Planet Waves Horoscopes: November 4 – 11, 2019

Aries

Your ruler Mars is approaching a square with Pluto, exact Tuesday: a precursor of the forthcoming Saturn-Pluto conjunction. This is your cue to awaken and pay attention, and to begin focusing your efforts toward a particular goal. You don’t need to rush for the finish line right away here; this is likely to be more of a cross-country run, taking in plenty of interesting scenery along the route. However, you would probably do well to keep your aim at the forefront of your mind, and quietly accommodate it as a factor in each significant decision you make. This will enable you to draw the threads of your path together until they coalesce into a coherent and obvious pattern you can easily trace.

Taurus

Just now it would appear you’re troubled by certain profound questions, especially in terms of your overall trajectory. You may benefit from treating the problem as a philosophical one, and seeking out the wisdom of various teachers, whether ancient or modern, in person or in written form. This might be viewed as an information-gathering project, though really it’s something deeper than that. What you need most of all is to look for those fundamental kernels of truth that speak to your very soul, and set it vibrating in tune with the universe. In part, this is a sacred journey of sorts that might figuratively send you around the world, until eventually you discover yourself.

Gemini

If things are not happening quite as you’d anticipated or planned, now is not the time to leap to conclusions. Even if it seems evident that a particular prize is out of your reach, remember that while Mercury is retrograde, appearances can be more deceptive than usual. In particular, some of your not-quite-conscious emotional responses might be tricking you into unfounded feelings of doubt. It’ll help to stay grounded in the factual world. Another strategy might be to note down any uncertainties you have, and do some digging for clues. Your research could well turn up some invaluable side information, also. Whether or not you arrive at any definitive answers, you’ll surely be wiser for the experiment.

Cancer

You may discover that you’re unusually sensitive this week to emotional fluctuations in those you love best. A word of caution, however: avoid assumptions when it comes to interpreting these feelings. Be especially skeptical of any sense that someone is reacting to you as a person; however strong your conviction, stay alert to the possibility of projecting onto them. Keep in mind how your own feelings might enter into the situation. All this said, the chances are you’ll be more in tune than usual with close friends, and able to experience some delightfully intimate moments. This will be easier if you open your mind to the understanding that you are loved, not least because it’s true.

Leo

Take it easy. This might require effort: we so often tell ourselves that we should be doing this or that, or we’re not doing enough, yada yada. Shame is almost never productive in any case, so if you find yourself doing this, stop. Consider patience your watchword for the week, and remember that the journey toward a specific aim can be every bit as delightful as reaching it — in many cases more so. Either way, no reason to make a martyr of yourself. Do what you can reasonably manage, at a pace that also allows you room to breathe — and while you’re at it, remember that perfection is for robots; human error was, after all, responsible for the invention of both Post-it Notes and penicillin.

Virgo

It’s likely that the path you’re currently on will lead to some kind of inspirational breakthrough. In the meantime, however, you will have to put in the hours. You have a lot of ground to cover, and your best stratagem is simply to knuckle down and get as much done as possible. Don’t forget to afford yourself due praise for whatever you accomplish. Savoring your victories is a necessary and solid support for your confidence, provided it doesn’t lead to a drop in pace. Keep your notes up to date, so that you’re aware of the current status and aren’t losing sight of any threads. Oh, and since Mercury is retrograde, this is your friendly reminder to back up, save and triple-check all the things.

Libra

The moment approaches for you to bid an undoubtedly less-than-fond farewell to a large chunk of inner critic. This nagging voice of doubt has probably not been as frequent a visitor in recent years as it was in former times. Still, occasionally it’s shown up on your doorstep, arms folded, waiting for an opening to drop one of its tired old lines into the conversation. Enough already. It’s time you sent it packing, and took back the space and energy for something else entirely. An ambition, perhaps, that you weren’t quite sure you could take a chance on. An interest or skill you’ve long wanted to try, or possibly some exciting new friendships. The choice is yours entirely.

Scorpio

Tuesday, your two planetary rulers Mars and Pluto will meet in a square. You’re likely to experience this as a moment of clarity or cohesion, somewhat as if a fog has lifted from your mind. Certain experiences from recent months may suddenly make much more sense, accompanied by a feeling that you can at last move forward. One factor that will assist you in this process is an encounter with some new and exciting ideas, possibly ones that, to a degree, will challenge particular precepts you hold. You might feel this as the mental version of taking a long stretch and relieving stiff muscles. After all, you weren’t designed for perpetually sitting around in comfort.

Sagittarius

There’s a self-evident relationship between the concept of resources, or the materials you have to draw on, and that of resourcefulness, which is about making the most of those materials. In the coming weeks, you’d do well to maximize both, and not merely in the physical realm. In fact, this is much more likely to refer to your emotional resources: your strength, your courage, your friendships, and everything that you consider supportive to you and your dreams. For the time being, at least, focus on more optimal ways to use what you already have. Reducing unhelpful thought patterns, and time lost in social media rabbit holes, could also prove useful to you.

Capricorn

As we continue on the approach to one of the major astrological events of our era, you have a front-row seat, and are already getting the first whiff of what’s building. The picture may not be entirely clear just now; it might feel more like a tiny ripple on the edge of your senses, or a shadow of a thought. For now, gently clear a space for information to come to you in its own way, and then keep placing one foot in front of another, which is sometimes a more difficult task than it sounds. It pays to remember that there’s a good deal of quiet satisfaction in following the plans you’ve made and checking off items on a task list. It may not be romantic, but it bolsters your confidence.

Aquarius

A useful discipline for you this week might be to avoid assumptions regarding what other people are thinking — in particular, what they think of you. At this point in time, the potential exists for a lot of miscommunication and misinterpretation. It would serve you well to take nothing for granted. You perhaps also need to remember that your opinion of yourself is what really matters. You can’t control how anyone else perceives you, and it isn’t necessary to try. The most important thing you can do is be your spectacular self, shamelessly and honestly. This will attract the love, friendship and admiration of all those who strive to practice honesty likewise. As for the rest, they are no loss to you.

Pisces

You have a mission, and just now you need to gather all your energy and focus on bringing it to a satisfactory conclusion. It’s not necessary to barrel along at breakneck speed — Mercury is retrograde, after all. That said, it would be decidedly helpful if you steer clear of distractions, however shiny or apparently looming. Get organized and keep records, so that you can recollect what was agreed or discussed in the past without great difficulty. Muster everyone who is working with or supporting you, and make sure they know their specific brief. Checking in occasionally will help you confirm all involved are on the same page, and track progress. Be prepared to take a lead on efficiency.