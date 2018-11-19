Planet Waves Horoscopes: November 19 - 26, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

by Eric Francis

ARIES — Your ruling planet Mars has finally found its way out of Aquarius and into Pisces. This will probably come as a relief, though you’re now also moving into deeper emotional territory — be prepared for that. Aquarius is an air sign; Pisces is a water sign. What may have seemed like an abstraction is now subject to being experienced as emotional and physical. That means going directly into the water rather than sailing on top of it. You may find yourself addressing subject matter that was much easier to avoid before, and I suggest you devote yourself to that directly. The thing to remember is that this really does not involve someone else, including if someone did something to you at some point in the past. The work is yours now; accountability does not exist outside yourself. This does not mean you are to blame; rather, it means that you are the one tasked with addressing your own healing process. That job belongs to you and nobody else.

TAURUS — You may experience some kind of financial windfall or benefit that comes through your association with someone else. Check carefully and make sure that there are no strings attached, or problems that have not been noted. For example, check into the intentions of people who are involved with someone close to you but who are one or two degrees of separation from you. Be alert to possible technological issues associated with banking and finance, and address them promptly and thoroughly if you find any — documenting as you go. That means taking names and extensions during phone calls, getting email verification, printing those emails, and taking notes. You will need to verify facts and figures, and then check again in two weeks, and then two weeks after that. Mercury is retrograde, so that is your timing. Any matters you’re trying to work out now will need some consistent attention through Dec. 24, when Mercury is square Neptune.

GEMINI — Mercury has changed to retrograde motion, in a slippery aspect to Neptune. This is your reminder to take nothing for granted. Small matters might be much more important than they seem; what appear to be large matters might turn out to be trivial. So you will need to use your discernment and your perceptive abilities. Above all else, do not revert to superficial or lazy thinking habits of the past, but rather keep your focus, and penetrate beneath the appearances of things and get to the deeper truth. This is unlikely to happen overnight, though what you learned at the end of last week will provide valuable information, even though it may not seem like that at first. This can be a beneficial Mercury retrograde experience if you pay attention to your surroundings and the people you find there, in particular looking for opportunities to collaborate. That means mutually beneficial relationships, where you provide an essential ingredient.

CANCER — If you have something work-related to get done by the end of the year, give it all the focus you can. While it may be impossible to set everything else aside, you can prioritize, and keep coming back to your number one mission as your primary focus every day. At least try to make some measurable progress on a daily basis. Progress might count as relatively little on any given day, perhaps a single idea that you take note of and begin to develop. The primary thing to track will be daily movement of some kind, and your efficiency. That includes making sure your time is structured, and that your structure is flexible. Be sensitive to when you’re going adrift, and to factors that tend to blow you off course — such as which people, which trivial tasks, and which personal tendencies you may have. For example, if going out to lunch breaks up your day, costing you productivity, then stay in. If you wake up earlier when you don’t drink the night before, and you need to be up early, then don’t drink.

LEO — There used to be an old expression that applied to people who are intimately involved — working it out in bed. The idea is that conflict could be resolved through wholesome sexual contact, which can have a way of subverting conflict and disagreement. It helps if there is mutual love, since that’s the source of the resolution, and the working out part comes down to the use of Mars: whether for desire, or aggression. What you want to be doing is converting any form of tension into something creative and mutually fulfilling. The tension is raw energy, which can transform into just about anything. Your role as a sentient being is to guide your energy into loving, constructive, helpful forms. So this could mean working it out in bed, or on the dance floor, or in your art studio, the martial arts studio, or on your drums. There’s an energy surge coming with Friday’s New Moon, and you can ride that wave to a positive place.

VIRGO — All at once, the emphasis of the sky has shifted to the mutable cross, home of the sign Virgo. Mars has entered Pisces, Jupiter has entered Sagittarius, and Mercury has turned retrograde in Sagittarius. Then on Friday, there will be a Full Moon in Gemini. That’s a whole bunch of mojo coming at you from all directions, which could be arriving with confusion, frustration, or a sense of being adrift. Think of all the factors I just mentioned as externals. On the internal level, there are two specific things you must be cautious of. One is the tendency to make the same mistakes over and over. If you notice yourself doing that, pause and figure out what is going on. Disarm any sources of self-sabotage, by recognizing that you want to be a productive force in your own life. Notice who you may be angry at, and voice your concerns in a way that is not alienating. Last, I would remind you of the service orientation of your sign, which is often one of the saving graces of the whole zodiac. You want to do the right thing; make sure you’re doing it for the right reasons.

LIBRA — Venus has turned to direct motion in your birth sign, and this will release a burst of energy into your awareness and your relationships. You’ve been holding back, or retreating inward, for many weeks now, and the tide has suddenly turned. This release of energy will come with some surprises, so be open to what comes, and see the benefits of the changes that come your way. You appreciate and even depend on stability, and it’s been challenging to have so much lack of predictability in your personal affairs for so long. By now you’ve learned to take advantage of the kinds of jolts that used to irritate you. That all said, Venus direct, opposite Uranus in Aries, is an invitation to take some elements of your life in entirely new directions. This could range from a collaboration to a personal relationship; someone might give you an idea, or you may be headed to Cleveland and end up in Boston, where you would be wise to take advantage of exactly what your environment is offering you.

SCORPIO — The Sun and Jupiter have entered your house of personal finances, which may have you feeling like you’re in the chips. However, even if you’re feeling as if you’re abundant on cash, I suggest you dial back your spending and pay close attention to the numbers. If you’re planning holiday shopping, save that for until well after Mercury goes direct on Dec. 6, or you could end up wasting a lot of money. When Mercury is retrograde in a financial sector of your chart, restrict purchasing to what is necessary, and what is helpful, stopping short of making investments or spending on luxuries. Note that Mars has entered Pisces, which is another one of those cautions against spending too much. With that particular transit, though, you are reminded that the best things in life really are free. In the end, nobody cares how much your dress costs. It’s you they’re interested in, and at the moment you are especially appealing.

SAGITTARIUS — You must be feeling a lot better with Jupiter in your birth sign. Definitely take advantage of your raised spirits and improved energy, though maintain a practice of being realistic. Or perhaps initiate one. You could be overrun by optimism, which on some days is a virtue, but which ultimately does not pay well, in a world where so much can go wrong. Therefore, keep a positive attitude, but strive to pre-empt problems before they arise, rather than wishing them out of your awareness. Troubleshoot whenever something seems to go even a little sideways. You’re under the influence and protection of Jupiter. Yet there are other influences that demand your focus and attention, and caution against letting anything go too far out of control. This week in particular, pay close attention to the veracity of what you say, and what others say. Be meticulous about making any commitments that you cannot keep, or that can wait until a less hectic time. Stick to the basics.

CAPRICORN — You may have a renewed feeling that anything is possible. It is, though in your world at the moment, this is more like building with brick and mortar rather than code and pixels. Even if you’re involved in some kind of digital construction project, think of it more in terms of the physical world: something with tangible use, durability and a long-term vision. At the moment, the thing to watch is how you develop and play out your business strategy, as well as your relationship to people in power. Beware of any tendency in the direction of daddy pleasing or kissing up to people. There are better, more solid ways to establish common ground. One of them is standing up for yourself and giving your true opinion, without dripping with emotion. You will have plenty of energy to take on the world if you set aside the fight with yourself. It’s easier than you might think; the most significant motive is wanting to get something essential started, or finished.

AQUARIUS — Mars has finally made its way out of your sign, after spending longer there than it has any time in the past 47 years. For many born under your sign, or your Moon or rising sign, the Mars retrograde of 2018 was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, for which I am sure you’re grateful. Mars has moved onto Pisces, though I’m going to keep reminding you to account for the ways you’ve grown and changed, lost and gained. You now get to move on to new adventures. One takeaway from Mars retrograde is that you must always be grounded in your deepest values. This can, at times, be a source of seeming conflict for you, though in truth, that translates to the work you’re doing around your self-esteem. What is meaningful to you must be allowed to express its meaning through you. As you do that, you will clear out layers of negative conditioning and express your clear ideas and intentions.

PISCES — With the Sun and Jupiter crossing the midheaven angle of your solar chart, this is the time to aspire to great things. Yet it’s essential that you pace yourself, and apply the principle of reduction to any process of expansion. That is, before you aspire to do more, it will help if you aspire to do less. Jupiter’s presence can give you the feeling that anything is possible — and it is, under the right conditions. Your main necessity, therefore, is to work with your environment to make sure that conditions are supportive of what you want to accomplish. This preparation and alignment with your environment is more important than the work itself, because it’s what makes the work possible. If you want to sail a boat on the ocean, you must know your vessel, and you must understand the sea, the tides and the weather. One is not useful without the other. In these weeks of Mercury retrograde, emphasize understanding your surroundings, aspire to do less, and allow your true intentions to rise to the surface.