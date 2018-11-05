Planet Waves Horoscopes: November 5 - 12, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

By Amy Elliott

Aries

Part of how we learn is through experiencing new circumstances, to which we then have to adapt. You’re likely to be involved in a situation that’s in some way unprecedented, and therefore calls for a fresh approach. Your response need not be immediate; hopefully you’re in a position to take whatever time is necessary and consider all the facets, including how you’re feeling. The prospect of a departure from your customary MO might, for example, feel a little intimidating; if that seems to be the case, try to figure out what could be behind that.

Taurus

Relationships need trust in order to thrive. The current environment does not exactly foster the building of trust, though that makes it all the more crucial that we do so where possible. If you’re feeling doubtful about someone else, or finding it difficult to maintain faith in general, you might begin by considering your own behavior and words, and focus on bolstering your reliability. It’s very easy to stray into little deviations from the strict truth, if we don’t keep watch. Hold yourself to a high standard in that respect, and you’ll surely inspire others to do the same.

Gemini

As an air sign, you need a certain amount of stimulus; if your daily life is feeling a little samey, you might be inclined to make some changes this week. It would probably be advisable, however, not to rush into altering anything irreversibly, especially where there are risks involved. Try instead to satisfy your creative or intellectual urges with the resources you already have. Consider how you can use your time or money more productively, for example, rather than trying simply to acquire more of either. If nothing else, this will be a good exercise in distilling your options.

Cancer

This week’s New Moon in your 5th house of art, sex and play should herald some fresh, fun ideas on these or similar themes. Be open-minded about what comes through, and don’t dismiss anything out of hand, even if it requires more faith than you are usually willing to bestow. That includes stopping any self-doubt you might be feeling from hampering you. Equally, be wary of unnecessary distractions. While it’s certainly tempting to allow ourselves to remain in a metaphorically somnolent state, it’s more important than ever to do precisely the opposite.

Leo

This part of the season is traditionally when the veil between the worlds of flesh and spirit supposedly grows thin, and when we honor our ancestors. One possible factor behind this in the Northern Hemisphere is that the nights are growing longer, giving rise to a general sense of turning inward. You’re now being invited on something of an introspective quest, in which you could explore and revisit your concepts of the unseen and the spiritual. Among other things, pay attention to your dreams, and notice any patterns relating to family traits and histories.

Virgo

You may be feeling driven to get certain things accomplished, as if for a deadline. Enthusiasm is a wonderful thing; however, be careful not to push yourself beyond your capacity, or to try and do too much too fast. This isn’t only about preserving your wellbeing; you need to keep a pace that allows you to be clear, thorough and accurate in your communications, and take one step at a time. Hasty decisions may also be at risk of unforeseen snags, or of being suddenly reversed at a future date. You likely have more time available than you are perhaps aware of.

Libra

People are not the best judges of their own merit, and many seem particularly inclined to put themselves down. You know better than to treat minor mistakes as irrevocable blots on your soul, though just at present you may be feeling somewhat off-kilter and unsure of yourself. You’re actually pretty grounded and clear on your goals, and deep down you know you are perfectly capable of carrying them out. Don’t allow your fears to take hold; if anxiety starts to plague you, remember that trusting yourself is not only reasonable but in line with the facts.

Scorpio

A rather special New Moon in your sign is bringing you a chance to reaffirm your relationship with the cosmos, and with the higher part of yourself. This will be especially valuable if you’ve been feeling a little lost and disconnected from your most profound sense of identity; though, given your astounding strength of character, that can never be taken from you entirely. As a Scorpio, you have the important task of keeping humanity in touch with issues we’d rather leave permanently on the back burner. That starts with being authentic and honest with yourself.

Sagittarius

Your ruler Jupiter finally enters your sign Thursday. You’re probably already experiencing the beginning of this, and it’s likely to be a gentle and gradual shift in consciousness, rather than a grand arrival complete with fanfare. It’ll almost certainly help if you allow these changes to happen at their own pace. Potentially you could also document them as you undergo them; this may give you a better sense of what this means specifically to you, and perhaps assist you in understanding more thoroughly all the strides you’ve made in the past 12 months or so.

Capricorn

Family and ancestral traditions can have a deep importance, and often we find ourselves adhering closely to them in times of uncertainty, for a sense of comfort if nothing else. The rules and customs of a social group can be likewise a source of relief. Yet if we try to maintain them rigidly, we can soon find ourselves bumping up against restrictions or limitations that might work for others, or have been well-adapted to former times, but for us simply don’t make sense. If you encounter this, try not to shy away from the cognitive dissonance; this can lead to necessary progress.

Aquarius

This week may see a leap forward, or at least a few steps, in the realm of your career or longer-term ambitions — if you’re open to the required changes. It would seem an issue that’s been something of a sticking point for you is being challenged in a pretty direct way. Whether you decide to alter your way of thinking is up to you, though reviewing your position would surely not hurt. In the end, this boils down to a question of what you consider to be fundamentally important, what your ultimate principles are, and where you really want to be heading.

Pisces

Every living being has a place in this beautiful universe, and that includes you. It can be so easy to lose sight of that in comparisons with others, or in a maze of judgment, and then suddenly feel no longer a unique soul with divinity at its core, but instead ‘less-than’, or ‘sinful’. Yet in reality you know that to deny your own sacredness is to deny that of everything else. Or, said another way, however obscure or distant it may seem at times, faith in whatever deity or spiritual entity you swear by means faith in its power and presence within you. Honor yourself accordingly.