Planet Waves Horoscopes: Oct 13 - 20, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

The Full Moon

Photo of a 2019 Full Moon by Amanda Painter

By Eric Francis

ARIES — Sunday’s Full Moon in your birth sign has probably coincided with a wave of new developments in your life, some of the most significant of them centered around intimate partners. Two questions bubble up to the top right away: one is, who is setting the terms of your reality? Who is choosing the parameters, limits and definitions by which you live? Whose interpretation of who you are do you accept as valid? Second, what would this experience be like if alcohol and consciousness-changing substances were subtracted? You may have to speculate there, though imagine a somewhat tidier situation, where events are less episodic and more of a continuous story where everyone remembers what happened last week. Meanwhile, in the Fun Department, if you’re feeling confident of your surroundings and the people you’re traveling through life with, you will have some exciting “peak experiences” if you want them. And if you do, come down gently.

TAURUS — Your chart is commenting on the nature of “self and other” in your relationships. There are many points of contact available, though not often the ones that you’re expecting. Expectations are usually a good thing to set aside in relationships, as they tend to drown out passion and honest exchange. The last thing people need but usually the first thing they face is living up to projected concepts of identity. And that is not happening for you now; you are reinventing yourself on an almost daily basis and would be wise to set aside any expectations you may have for who you are. This is really the essence of the matter. You’re not accustomed to so much inner change, nor are you partial to it. Yet there’s a fiery essence to your nature that wants to burn off the dross of your past incarnations. As far as relationships are concerned, here’s a bit borrowed from Fritz Perls: “You are you, and I am I, and if by chance we find each other, it’s beautiful. If not, so be it.”

GEMINI — Sunday’s Full Moon is in your house of being the life of the party. Correspondingly, the Sun is in your house of art, sex and creativity. This sets up a dynamic where you may be wondering where and how to devote your energy: to matters of a private or internal nature, or a more public and social nature. You may be able to strike a balance, though it will be more like a stretch. I can see the temptation to celebrate and party like it’s 2019 (the best thing since 1999). Yet as far as your astrology is concerned, my take is that allowing yourself to be drawn inward will be the more rewarding, productive and pleasurable direction to go. It will also be more challenging than painting the town red, and your friends might miss you and all of that. Yet this particular astrology is rich with potential, ideas and a level of daring that is rare for you, or for this world: the stuff of which artists are made. And of which you are currently made, or have extra access to. So make the most of it, which means honoring and valuing what you discover.

CANCER — This weekend’s Full Moon reaches across the professional angle of your chart, where matters of reputation, accountability and authority are mediated. I would say you’re on notice not to play fast and loose with anything related to the matters of this house (the 10th, one of the most important of the lot). Rather, make deliberate decisions, and delay until after the Full Moon before you put them to work. In fact it may happen that by Monday morning, you will have completely rethought your strategy. And you may rethink it again today. There is no rush, only whatever boundaries the calendar prescribes. Therefore, take your time, which means use your time well. Meanwhile, the gift of your astrology at the moment is to allow yourself the freedom to think in highly creative ways that break the mold of the box of limited thinking. Have the guts to see things differently, which means looking at your life and your responsibilities in ways that may shock you a little. There is something about you that was born for the times we are living through.

LEO — The world is bigger than you imagine, and this weekend’s astrology (particularly the Aries Full Moon) will give you a push in the direction of some other shore. You are bigger than you imagine, and this Full Moon is about self-discovery more than it is about anything else, in the sense of altering the scale of your life. This begins with your perception of who you are, which by all rights is feeling a little restless at the moment, like you want to stretch. That means pushing some boundaries with yourself, and getting out of your comfort zones. To do that, all you need to do is find something you’re curious about, that you don’t usually do, and then do it. It does not need to be far away from home, though you might want to travel a little to get there (to activate the 9th house, which is what I’m talking about; driving at least an hour will get the party started). What you want is more than armchair travel, or experience you get from a book — or worse, an app.

VIRGO — Be cautious involving others in your finances, particularly over the next few days. Avoid entering commitments, agreements or contracts at least until Sunday’s Full Moon is well behind you. The present astrological climate may reveal certain shortcomings of current or past involvements, particularly ways in which you may have compromised your identity for the sake of a relationship. Any shakeup will come as a result of you waking up to your needs and desires. The grand planetary picture describes you honoring your own values, and also being true to your word. If your values or point of view have changed, that must be included in your calculus. You’re long past the point where you can be involved in any relationship that does not fully include who you are, or one where you somehow fail to include yourself. At this stage of your life, it’s crucial you find ways of discovering yourself that do not involve intimate relationships.

LIBRA — It may go against your nature to assert yourself, though you’re discovering it’s the only thing that gets results. Said another way, you cannot wait around for someone to take a survey and to express their concerns about you. What you’re learning is how to burn off the lingering guilt associated with being real about who you are and what you need. Think back on all the times you hesitated because you felt guilty bringing your reality to the front of your life. If anyone resists, gently persist. You may be surprised how quickly bluster and bravado give way to a more sensitive state of mind when you maintain your point of view. You don’t have to lurch at anyone; just stay put and insist on a real conversation. It will not take long before you get it, and when you do, it will be best if you know, in advance, exactly what you’re seeking. And when you get it, be happy.

SCORPIO — Planets are collecting in your sign — Mercury, Venus and Pallas Athene among them, and the Sun will soon follow along. Yet something more interesting is about to happen, which is that Mercury will station retrograde in your sign conjunct Pallas, which is the asteroid of negotiation, law and strategy. Here’s the thing: you don’t want to be too strategic where your personal relationships are concerned. Rather, though it in some ways contradicts the tendency of your current chart, listen and be sensitive. There may be some occasion for you to reflect on the past, which I suggest you do. You don’t need to announce this, nor do you need to account for your review process, though at the end, you may want to share what you learned from your inner journey. You will know that you’ve found some approximation of the truth when you can account for the viewpoints of everyone involved, and have some tangible take-away in the present time. Note, this process works its way out through November. There is no rush, though that’s not an invitation to waste time.

SAGITTARIUS — Sunday’s Full Moon will support many of your goals and endeavors, so many that you want to focus on your priorities. There seem to be a couple that you have not articulated to yourself, though they are percolating around the back of your mind. What are those about, and to what extent do they involve someone else’s priorities for you? It seems that someone is advancing their agenda on you, and that you are agreeing, incrementally, to something that may be part of a larger plan. I suggest you study the pattern of your decisions over the past year, and see if they match the plan you had articulated for yourself 12 months ago. You have time to size up your situation and apply any course corrections you need to make before Jupiter, your ruling planet, leaves your birth sign on Dec. 2. The mission of your life for the foreseeable future is staying in close contact with your values and motives, and making your choices on the basis of those alone. Others may have their say; you have the final vote.

CAPRICORN — You tend to run hot and cold on the matter of self-assurance. By that I mean you tend to jump from over-confident to panic attack in a rather short time. True confidence does not look or feel like swagger. It contains more doubt and consideration than is presented in the movies or on television. The panic attack or security crisis is generally not part of a deliberative process; it’s connected to something else. If you are making an important decision, it’s essential that you consider your concerns and be responsive to them. That means addressing them now, rather than when time and circumstances are more pressing in a few months. Some of these matters involve your family and your relationship to them. Some of them land right in the four walls where you live today, and involve your ability to be yourself, and to live your life your way. You cannot deceive yourself about this; you need to be honest about both “your life” and “your way” — and your ability to engage those truths.

AQUARIUS — Be mindful of what you say, how you say it, and to whom over the next several days. You live surrounded by amplifiers of your own voice, and you also live in a world (along with the rest of us) where mistakes go further and nothing is ever deleted. You might even keep your opinions to yourself, to the extent that’s possible, and instead, invest the next few days into observing and learning. This could be about the world, it could be about where others are coming from, and most of all, it includes what you personally think and feel. Remember that ultimately this is a private, inner experience, though one that has in a sense been cast to the four winds of our “communication”-addicted society. Yet most of what happens is not communication but rather broadcasting. The word communication literally means, “to make common,” which is to say, about something we might have in common. That notion barely exists now, though you are depending on it.

PISCES — This weekend’s Aries Full Moon is another reminder to keep your focus on your finances. That means the big picture and the smaller one, mostly on the level of developing and engaging a coherent plan. Money is a habitual matter, and it’s not always easy to change your personal patterns. It helps to see what they are — and then to notice what that says about you. Pisces is famous for “shopping therapy,” which is not really therapy at all; and to the extent that it is, it can be done in miniature. (Soap is cheaper than perfume. Repairing an old pair of shoes you love is a lot cheaper than buying new ones. That kind of thing.) I suggest you place your emphasis on maintaining what you have, and on ensuring that others in your life are not spending your money or running up your bills in a way that you’re not fully aware of, don’t understand, cannot approve of, or cannot afford. Maintain your basic law and order over your priorities and your accounts.