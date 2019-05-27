Planet Waves Horoscopes: May 27 - June 3, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Aries (March 20-April 19) — There comes a point in any endeavor, or in the formation of any theory, when the only way to gain further knowledge is to put the idea to the test by seeking out input from others. Certainly this entails risk. You need to have the courage to vocalize your opinion and receive input that may not be precisely to your taste or in line with expectations. There’s a chance, albeit minor, that someone will point out a fundamental flaw in your logic, and you’ll have to redo some of your thinking. Yet this is how we learn as human beings. Shelve fear, be brave and make your voice heard.

Taurus (April 19-May 20) — You’re on a path to greater independence, and already well on the way to your destination. You have set the wheels in motion, and you know by now that to turn around and retrace your steps would be to undo some significant progress; in other words, you can never quite return to your exact starting point, since you are now irrevocably wiser. This may feel daunting, but much like beginning a new job or walking in a new pair of shoes, you will most likely find yourself gradually getting used to the new conditions. Give it time, and be proud of how far you’ve traveled.

Gemini (May 20-June 21) — When considering your identity and character, it may help immensely if you begin with your own individual experiences, however they might run counter to what you think you know. Avoid clichés, such as the worn-out old trope regarding the natives of your sign having more than one personality. The last thing you need right now is to be shoehorned into a tight-fitting box for the convenience of society. You are encountering new and interesting perspectives, and would benefit from giving them houseroom in your psyche. You are far more complex than you know; be wary of underestimating yourself in any way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Be careful to avoid rushing toward a conclusion for the sake of certainty when it comes to a deep spiritual or emotional matter. Rather, keep your mind open to all options and all facets of the subject for as long as you can. Listen out for guidance from the cosmos, and be precise about what you know and don’t know. You’re getting into essentially uncharted territory, so refraining from assumptions and speculation is likely to be enormously helpful. Above all, don’t allow fears to get the better of you. Treat courage and chutzpah as necessary items in your toolkit.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 23) — Resist any attempts by social groups to hem you in, or to pressure you into accepting particular habits as carved indelibly in stone. Make clear that any favor or request you agree to once is not then an obligation for life, regardless of how reasonable some might believe that move to be. If certain associates are trying something like this repeatedly, you may want to think about whether it’s time to move on. You might also consider how far you’ve allowed others to encroach, and whether you perhaps need to reinforce your lines in the sand. Only you can make that determination. Don’t let anyone decide for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22) — Make as much of an effort as you can in the days to come to exercise all your imaginative powers, and demonstrate what you are truly capable of, especially where your career is concerned. Take care not to be constrained by any illusory or self-imposed limitations, including any that are ego-related. Rather, if faced with a challenge or a question that needs answering, simply go about trying to tackle it. If an opportunity arises to smooth the road ahead for your colleagues, take it up. While rewards for this conduct may not be immediate or obvious, nevertheless people will notice and remember.

Libra (Sep. 22-Oct. 23) — Embrace your growth process, and be on the alert for fears around upsetting the status quo, or around security. These may include old patterns of thought. While your experiences over the last decade or so have made a lot of headway in reconstructing your ideas, we humans have a habit of clinging to what we know, even when it no longer helps us. If you’re feeling something like this beginning to emerge, look at it gently and with an attitude of kindness toward yourself. Untie any tangles slowly and methodically, which is really the only way that works.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22) — Someone you care about may act in ways that surprise you. You may find this refreshing and/or inspiring. If you’re feeling troubled, however, first recognize that the changes are highly unlikely to be about you; though if you’re wondering, you can always ask directly. As for someone acting in unexpected ways, it might be helpful to think of instances when you’ve needed to follow a new impulse that just felt ‘right’ to you, even if others could not have predicted it. It is an enormous privilege to see a person close to you growing into the next phase of their life. Offer your support unconditionally, and let their trajectory show you what can be done.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 22) — Getting to know someone intimately takes time, and you may learn new facts about them years into your relationship. This can occasionally be a source of frustration, especially if you’re the type of person who’s an open book. Yet loved ones being a little reserved or circumspect need not be a cause for doubt. On the contrary, at present it may be useful for you to practice taking people at their word. In the absence of actual knowledge, make it a general principle to assume the best of those closest to you in particular, and to exercise general compassion. Give others the trust you would wish them to offer you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20) — Keep in mind the expression about best-laid plans. Remember that all the organization in the world cannot foresee every possible event, and you are in no way obliged to attempt any such thing. The goings-on of the world will more than likely continue to catch you unawares from time to time. This need not be a cause for concern. Just stay open to the potential for it to happen, and try to relax a little if you’ve drawn your emotional corset-strings somewhat too tight. Routines and rules are supposed to work for you, not against you; if they are taking on a life of their own, rein them in and reassert control.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If circumstances in your environment are holding you back from exercising your creative or inventive faculties to the degree you want, look for ways you can adjust your surroundings to make them more amenable. Think of it like a puzzle to be solved. You might find a way to repurpose the space you are in, or change locations. Take your time making these alterations; the ideal situation you’re after is one in which additional disruptions are minimal, and that deserves care and thought. Make sure you are duly respecting what you know you need. There should be no compromises on that score.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — With your attention still focused on your home and personal spaces, be sure to give your emotional wellbeing a sufficient-sized seat at the table when making decisions. Taking this into account more thoroughly doesn’t necessarily require a major overhaul of your plans. It might only involve retaining or disposing of certain objects, or rearranging a few furniture items in one specific room. Trust your instincts, and be creative; if you find yourself rejecting an idea or a desire out of hand, give it conscious consideration instead. Take the time to experiment, and keep the process open until you’re satisfied.