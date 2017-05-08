Planet Waves Horoscopes: May 8 – 15, 2017

By Eric Francis Coppolino

ARIES — Honesty will be the best policy this week, which includes keeping silent on issues that you’re not an authority on. Instead, devote your energy to discovering the truth, rather than taking shots and stabs at what it may be. Mars, your ruling planet, is in Gemini, making a square to Neptune. That’s a potentially volatile setup, and you could easily be provocative in a way that’s not helpful to anyone. Instead, monitor your mind for any self-destructive tendencies. Keep yourself out of situations that are potentially harmful or where you simply don’t belong, and focus on your creative goals. Astrology that’s terrible for drinking and arguing is (in this case) excellent for writing, making art and partying in the comfort of your own home. You’re likely to feel the desire to stretch your limits and do what you might not ordinarily do; just make sure you’ve defined your boundaries first.

TAURUS — The Sun in your birth sign is making a trine to Pluto and Juno, which is providing an opening to resolve a partnership issue. Yet this will only work if everyone is upfront about what they want and what they expect from others. To this discussion, make sure you bring everything that you’re willing to offer. This simply must be a two-sided process, based on give and receive rather than give and take. You can be bold about your plans and your agenda, but make sure that you leave yourself the mental space to be flexible. It would be easiest overall if you started from that position and took a go-with-the-flow attitude, rather than pushing the river or trying to control events. You have much more in common with a close partner or love interest than you think — it’s a matter of discovering the particulars.

GEMINI — There’s a commonly held view that it’s OK to do anything necessary to succeed or win the game. You may take that approach this week, and it may work for a while. You would be wise to dial it back and never go into “the ends justify the means” thinking. The means — the way you do things, and any unintended consequences that result — will actually make a difference. You might focus on your process rather than your outcome. You’ll know you’re succeeding at this when you’re carefully assessing any and all consequences to yourself and to others, whether intended or not. You can find a creative solution or approach to any puzzle, problem or project, and you can do so without hurting anyone or anything. If you put that boundary in place, and proceed with restraint and full awareness, you will be even more brilliant and clever than usual.

CANCER — This will be a marvelous week for your creative imagination. Yet like anyone in an exalted creative state, you may also be feeling a little edgy, with questions about what’s real and what is not. Remember that your own mind is the one thing that’s creating your perception of the universe. So you want to take care of your mind, which means giving yourself room to think. When you have a lot going on, and you clearly do, it’s essential to pace yourself. Allocate enough time for your projects, which includes time for eating and rest. Leave room for space between your thoughts, and time for recreation — no matter how much you have going on. You’re likely to feel like you’re under some extreme pressure, though this is false, and you must address that consciously. When you’re trying to get a lot done and do it really well, efficiency is the key.

LEO — There’s a new energy in your life these days, which is guiding you to be especially devoted and potentially self-sacrificing. Go lavishly on the devotion part and sparingly on the sacrifice part. The new planetary influence is Vesta, the goddess of the hearth. Vesta is the perfect fusion of a spiritual influence and a practical one, and they work approximately the same way. Holding intention in the style of Vesta is about making space for something to happen. This includes emotional and physical space. If you want something to happen, clear out the room and make yourself available. With Vesta there’s one other thing, which is about having a central organizing principle. Think of this as the hearth in the middle of the home, around which all the other rooms are arranged. Again, we’re talking about something on the psychic or emotional level, and something in real space and time.

VIRGO — Continue to take special care both with people in authority, and with how you handle money — especially through any form of shared or community account. Mercury retrograde may have ended, though it’s still working itself out, and that must be handled with care. You need all the relevant information before you make any decisions — and two factors are influencing that. Mercury conjunct Uranus is saying that you still have one or two surprise discoveries to make. And Mars in your house of accountability and reputation is square Neptune. That’s saying that you will need to take extra steps to discern what’s true (and who is telling the truth), and this will take some time. On any matter of real importance, set at least a one-week schedule to get the information you need and then make the appropriate decisions. If you guess or act too soon, your chances are lower than 50/50 of getting it right. A week from today, you’ll be closer to 90% accurate.

LIBRA — Even though you prefer to think things through impeccably and have all the loose ends tied up, this week give partners and loved ones plenty of room to be flaky. People around you are in “jump-in-now, figure-it-out-later” mode. There’s really no stopping them and they can’t help themselves, so you’ll need to be the one who takes up the slack and handles the overflow of logistical issues that might arise. Plan for things to go slightly over budget and run late, so take some extra money and be the one who herds people out the door and in the direction of the destination with some extra time to spare. This may be annoying but at least you’re not lonely. There are plenty of people around to keep you on your toes and solving problems before you even know about them. Amidst the confusion, you can set the social agenda. Pick out what you want to do and guide things in that direction.

SCORPIO — Yours is the sign of sex, and for about five different reasons, all the best sex astrology keeps coming your way. Events this week blend fantasy and reality. There’s a feeling of dive in and see whatever happens. This will work for art as well, though I would recommend staying away from dangerous sports unless you know what you’re doing and are unencumbered by newcomers to the activity. Whatever you do, keep the use of intoxicating substances down to a minimum. Mars square Neptune is the living incarnation of temptation. You may be inclined to indulge more than usual, which is fine, as long as you’re mindful of your boundaries, including when driving, in sensitive relational situations and anything involving money. Go out of your way to be fair and accommodating, and if you have an issue, be gentle in how you approach it — or set it aside for next week.

SAGITTARIUS — You must be honest with yourself before you can expect others to be honest with you. After all, you set the standards of your own life. One particular relationship may be playing on your insecurities, leading you to wonder whether someone you care about is on the up and up. Set any fears aside and presume the best in people, if you care about them. Mars, the planet of desire and motivation, is now making a long square aspect to Neptune, which is going to exaggerate your fears and suspicions, and the chances are that they are entirely unfounded. If you must handle any deeply personal questions, do so in a way that does not seem judgmental, accusatory or untrusting. Put your emphasis on having fun, which may turn out to be bolder than what you usually do for recreation.

CAPRICORN — You have no special need for any form of a relationship other than one where you have fun and also that serves some practical purposes. In other words, skip the part about official status, appearances and the religious formalities. Stick to love and friendship, and that’s what you’ll get. You seem to be in a lengthy process of re-evaluating many of these questions, and when you get to the end of it, you may decide that it was all much ado about nothing. You need companionship, not status. You need friendship, not image. And you need most of all people who respect your home, which is your sanctuary. You’ve had enough samples of the opposite of all of those things that, by now, you already know where you stand with yourself. The views of others matter far less than you may think, but only if you agree to that.

AQUARIUS — You seem to be driven by either a creative project or a new love interest. Despite your passion, you might want to back off and burn your fuel a little more slowly and efficiently. That means going easy on spending, relying on the old-fashioned virtues of using what you have, eating some meals at home, and doing the more fulfilling kinds of recreation rather than what in today’s world passes for entertainment. An artistic project could be of high interest, and it would be the perfect space to explore a friendship or to spend time with kids. If you’re involved in any kind of professional (or serious amateur) creative endeavor, this will be a fulfilling week, rich with ideas and surprising new ways of looking at the world. Unplug your television and throw your favorite shawl over the thing.

PISCES — You may be feeling all kinds of restless, like you want to pounce on everything you haven’t finished in the past month all at once. Take your time with that. Slow and steady will get the job done, and you can afford to bide your time even on what seem like pressing matters. Some things you’ve identified as problems are well on the way to resolving themselves. Other things will benefit from still-forthcoming information that will reveal the underlying simplicity of the situation. The things to focus on are your larger and longer-range goals. You need to be setting your sights high right now, as you’re still under the influence of aspects that can indeed make you known for what you do. Yet this is a function of Saturn in your solar 10th house, which is to say, you must do the specific work of that area: building reputation, integrity and creative strength in the perfect braid.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

