Planet Waves Horoscopes: Sept 2 - 9, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Aries (March 20-April 19) — If you want to take better care of yourself, start with your awareness. Notice how food (any and all food) makes you feel. Notice whether you feel warm or cool in a room, and pay attention to how the air feels and smells. This is the kind of basic feedback you need, which will lead to taking steps that help you feel better. Notice things like whether you’re bored or angry (they are related). Basically, I am proposing that you create a yoga of paying attention, and then responding to what you observe. More than you need “life/work balance,” it will help if you know when to slow down, when to stop, when to rest, and when to get some sunlight into your eyes. You might also take the opportunity to stay up all night and make dinner at 3 am. Your chart is packed with such diversity of potential that you may feel called in every direction at once. Well, you can’t go in all of them at the same time, but you can run through your various desires and try things one or two at a time, and keep moving. This is a great time to soak in the possibilities of your own existence.

Taurus (April 19-May 20) — Art is an experiment, sex is an experiment, and anything worth doing entails a risk: if only that it might not work out. Yet life is not about accumulated gain or loss; it is about experience. And such is never perfect or predictable; that’s the whole point. I suggest you proceed in the spirit of exploration and wonder, and not worry what your audience thinks of you. Rather, do something that is rarely done, and that is to study your environment. If that includes your audience, study it (or them, if you prefer) as entirely apart from you. Feel where you are, in time, and in place. Notice the currents and trends of the digital sphere as if you’re an anthropologist or sociologist, remembering that at this point what you actually are is an artist. By that I mean someone who does not shut down or numb out when the stimulation gets too intense.

Gemini (May 20-June 21) — Do you feel safe? When and where? What is your criteria? What is your threshold for feeling unsafe? I have a feeling you may be suppressing both sensations: thinking you’re perfectly fine when something is troubling you, and feeling threatened when there is nothing in your environment that would harm you. Most of safety and lack of safety is a mental phenomenon, which you may experience as emotional if you don’t give yourself words to describe your experience. Therefore, if you’re noticing any feelings along this spectrum of security, describe to yourself what is happening and you will start to get deeper insight and even some mastery over it. Pay special attention to physical spaces; that is, the four walls that surround you at any time. Most significantly, notice how you feel in your own home, and why. Incidentally, who are all these people who keep showing up? Make sure they stay out in the living room unless invited in anywhere else.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Though this has probably never been written in an astrology book, yours is one of the signs most inclined to literacy and to deep thought. Yes, you are more than a cuddly little ball of emotion. The intellectual, introspective angle of your chart is lit up right now. It’s likely ideas are flying through your mind, and you can trust that at least some of them are worth developing. What you would benefit from is organizing yourself like an airport, and getting those airplanes onto the ground. You only need minimal structure: a few words in a notebook, or a one-paragraph rough draft, will be enough to get you started. The other part of this is reading. You may be the type to devour books, and if you are, slow down. Take a thoughtful approach to something interesting, even a few pages of something that engages you more deeply than on the level of story. You are on the shore of a development process; there is something being born in your life and in your mind.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 23) — You are much clearer about several important issues than you were one week ago, and you can trust that the deliberation process will continue. Based on your astrology, I have two suggestions. One is to be cautious about the notion that you might be doing something for the sake of a commitment or a relationship. For quite a while, the central issue in your life has involved being faithful to your commitment to yourself. This whole concept gets lost in various notions of egotism, selfishness, narcissism and the like, which do not apply to you and certainly not to your current situation. The thing you are being called to do is to manage your priorities in a way that works for you; until then, nothing you do can really work for anyone else. The other matter involves how you manage your doubts. I suggest you not be deterred by any self-questioning that you may do, but rather engage in it willingly, and with curiosity, and as cheerfully as you can.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22) — Last week’s astonishing New Moon in your birth sign has set off one or perhaps many chains of events, and these will keep going for a while. What you can rest assured of is that you are entering many new life cycles at once, which means many old things are ending. The background of your astrology, or perhaps the ground itself, has been the gradually building conjunction of Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn. The purpose of that is to break up the big chunks of karma so you can actually process them, make use of them, or otherwise dispose of them. Now you have a gush of energy coming through your sign, and this is all that’s necessary to get things moving along. Whether you like what is happening now or not, the benefits of your current experiences will be tangible, and will not take long to manifest. You are, basically, setting yourself free from many old tales and fables, and more than that, the legacy of your parents and family. Keep that party going.

Libra (Sep. 22-Oct. 23) — You may as well make different mistakes from ones you’ve made in the past. Making the same errors over and over gets boring. At least when something new goes wrong, you have evidence that you’re conducting an actual experiment; that you’re trying something different. And you also have the chance to quickly adapt and make corrections, because thanks to something new happening, your attention is focused and your interest is high. As for past mistakes, it helps to learn from them, and it is possible, unless you’re determined not to. That all said, Venus is moving into opposition with Neptune this week, so you want to both dream big and be a little skeptical when it comes down to making an investment in something, be it financial or emotional. Particularly where business is concerned, focus on the pragmatic level: the actual numbers, the schedule, and whether the bills have been paid. Then go back to making music, art and love like a banshee.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22) — Everyone is some shade of public figure these days, whether you use Instagram or are a realtor whose picture is shown on ads placed in supermarket shopping carts. You will have a lot of fun in the social spheres this week, though you want to stay a few drinks behind the crowd and the breathalyzer. In the alternate, you may eschew the whole going out thing and hole up somewhere and paint, draw, read or write. Yet there is real benefit these days in being out and among people. Our social skills are being atrophied, and people have a false sense of compassion fatigue. You will learn interesting things outside of the house, where a few people are gathered. I suggest you stick to quiet spaces where you don’t have to raise your voice to be heard, or strain to hear. Keep people talking by asking what may seem like trivial questions, then listen between the lines.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 22) — Your astrology this week will have you craving peak experiences. That might be fun, though you will want some containment. Know where the edge is, so you don’t fall off the stage. If you plan to drink, stay home or stay the night. You would be wise not to make decisions under the influence of alcohol or other substances, but you might certainly come to a realization or two; these you will probably forget, if you don’t write them down. In the midst of whatever you’re experiencing, the thing you want to do is use your ears. Most people don’t listen, anywhere beyond hearing the words. I suggest you hear the words, and then repeat them to yourself several times until you internalize their meaning. What words exactly? Any that are spoken to you. In other ways, your hearing will serve you well as a means of testing the vibe. Listen like a dog, who gets the meaning from the tone of the speaker’s voice. Don’t be spooked by thunder.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20) — You might take a break from your present situation and consider your possibilities for the future. It will arrive faster than you may be expecting. Get at least as far as having some notion of what you want to do and where you want to be, even if you’re not certain yet; you’re not making a commitment by entertaining the possibilities. And there are quite a few of them in your awareness. One thing I would suggest is that to consider a potential does not mean finalizing the plan. Yet neither is it idle thought, wishing or fantasizing. You have some definite ideas. Some of them may seem distant or a little exotic compared to what you are now doing, and have done in the past, though they all have a pragmatic enough angle to give them the three legs of a tripod on the ground. You will need to work out schemes and details and specifics and all that, but now is not the time. Now is the time to dream a little bigger and a lot bolder.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep digging, dusting, shoveling and filling trash bags, even if only for an hour a day. When you clean a closet or a drawer, drag everything out and put back only what you really want. This will be easier and more efficient. Don’t go one item at a time or you won’t feel like you’re making any progress. This is a metaphor for your mind. Put everything on the table or on the page: your desires, your fears, you needs, your hopes, your dreams. Next look at it all and sort it out, then move on to the next thing. That said, there may be some interesting discussions in the very human realm of commitment, finances and sexuality. You and/or a partner may be tempted to go into analysis mode. Keep your feelings in your body, and use your ears. There are some things that can never be understood, much less analyzed. Many forms of communication must occur on the physical and sensory level, rather than being translated into the metaphor of words. That said, in your current state of being, poetry works better than prose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Keep your filters up. There are a lot of people buzzing around and a diversity of situations in play. Some individuals may seem wonderful, one or two may seem aggressive, others perplexing. You will be unlikely to distinguish what is real and what is not, what is helpful and what is not, at first blush. That is why you need to be discerning. I’m not saying wear a tee-shirt that says SKEPTIC, or even to let on that you’re in any doubt. Neither of these things may be true of you. Yet rather than make or accept commitments, listen to what people say, notice your own intentions, and make an appointment to continue the conversation in the near future. Under the current astrology, the thing you can stoke without hesitation is your vision for your life and in particular, your work. Usually grand visions are scaled down and made more modest, but they can start great and you work from there. Skip any disappointment; life is an experiment and a growth process.