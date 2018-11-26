Planet Waves Horoscopes: Nov 26 - Dec 3, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Aries (March 20-April 19) — It’s time to see the connections that exist between problems and their causes, and between people who facilitate them. Your participation in creating solutions begins with seeing your personal involvement in any situation that you might want to improve or resolve. Set aside any excuse about “victim blaming,” and get busy understanding your circumstances, using an honest assessment of the facts. This will begin with analysis though it will ultimately come down to understanding your state of mind and how it influences your personal affairs and your relationships. Note the distinction between blame and responsibility — one that is lost almost entirely at the moment, in nearly all public and many private discussions. Even if someone else is “to blame,” you may have 100% of the responsibility for solving the problem. The person who is blamed rarely does the work of rectification, and trying to make them do so can feel like hitting your head against a hard object. You are where the buck stops. Admit that, and focus on tangible solutions.

Taurus (April 19-May 20) — You may feel like you’re in an odd situation, confronted by forces outside of your control, or larger than you can deal with. Yet you have an understanding of what you may be facing, because you have enough in common with the people involved to see through them. You already know who they are and how they think. In fact, you know more about them than they know about you (which is part of the original issue). Nobody is going to hand you a key that magically frees you from the constraints of your past. Rather, this is about you self-actualizing, which is another way of saying becoming self-aware enough to know that your life is your business and that of nobody else. Too often this is seen as some kind of privilege or luxury (“if only I could be free to live my own way!”). Yet it’s really the bottom line, physically and metaphysically. It’s not an option, no matter who may pretend that it is. No matter what the weather or the psychic conditions, you still make the decisions.

Gemini (May 20-June 21) — If you’re angry with anyone or anything, the chances are it’s not about what you think. All indications point to something from the distant past bubbling up to the surface, disguised as something immediate. Therefore, pause before you express concerns with present partners or friends. Do so long enough to detach yourself from your immediate circumstances and start to investigate lines back into the past, primarily through your own feelings and memories. If you experience anger coming from your environment, do your best not to take it personally, but rather size up potential sources. This may prove to be difficult, especially if someone tries to make it personal in your direction, or involve you in something that’s not really yours. So no matter how you look at it, you will need to take some arm’s-length distance on your immediate situation, and contemplate matters long enough to get a sense of what is going on. That may take a few days.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — All spiritual matters come back to love and respect. There is no such thing as theology, despite the vast sections of libraries that house many books on the subject; that’s all speculation. Where love is concerned, there are just two kinds: grandmother love (unconditional at all costs) and telling the truth. Be aware of anyone who offers you any proposition where one person lies and the other swears to it, or where you look the other way when you see something that troubles you. It may not be advisable to take up the role of moral authority. Rather, know your own limits, know your own values, and abide within them. This especially applies to your own decisions and conduct. However, within your personal sphere, you have the ability to transcend your frustrations and actually work through the problems you see. Don’t get hung up on the past. Understand what you need to happen, and why — and then take action.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 23) — Creative approaches are almost always the result of addressing something that has already gone wrong. There’s another (less functional) approach, which is to collect problems like precious things, and sit on them like eggs, hoping they will hatch solutions (that’s more likely to be about holding onto the past). However, for best results in life, it helps to see issues before they arise, and address them preventatively. Therefore, if something seems to go wrong or get snagged, don’t just solve that particular problem. First, make sure it really is a problem. Then look at the potential implications and address everything in the environment that could cause a similar issue. Think of this as the “while you’re here” approach. If you fix a leak under the sink, clean out the cabinet at the same time, and then check all the other sinks in your home or apartment. If something is wired poorly (such as your desk), tidy up everything in the vicinity as you address the primary issue.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22) — Your situation is not as complicated as you might think, though you may have the notion that there is nothing but complexity. How you see things will shape how you respond to them. The actual underlying reality is somewhat less important in this case. It matters, but less than your prejudices and your judgments. Make an inventory of those, so you can see what’s blocking your view of what you really need to address. Look at your ideas about the “right way” the world should be, since those, too, obscure your view of the real issue. This will take some detachment, particularly emotional, and also some optimism. This may seem to be a stretch, since you have a tendency to get so absorbed, and to take a worst-case scenario approach to challenging situations. You will feel better when you make peace with what you cannot change. That, in turn, will help you to see what adjustments you can make. And for now, most of them involve your attitude or state of mind. The important decisions will follow soon after.

Libra (Sep. 22-Oct. 23) — Allow any confrontations over the next few days to awaken you to your complacency. Said simpler, don’t take anything for granted — and notice when you’re doing so. You just don’t have that luxury now; the world is too uncertain, too much is changing, and you personally have a need to be alert and aware. Ideally, you would be a few steps ahead of yourself and of the people around you, anticipating what you need to do in the medium and long run, and setting things up for those moves to go as smoothly as possible. Yet there’s no way to do this without some form of envisioning the future, and not just that, but the future that you want. Even if you define the future as something different from the past, you must do your part to remove obstacles, particularly any mental blocks you may possess (and one of those distinctly involves looking ahead). It’s true that you’ve been disrupted so many times the past 10 years that you may believe nothing constructive is really possible to sustain. But now that is up to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22) — There’s a reason people are so risk-averse these days, though only in their personal lives. At the moment it’s rather vogue to take risks for others, which means indulging in collective dangers (climate change, surrendering political power, and others). When you consciously take a personal risk, you also embrace the possibility of personal failure, though this is really a scrim. Looking behind that veil is something about the creative process, and any encounter involving honest sexuality — and that is a confrontation with your limits. That’s not exactly failure; rather, it’s an encounter with whatever stands (or lurks) between you and what you want to accomplish. That ‘whatever’ could include any form of insecurity or self-doubt; secrets that you fear might be revealed; or the idea that what some call creative really means exposing your deepest personal truth. You’re very likely to be presented with an opportunity to express yourself in some unusually deep way this week, and if you’re hesitating, now you have some notion as to why.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 22) — Monday’s Sun-Jupiter conjunction is the only one in Sagittarius for this 12-year Jupiter cycle, so it’s an exciting day for you. It points to the substantial potential that is your personal resource for the future. Yet to tap that potential, you will need to look beyond any complications in your life stemming from the past. This calls for making a commitment to yourself not to perpetuate or entrench those situations, which is an act of daily devotion. That alone would be enough, if you could really do it. You have tremendous potential, and if you’re committed to being your own best friend, you will do everything in your power to remove the stumbling blocks from your path. It matters less who put them there, or what their intentions were. We’re talking about your life journey — your very existence. A development, discussion or situation may emerge this week that offers you a direct look at what stands in your way. Be bold about taking on the challenge, not of going around it, but of removing the obstacle entirely.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20) — You have protection around you, and substantial opportunities available, if you can keep your anxiety under control. This is a significant challenge for many people in our times. I wish there was more discussion about it, so I’m doing what I can here. Many people are living their lives along a kind of survival brink (little to no savings, for example). Others have kept secrets they’re afraid might come out, and which could have real consequences. And others yet experience bursts of fear that seem to have no connection to anything tangible, except the fact that the world itself is coasting along a brink that few people are acknowledging. When we ask the question, “what gives?” the answer is often: fear. There’s plenty to go around, and we’re vulnerable to it. At the moment, your astrology is pointing you inward, toward the source of all of your thoughts, emotions and ideas. You might feel like that’s the last place you want to direct your attention, though you will feel better if you fly into the storm.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If there’s something in your past that you don’t feel good about, now would be a good time to address it. By ‘now’, I mean today, this week and this month. Don’t let the opportunity for healing slip away. True, there will be others, though you’re in a particularly deep moment, where you can take personal responsibility for something, and also see the ways that your family environment contributed to the issue. Yet no matter what may have happened in the past, your own actions and choices are what will determine how you feel about yourself. It’s exhausting to skip over important details of your own life, to live with concealed truths, or to be running an agenda that you are embarrassed to talk about. Start with a commitment to be honest with yourself about how you feel and what you want. Then, no matter how challenging it may be, you will need to open your heart and open your mouth and speak honestly to others about your one reality.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — You have some bold plans and, if such is possible, many assurances of success. But this week, keep your plans to yourself, and sidestep any controversies that may emerge. If you’re in a leadership role, take it lightly, and make direct orders seem like you’re asking for a personal favor. If you’re dealing with those in a position of authority, be sure to gently press them for clarity about what they want and when they want it, and make sure those demands are realistic before you agree to them. Should any matters involving ethics come up, you’re the guardrail in the equation; you are the one responsible for being your own conscience, and that of the people around you. Too often people go into child mode and do whatever they feel like, regardless of the consequences. That cannot be you; you must be the one pondering the effects of your actions, and any that you take part in. This will leave you plenty of room to have fun and be creative.