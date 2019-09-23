Planet Waves Horoscopes: September 23 - 30, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

ARIES — You need to frame your reality in terms of how hurt, offended, or uncomfortable you feel. Chiron in your sign will, at times, have a tendency to emphasize the most challenging elements of your awareness. Then you may be inclined to “identify with” them. The thing is, you would need to have something better, more interesting or more useful to identify with, as an alternative. Or, you would need to get bored or annoyed with emphasis on the negative. On one level this is a matter of emotional attachment. On another, it’s a matter of framing. A close partner may have a better idea for how to understand your reality: a better, more humane frame in which to conceive of yourself. This may come through direct participation in the relationship, or you may be offered an example of a more compassionate way to think of your reality. It is time for an upgrade.

TAURUS — The way to evaluate everything is, first, based on its beauty and elegance. A sense of order and organization will serve you well. Mostly this will be visual, but ultimately how all your senses make you feel. Apply this to work, to physical environments and to people. Feng shui is about energy flow, and also about the organization and presentation of physical space. Notice this wherever you go, whatever you do, and in how you present yourself. This is about more than appearances. It is about more than the visual sense alone; I am talking about noticing your relationship to your environment, what it does to you, and what you do to it. The relationship is more dynamic (mutually influential) than you may recognize. You are emitting plenty of energy, thought and feeling, and you’re ultra-sensitive to your surroundings. Tune in and useful information will come to you.

GEMINI — The Sun joins Mercury and Venus in your 5th house — the one about pleasure, play and adventure. Most people use the potential of this house for entertainment and diversion. I suggest you do something more substantial and nourishing, and do something creative that challenges you. If your chart means anything, your whole being is calling out for a way to express beauty and ideas. This is the opposite of being a consumer. Rather, the thing you will thrive on is some experience of changing the world in some small way, by expressing yourself. You still might be in the mood for domestic maintenance — digging in and cleaning, and that would be good use of this energy, as long as the result is a more beautiful place. But at the moment, the full spectrum of earthly delights is summoning your attention. Choose what you want the very most.

CANCER — You will feel more grounded, balanced and even-keeled when the Sun enters Libra on Monday. You will have many opportunities to tidy things up, resolve old business and tie up the loose ends. It will be much easier to make a decision that has been nagging at you for a few weeks. This is likely to be about setting yourself free of the small details and seeing (and feeling) the bigger scenario for what it is. The message of the planets, as I see it, is to think holistically. Consider your whole situation, the direction of your life, and what you want to create, and ask yourself what facilitates the creation of that environment. It’s important to recognize that the world seems to be descending into deeper chaos by the day, though most of this is mental and emotional rather than physical and tangible. Your reality begins and ends with you.

LEO — If you have something to say, then say it. You’ve been thinking about it long enough. The open question is how you would express your thought or idea, and you have a lot of possibilities. If the matter is personal, then a one-on-one conversation is probably the most appropriate. Take a gentle approach, and one where you do one third of the speaking and two-thirds of the listening. If your statement is some kind of a public or community comment or artistic expression, consider the best vehicle of expression. Think about how you want your message to be received. Consider the idea you are conveying but, mostly, consider the way you want your recipient to feel when the message is delivered. Some feelings are best imparted in paint and others in audio. Sometimes a photograph works, and sometimes video is better suited. Take up the role of the person receiving the message and test the different approaches.

VIRGO — You may feel like you have a lot of priorities to get in order, though that will be easier if you have a guiding principle. For example, if you want to have more free time, then you start by eliminating anything unnecessary from your schedule. If you want to have more money, you eliminate needless costs (of which there are many) and find ways to enhance your income. In both of these scenarios, there is a guiding principle around which you organize your decisions. Problems may arise when you have a conflict; for example, you want to do more and also have more free time. Notice when that is happening; you will be able to tell because you feel the strife within you. That’s the time to step back a little and do some meta-evaluation. You might go to the level of need rather than of desire. Part of evolving spiritually means being able to make a determination between the two.

LIBRA — The Sun enters your sign Monday, at long last. This happens in a conjunction with the asteroid Bacchus (the Roman rendition of Dionysus). He is not just about grapes and wine; the deeper concept is liberation. So the question to ask in this season of your birthday is, what sets you free? Be mindful of the ways that relationships in particular do or do not liberate you. Do you find yourself entering a maze of confusion when you’re with someone, or are you lifted out of the labyrinth? We live in a time when people wear their injuries on their sleeve, but often don’t do anything about healing them. So one factor to evaluate is whether people are more attracted to their pain or to their healing process — and what your role is in either case. You might ask yourself the same question, in part based on what you see reflected back to you in your most intimate relationships.

SCORPIO — You may be figuring out that the only thing you actually have power over is your mind — and even that seems to have a life of its own. And if that is true, you would be well served to become more familiar with that quality, which is in truth your inner life. The more you emphasize others and what they do, the less you will feel in control of your experience. The more you draw your awareness inward, the easier it will be for you to coexist with everyone — especially with yourself. To that end, you may use any friction that manifests in your social or intimate interaction as a guide to your inner life. This is a kind of mind experiment. What role do you see people playing? Who do the various actors and actresses in your life represent? If you were writing the script, what would you have them say?

SAGITTARIUS — This week brings the Libra equinox, which is a rather bold invitation for you to re-emerge as a social being. On a subtler level, something else is happening: Jupiter has completed its square to Neptune (which happens about once every eight years, and rarely with Jupiter in your sign). This will result in a gradual clearing of the air, a potential increase in your ability to think straight. The cloud you have been surrounded by is some form of delusion, illusion or confusion, and you may have spent considerable time wondering how you even got there. That question is still worth a good think-through, but significantly, where to go from here is the more important matter. However, that starts with recognizing exactly where you are and what you are doing. Many people allow themselves to be confused or deceived because it seemingly offers a pass from confronting actual existence: your potential, your problems, your life.

CAPRICORN — The planets in your sign are beginning to move in direct motion. Saturn has resumed forward progress; Pluto is soon to follow. Gradually, these planets will reach critical mass, culminating in their conjunction this coming Jan. 12. Said simply, the time has come to take action, in particular, to act on the decisions you made long ago. You have had time to work out your plans and to consider your options, and the bell is now ringing. Start with the most elementary practical matters first. Yes, there is deeper material; there are true matters of growth, and of making contact with the core layers of your being. Yet the practical choices you make will lead you out of where you do not belong, and to where you do belong. What counts as “spiritual” is not a separate matter. It is related to everyone and every experience. Soul is not a thing; it is not a destination. It is a process involving absolute honesty, and you are beholden to it whether you want to be or not.

AQUARIUS — An inner shift is taking place; you may have noticed it. It might have felt like part of your brain squirmed into place; or perhaps you had a dream that symbolized some kind of release from bondage. Yet this is only the beginning; you have many more steps to take along this journey. You are working your way toward inner reconciliation, which might be said of the whole human race, though you are in a moment of special focus. The key to your freedom is refusing to accept that you are a victim of circumstances, particularly of your family. There’s plenty else to be victimized by, which is advertised on television and the internet, and you don’t want any part of it. That very thing is what got you and many of the people around you into the situation you are in. It may be that you are the first and perhaps only person in your immediate sphere who will be responding to this particular calling; you may face considerable pressure to accept your supposed lot in life.

PISCES — You are beginning to see the light of day on a number of crucial issues that will in many ways shape your future. Yet you are the one doing the shaping, and before you make any decisions you cannot easily reverse, you must be as certain as you can that you’re seeing matters as they are. And you must be equally confident that you know your own mind, and your own feelings. But more than that, you must know what you want. That is the thing to focus on. I don’t mean this in some intermediate sense of the idea; I mean what you actually, ultimately, and sincerely want for yourself. You are in a rare moment of gaining awareness at the same time your horizons are opening up. Be aware that this may come with a measure of fear, which is (in our current environment) a “natural” response to experiencing your potential. Yet this is upon you, and the moment of decision is approaching. Meanwhile, it would be wise to bide your time and use it well.