and so on. This may satisfy some; others find it rather dull. You have enough insight, at least, to tell you that the vastness of human variety cannot and should not be boxed into such a narrowing pattern. Indeed, once it’s identified as such, imagination quickly reveals that there are uncountable numbers of different options. Uranus entering your opposite sign makes for an excellent chance to consider some of them, and perhaps even to experiment with one or two.

Sagittarius

Even in the wealthiest parts of the world, where fundamental needs are usually met without difficulty, many people find their daily life somewhat stagnant. As a Sagittarian, you may have already found ways to prevent yourself from feeling like this. Uranus, however, could well offer you the chance to make alterations on a grander scale. That means actively creating a situation in which boredom is pretty much a thing of the past. This could come through a new career opportunity, or a change of location, or something else; either way, consider yourself free to be bold about satisfying your sense of adventure. You of all people know life is too short to waste any time. Do what excites you.

Capricorn

Uranus in Taurus is likely to spark up your inventive abilities, possibly in ways previously unknown to you. It’s as if someone is giving you free use of a fully stocked art studio. If there is a particular creative medium in which you enjoy working, or that you’ve always wanted to learn, now is perhaps the best possible time to hone or broaden your skills. The important thing here is doing what makes you feel alive and curious; there will be plenty of time to produce something concrete from what you learn. Try to avoid being too oriented on results; simply focus on expressing the vital flame within you — that which makes everything it graces a gift of your unique soul.

Aquarius

From the look of your charts, having Uranus in your 4th house appears something like suddenly becoming a world-class bullshit detector. Your mind is already pretty sharp to begin with; by the end of the coming phase in your life, it’ll probably be able to cut steel like paper. For best results, turn the spotlight first on your early life and how far your caregivers shaped your notions of who you are today. After clearing up anything you need to in that respect, you will be in a position to examine the present world, and perhaps become an example to those who need reminding what facts look like. Only remember that the more honesty you practice, the easier it will be to notice where others are not.

Pisces

It would seem that Uranus changing signs may enhance any work that you perform in the role of spiritual teacher. You could find new methods of connecting with your higher instincts, or simply discover that your ability to access the divine realms, or to disseminate what you learn, is somehow stronger. Many people could clearly use a touch of guidance just now. This doesn’t exactly require you, by the way, to pack for Delphi and revive the Pythian oracle (though that could be fun). If you need a place to start, begin by understanding yourself better; what you can do, and what you want to do. Cultivate your awareness. Perhaps most importantly, live in a way that sets an example to everyone.