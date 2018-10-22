Planet Waves Horoscopes: October 22 - 29, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Aries (March 20-April 19) — It will help if you’re unusually open and conversant about things you usually keep quiet about. That would include all the taboo subjects, but particularly revealing the truth about your desire nature. A group of planets in Scorpio is about to be joined by the Sun on Tuesday morning, which will illuminate the angle of your solar chart where you have plenty to talk about, but might be least inclined to open up. What you may be sensing is that if you talk about what’s on your mind, and what you’re experiencing emotionally, you are inviting change. This would include change to some of what you think are your deeply held values, and a degree of rearrangement in the dynamics of your relationships. Yet this is movement that will come no matter what, whether you’re secretive or coy or reluctant to share — or whether you open up and reveal your innermost reality. It’s just a matter of how much choice and influence you have, though that takes courage.

Taurus (April 19-May 20) — Close partners can meet you as you really are, if you let them. That will be the challenge: to allow them into the changes you’re experiencing, your evolving perception of yourself, and your morphing role in the world. You are not shifting as radically as you think. Mostly, you are considering the possibilities of who you are, and who you want to become. This will be less like changing and more like revealing your personal qualities that were always present within you. You are more willing to take risks, and the people who care about you are more likely to meet you in that place, and to play along. Therefore, you can afford to be bold, and bring your experimentation to a conscious level. Consistency is important in the world, particularly in our rather unstable time in history, though you can afford to be a little less predictable. Every morning when you wake up, take some time to decide who you want to be and what you want to do.

Gemini (May 20-June 21) — Consider the wisdom of your actions; that will be the issue, in hindsight. Did you use the knowledge that you had? Was your response to developments and events proportional to their relevance? Were you responding from an exclusively emotional frame of reference, or did you bring your reasoning abilities into the discussion? You have time to decide these things now, before events come to a peak. You do, in fact, know what you need to know, and you can discover any facts or perspectives that you might need. Be sensitive to “when you don’t want to know” something, lest it somehow disrupt your plans. That’s the very thing you want to know, and any mental shakeup you might experience will lead the way to more creative and strategic thoughts. Those could come at any time, by the way, as the peak of Venus retrograde approaches over the coming week. Ideas that may not seem to be worth much at first glance may turn out to be brilliant, so be alert.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Though life on the planet is way too chaotic for people such as yourself who genuinely value peace and quiet, good things are happening. And you will get the benefit as long as you remain open and available, which can be challenging in our particular moment. So you will need to keep your signals clear, and be sensitive to when you’re being offered something, and when you’re being asked for something. Even though those may seem like opposites, they do have one thing in common, which is the potential to get an exchange going. That will present you with an opportunity both to offer and to receive, and it will be helpful if you are able to do both as a conscious act. You have plenty to offer, and that’s the side of the equation to focus on. Any creative enterprises you might involve yourself in over the next few weeks will thrive, so do what you can to give those space, time and love, i.e., tune your guitar, or carry your sketchbook.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 23) — You seem to be in pursuit of a turning point that keeps eluding you. The closer you get to it, the less available it seems to be. This might be a decision, a break in your routines, a shift in your life pattern, or the need for some change in your environment that facilitates your progress. This will come in a form different from the one you were expecting, or developing. The real thing you’re chasing is your idea of who you are. The first thing to remember is that — add bold italics — who you are is an idea! And so your self-concept is vitally meaningful. Does it align with the underlying truth, or are you struggling to live out some inaccurate, untrue, notion of your existence? The problem here is that towering castles of sand can be built up around false ideas, and fear-based identity structures can be built on sticks. These have no substance other than the attachment you invest. Let them go.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22) — You have a lot to say, and I suggest you say it before you explode. Contrary to current popular mythology, this is not all about rage and disadvantage. You have many observations of the world, you have actual ideas, you have helpful knowledge to share. Don’t be overly dramatic about this. Writing on a napkin is a good start; capture ideas from emails; if you post a reply to an article, capture the text, and begin to develop it. Most ideas seem small at first; as any successful writer will tell you, the craft is in the development and expression, and this is an organic process. I suggest you not chase the big payoff, but rather recognize how subtle true originality really is. Therefore, to engage your creativity and expressiveness, you will need to be patient. And you will need to be circumspect: look at your situation from many angles, from close to the ground, from above, from all around, and in different kinds of light. The truth is not a thing. It’s a point of contact.

Libra (Sep. 22-Oct. 23) — You might have finances on your mind, which would be appropriate. The essence of your success is understanding your mutual needs with the people around you, and you’re getting a lesson in that now. I explain this often: doing business means dependably providing something that people want or need, in exchange for money. It really is that simple, though of course you must be dependable, and maintain a structure that supports your enterprise. That is where most people fall short. They typically need the structure to already be there, and tend to neglect the necessary maintenance. In our time and in our society, we have many options available that did not exist recently. For example, 20 years ago, it was a big deal to accept credit cards; now anyone can. This and many other innovations have made it easier to do business. What has made it more difficult is a collapse of certain mental structures, ethical structures and motivation. These, you must supply.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22) — Friday is the peak of Venus retrograde — what’s called the interior conjunction of Venus and the Sun. (Technically, the word is ‘inferior’ but I’ve amended that.) This looks like some kind of revelation, a discovery, or a breakthrough. The essence is taking ownership of something you thought belonged to someone else. There are different ways to describe this — such as “calling in a projection.” This is not an easy concept to understand, though the simplest way to say it is being accountable for feelings that you thought belonged to someone else, or that you assigned to someone else when they were really yours. It’s about doing something that is most definitely not in style right now, which is being fully responsible for what you feel, for how you perceive the world, and for understanding your own motives. Essentially, you are looking for something you have not revealed to yourself, or admitted to yourself. It won’t be hard to find. This is not about them; it’s about you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 22) — You will be able to unravel a mystery this week, something that may have puzzled or even vexed you for a long time. This has been brewing as if in the next room, though seemingly nowhere in sight. You will, therefore, need to look, listen and feel in the subtle dimensions of your awareness: your dreams, your intuition (which is never fearful), your fears (as separate from intuition), and something or someone that was lost that’s now manifesting in some way, including as the ability to let go or some signal that it is time to let go. Notice how you feel upon awakening, as much as you might focus on the content of a dream. Consider the notion of “lost love,” how you have responded to relationships changing in the past, and how you may have held on to your feelings. You are more sentimental than it may seem from the outside, though now is the time not for sentiment but rather for emotional honesty. That will give you some freedom to be yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20) — What seems like a complex issue comes back to your family, and is not so complicated after all. Don’t be deceived by the feeling that it is; rather, map out “what is so” — your circumstances as you know them to exist — and check that map against a schematic of your family of origin. One of the central questions is “how did things come to be the way they are?” You can apply this like a meditation to any topic, theme, question, circumstance or issue in your life, though an interesting and worthwhile place to start will be your family. Every family has its story of “how we came into being,” although usually it’s sketchy and in parts and, in a sense, mythologized. Through the holiday season, you may have several opportunities to speak with your older relatives. Get them to share stories about your family and the early days, so far as they understand and describe them; and remember, this is perception and lore, with some reality mixed in. Gently press for specific bits of history, with the details, names, dates and places — and write it down as soon as you can.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You are struggling to let go of certain personality tendencies, and I suggest you give yourself credit for succeeding quite well so far. If you could go back in time and slip into your self-concept of 18 months ago, you would see what I mean. You have made much more room for you to be who you are; you’re likely to feel more liberated and free to make choices as a result. Yet this has not exactly been a passive process, particularly this year. Part of how you learn who you are is to assert yourself. People who do not bump, scrape, grind and in some way make contact with one another do not find out who they are. Avoiding conflict is the surest way to avoid enlightenment, growth, maturity or this elusive thing known as adulthood. This does not mean whacking people on the head or picking needless fights. Rather, you’ve discovered that it’s necessary for you to stand up to challenges, and to stand up for yourself. And that, in fact, has been enlightening.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Where do you invest your faith? Think of it as a resource that you can use for a purpose. You can do anything you want with it. Faith is your fidelity: your trust. This is starting to sound like a bank ad. And it’s true that plenty of faith is placed in money, such as investments that are supposed to make us prosper. Others say their faith is in God, but don’t have a direct relationship or direct experience, so that would qualify more as belief. And there are some who have faith in God that’s the result of experience. Others put their faith in magic: If I do this, I will get this result, though there may be no established cause and effect, or even known correlation. Some put their faith in the future. Others invest it in their fellow humans. So let’s start with the question, which I would challenge you to answer through direct observation of yourself over the next seven days or so. Notice when you feel strong, and when you feel weak. That will tell you most of what you need to know.