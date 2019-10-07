Planet Waves Horoscopes: October 7 - 14, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

by Eric Francis

ARIES — It’s often said that relationships are mirrors. I have about six different opinions on that subject, though this week, there will certainly be some mirroring going on in your personal, intimate and social encounters. Mars is in your opposite sign, and it will be coming face-to-face with Chiron in your sign. Note how others you meet reveal something about yourself. Someone may hold up an example in a way that feels provocative at first, then makes sense. There are times when it seems people present us with “missing” pieces of ourselves, and this is potentially one of them. Pay special attention to confrontations, or situations where desire is involved. Consider how you prefer to be approached when either someone has a critique, or someone shows interest. Notice what you prefer, and do not prefer; notice how you respond when you feel triggered. You may make an exciting discovery, and at the same time, experience a breakthrough.

TAURUS — Someone you care about may be a little tweaked by their own response to you; they’re experiencing something a bit more intense than they may have anticipated. It’s one of those situations where they may not know whether to be attracted or repelled. You’re not accustomed to people having such strong reactions, though welcome to Uranus in your sign. This is the antithesis of your usual energy presentation, which is usually all about being understated, or rather, people perceiving you this way. Usually you are in full control of your image, though those days are behind you. One challenging life lesson (especially for sensitive people) is not taking personally how people respond to us, even if that response seems to be personal. Another aspect of your new dynamic is giving yourself permission to be more spontaneous, and to bring out your weird side. There is no point hiding it; it’s impossible not to notice.

GEMINI — You may be tempted to guide yourself by public opinion, though that’s pointless. Assuming anyone even understands the public these days, it’s no way to choose your actions or to form opinions about yourself. You’re more likely to be responding to some inner restlessness that’s provoking you rather than anything outside of yourself. Consider that what is “out there” is based on something “in here,” and it may make more sense. This is particularly true where sexual attraction is concerned. It’s easy these days to say “that person is attracted to me,” whether out of some concern or just for the sake of gossip, but how do you feel? What is your response, whether to your own desires, or the quality of someone else? Sometimes you have to peel that back a few layers; at the moment, it will flash right at the center of your mind. Now, what do you do with this information?

CANCER — The Sun passing through Libra, your 4th house of home and security, will be square the lunar nodes. This is like a mini-eclipse, or what some call “Moon wobble.” It may feel like a little shakeup, facilitating you coming out of a comfort zone and trying something new or making a change that shifts your awareness. Notice the ways your home is and is not conducive to relationships, and perhaps make any adjustments you need to make. Other factors may precipitate an honest discussion where one is needed, which may turn out to be a lot more fun, or at least intriguing, than you were expecting. Your natural orientation around sex and relationships is not as conventional as you may think. You will be better served by being open about your curiosities and desires than by trying to downplay them. Remember, your role in life is not to make people comfortable. It is to be yourself, and be present for how others may respond to you.

LEO — Be mindful of your stress level, and get enough rest. Saturn and Pluto in your sensitive 6th house (work, wellbeing) may be leading you to push yourself and get it all done, though Saturn in particular says pace yourself. The old expression “take your time” really means “use your time well.” That includes stopping to rest, reflect and recharge, on a fairly regular basis. The thing about all this Capricorn influencing you is that the message may be coming across as the drive to over-focus on specific goals. Focus would be enough; returning to a task daily will get you a tremendous result in the end. Remember that it’s more realistic to plan the early stages of a timeline, and use the later dates as check-ins or benchmarks. If you’re involved in leadership at work, which is likely (and fairly typical for you), make sure the foundations are laid, and that efforts progress, then say something like, “And then let’s see where we are in three months.”

VIRGO — Insecurities are so often paralyzing. I’m sure you’ve noticed this thousands of times over the years. There is, however, one of those seeming paradoxes in that we don’t tend to go beyond insecurities until we challenge them directly. I know it’s tempting to think, “I will find my confidence, and then I will try that!” However, most people who have succeeded at anything will tell you they gained their confidence by attempting to do things they sometimes failed at many times. Seen this way, you might say confidence entails the willingness to get it wrong, to mess up, to be a fool, to make a mess. Part of doing this well is learning to distinguish actual cautionary messages from anxiety and paranoia. This again takes experience. We now live in a world that tends to make experience seem too scary or dangerous to bother attaining. I’m here to tell you there is no substitute.

LIBRA — With Mars newly in your sign, you may feel ready to take on the world. For now, though, take it on gently. With this week’s predominant aspect being Mars opposite Chiron, pay special attention to your human encounters. You might check out the Aries horoscope for a description of this astrology; I will offer another here. As you go through this week (and your life), you may notice that some people put their injuries on display, while others lead with their strengths. I think both are attempts to say, “I am human.” Chiron teaches a specific kind of human alchemy: that of using one’s sense of injury, and one’s pain, as a means of concentrating strength. Note carefully where people are coming from: do they allow their pain or struggle to compel them to grow? Or is it more of an excuse? When someone presents themselves as strong, is that strength rooted in an understanding of the fragility of the human realm? This will help you consider the same matters for yourself.

SCORPIO — Take full possession of your thoughts and ideas. That is to say, they’re yours, so own them rather than deny in some way whatever it is you may be thinking, or assume it’s coming from somewhere else. It’s now vogue to claim someone “made” someone else think or feel a certain way, without a hint of irony. It’s true that other people may provoke, inspire, surprise, disappoint or intrigue you, but that’s not making you do or feel something. Anyway, your chart is bursting with what looks like an inventive, creative and fun idea. That’s yours to use, if you want it. Everything I just wrote works the other way too: if you have an idea that shakes people up, or is a little too real, there comes a time when that must be everyone else’s problem. Therefore, give yourself permission to say what you need to say, even if certain people get a little itchy and scratchy, or go into reaction.

SAGITTARIUS — Since 2005, a small planet called Pholus has been in your sign. This is in the centaur class, similar to Chiron. Many planets, small and large, have come and gone from Sagittarius during the past 15 years, though Pholus stands out as one of the more meaningful, in terms of potentially describing your experiences. One property has been things tending to go out of control, or for you (or others) to have exaggerated reactions. Another is small causes leading to large effects. Another is your family seeming to be a factor in nearly everything. We’re now in the last weeks of Pholus in Sagittarius; its transition into Capricorn is nearly over. One thing you’ve learned is how to get a result. You may not always use your skill, or know the result you want well enough to get it. Yet you’ve acquired a collection of tools and resources that you get to keep — various practical souvenirs of the recent long phase of your life. Use them wisely.

CAPRICORN — Last week Pluto stationed direct in your sign; Saturn stationed direct there on Sept. 18. We are now on course for the Saturn-Pluto conjunction. Many things in the world around you began to come unstuck as this happened, and are gaining momentum fast. What about your own plans, your journey, your healing process? Are you finally experiencing some movement, or allowing yourself to get into the flow? I understand that you may be nervous. You are approaching a point of no return. So is everyone around you, though you’re probably feeling it more directly and personally than most. I will leave you this week with a question, one I’ll ask again a few more times. If you could change just one thing in your life, what would it be? Maybe you know intuitively; maybe you’ll have to think about it. Get your priority list down to one thing, and focus on that — no matter how difficult or seemingly impossible.

AQUARIUS — The sensation of being stalked by anxiety is at epidemic proportions, though you seem to be releasing this feeling a little more every day. As you do, you may question some of the choices you’ve made in recent months, particularly when you allowed negative expectations and self-judgments to run your life. While fear and insecurity are persistent emotions, you don’t need to be their slave. This begins with wanting to not be run by them: that desire is imperative. Then you need to observe yourself, so that you get your own attention every time you find yourself submitting to making a decision or undergoing a bout of paralysis driven by anxiety. Then you go from there. What everyone who succeeds at this project is recognizing is that their feelings come from within them, not from an external source. Once you have a handle on this basic fact, you have a lot more power.

PISCES — The cloud of Jupiter square Neptune (in full force from January through September) is gradually clearing. This is allowing you to be more realistic about your desires, your ambitions and your overall life plans. Please don’t be afraid to reassess anything you said you wanted to do this year, including some things you may have started and made an investment in. This will allow you to make some choices and direct your energy where you’re likely to be happier with your results. The emphasis of your chart is rapidly shifting to the 11th house, which is Capricorn. This is the house of “hopes and dreams,” your highest vision for yourself, your relationship to society and — notably — the money you earn from your profession. Jupiter, your traditional ruling planet, arrives there in a few weeks, after its current trek through late Sagittarius and a visit with the Galactic Core. Set some real goals for yourself. Not a lot — just a few. Set the rest aside.