Planet Waves Horoscopes: October 21 - 28, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

By Eric Francis

ARIES — Where are you and how did you get here? Your ancestors made you, and the way they did that is by doing the thing society generally either pretends does not exist, refuses to talk about, or assumes is a criminal act. You will need a better definition of your sexuality if you’re going to make peace with your existence. Mercury, Venus and Pallas Athene in Scorpio, soon to be joined by the Sun, are providing you with both an expanded palette of colors and willing participants in a discussion that will help you move your life forward. Part of the taboo and the controversy involves the presumption of possession and the “naturalness” of jealousy where conjugal relationships are concerned. This is the thing concealed, the bone of contention. Extracting oneself from the notion of possessing or of being possessed involves taking responsibility for one’s existence and one’s choices, which is a little like expecting people to walk off a cliff. But it’s not all that bad.

TAURUS — Suddenly there is quite a bit happening in the relationship angle of your life. It would seem that people (plural) are showing up on your radar, in your inbox or walking down the street. I suggest you engage them in conversations and see what they have to say. You are under no obligation to make/buy anyone dinner, undress, get married or go to the ball. You may, however, have to start the conversation, and this will be to your own benefit: you have only to gain by learning where people are coming from. This in turn will help you figure out where you are coming from. I suggest you be on the lookout for one theme: daddy pleasing. Whether this is coming from you, toward you, or between third parties, pay attention. This notion, which is a covert branch of politics, represents the visible part of a much deeper set of issues. If we understood this one thing, we would understand so much — it’s worth unraveling. It’s worth thinking every thought for yourself.

GEMINI — You may experience the need to detach from your feelings about a work- or health-related matter. The issue may be in the place where the two topics meet. Yet before you add some distance between you and your emotions, the question is, what are you actually feeling? This is likely to translate to: what do you have to say? Along that line of analysis, you may have the “how I really feel” version, and the one you’re planning to put into the press release. Both deserve some scrutiny; the press release version will be interesting because you will learn something from what you filter out and why. Are you concerned about offending someone? What exactly would the offense be? Is there actually an issue, or is this just more politics, or concern about politics? It’s true that in professional environments you must measure your words, though it’s still worth considering the metrics and your motive behind them. Who are you protecting?

CANCER — The Sun is about to join Mercury, Venus and Pallas in one of the most exciting angles of your solar chart — Scorpio, the playground/art studio/dominatrix dungeon of the zodiac. While the physical aspects of sex are often taken for granted, it is the intellectual ones where the greatest controversy and some of the deepest pleasures exist. Communicating about your desire feels dangerous. That’s how you’ll know you’re really doing it. Get yourself into that zone where you wonder if you can really say the thing you’re about to say, and then go for it. What you may discover is that those willing to speak honestly about the wrinkles of their being are relatively few. The reason is that this tends to make people nervous and self-conscious and out of their element. Regardless, this is your element at the moment, and you’re likely to find a friend who will want to get in on the fun. You, however, are the one poised for the truly deep experience.

LEO — Even if you feel like you’re at the end of your tether in these stressful days, slow down and use your time well. There is a sense of urgency in the world right now, and it’s reaching into your life in a personal way. There is pressure to change, and you’re feeling it at full strength. This may be disorienting, as if you don’t know what changes to make, or what to do to get right. Therefore I suggest that you keep your priorities simple and focused on two things: the short- to medium-term future; and resolving lingering issues from the past. Of the two, unpacking past material, sorting it out and letting it go would be a good use of your efforts between now and the Grand Conjunction of Jan. 12, 2020. Some of these matters may be family-related. Some will be related to work. The two are connected. Take yourself through a series of steps that will get you to a better, more interesting place where your work is concerned. It’s waiting for you, though you have to get there.

VIRGO — Make your words matter. That would be a radical goal in our times of demolition of language, civility and personal honor, where so many people feel free to say anything, whether they mean it or not. You’re not new to this territory; you have a deep connection to language and its use, whether written or spoken. Now is the time to renew your training in impeccability. Focus your thoughts and speak the truth, and only the truth. There is no room for compromise; the fact that the world is currently a free-for-all is irrelevant. This is a deeply personal matter, which means it’s about you, not anyone else. This is not about whether anyone believes you, or tells you the truth. Your baseline is your ability to be honest with yourself, and then to make adjustments where you feel you’re falling short of that. Being real does not usually win popularity contests, even if you don’t say what’s on your mind. Even being self-aware can make others nervous; so be it.

LIBRA — The Sun leaves your sign this week. Mars will remain with you, and will be provocative. By that I mean you will be provocative: potentially seen as being more assertive, aggressive or disagreeable than you are. Of course, it may be true you’re irritated about something; if so, track that issue and see if you can unravel it. Meanwhile, the one thing you will want to avoid over the next week or so is going blow for blow in any kind of argument or controversy. Use your diplomatic skills on the outside, and your therapy skills on the inside. You’re unlikely to be annoyed or angry for the reason you think. Typically, negative reactions involve a series of masks or seemingly opaque layers, and you will need to peel these back. Once you have an understanding of what’s actually on your mind or irritating you, you will feel better, and you’ll be able to address it directly.

SCORPIO — The Sun joins Mercury, Venus and Pallas in your birth sign or rising sign this week. This will offer you a jolt of energy that you can use well, in this time when you’re doing so much sorting of your mind and indeed of every facet of your existence. There is a simple message, though: you can afford to be warmer. By that I mean more loving and demonstrative of your feelings; and more tolerant of others and their seeming failings. Saturn and Scorpio-oriented Pluto are pushing your mind in some intense ways, with one potential result being more cut-and-dried opinions and judgments. If this is happening, it’s the thing to back away from, and instead embrace a viewpoint that allows for gradients of opinion. Right now it seems like every quantum and wave of communication is pushing people into taking sides, and refusing to see any other point of view. I suggest a strategy of getting a feeling for every perspective, and being gentle with all of them.

SAGITTARIUS — We’re about to be in Scorpio season, the introspective time of year, before your birthday. Looking at your chart offers an interesting map: Mercury, Venus and the Sun will be in the ‘hidden zone’ of your chart, while Mars will remain in the most public angle of your chart, which is Libra. This is the picture of an inner reality and an outer one that will be more or less in harmony or in contrast to one another. It will make an interesting study in what you say and do not say, under various circumstances. The important thing is that you know where you’re really coming from, and why you might choose to reveal something to someone (or to the whole world) or not. There’s likely to be something going on within each choice, some key to how you feel you will be perceived. Much of the tension you’re experiencing involves some attribute of your public image. This could be a factor of today’s rather fraught political and social environment. Beware of any pressure to change; it may be coming from others, or from within.

CAPRICORN — Your family is your whole lineage, not just the people whose names you know, and whose faces you see in the photo album. Your family is all of your ancestors all the way back, and many parallel tracks of evolution. As time goes on and the generations unfold, the material of the past can become increasingly dense. With Saturn approaching its conjunction to Pluto (exact Jan. 12), you may feel like you’re working with all of your energy to move something, or to change something, and it may feel dense and intractable. That something is likely to include the collective baggage of your ancestors. You don’t need to look much further than the available data from your parents and grandparents to see what is happening. Yet you could look right at it and not learn anything unless you take a more objective point of view and see them for who they are rather than who you think they are, or were told they are. They have their problems, most of which are not yours, unless you sign on.

AQUARIUS — The Sun’s ingress into Scorpio this week will help you focus and feel more grounded. Much of what you’re unraveling these days, and the pressure you are experiencing, is associated with family-related matters. However, at times, this takes on an abstract quality. What the Sun’s presence in Scorpio will offer is a connection to tangible reality, particularly the way you exert your will and your authority in your professional life. On one level, you’re being called upon to take charge. On another level, there is plenty of room for errors, whether factual, of timing, or of judgment. In the 10th house, where it’s placed in your chart, Scorpio can manifest as a mean streak or an authority complex of some kind. It will be up to you to do the “therapy work” and make the connections from your family material to the ways the world around you has gathered in a kind of family constellation. Take your time, and take what people say under advisement. Resist the temptation to override your intuition with supposed intellect.

PISCES — Like fish in an aquarium, Pisces can live and even thrive in a confined space. Yet the Sun joining several planets in your 9th house of the wider world will call you out of your current environment and have you seeking adventure. Do your best to give yourself some of that while the Sun is making this transit. Shift your routines, go places you’ve never been, work out of the house or out of the office, and try to take at least one weekend away from home. The 9th is also about your ideas and your beliefs, which you are in the process of shifting. Let this be an active process of exploring rather than a passive one, where discoveries float into your mind. That will happen, though the forthcoming Mercury retrograde is encouraging you to go against the tides and currents of both your own ideas and those of the world around you. That means actively asking questions and seeking the truth. Don’t worry about finding it. Seeking would be plenty.