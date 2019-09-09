Planet Waves Horoscopes: September 9 - 16, 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Aries

Dreams and aspirations are not merely useful tools for keeping you interested in your daily routines. However far-fetched they may seem, however long it takes, if you really want to do something you can generally find a way. Determination is a key that unlocks a surprising number of doors, and enthusiasm can carry you through when the path seems difficult. It takes courage to dream big, though perhaps more to see the desired goal as possible and be willing to risk disappointment by pursuing it. Yet one might also argue that this is a necessary facet of existence. Trust yourself — you are more capable than you know.

Taurus

Your curiosity is an invaluable gift. It leads into new and interesting territory; it brings you experiences you would not otherwise have. Lately, you may have been fearing that to indulge your inquisitive feelings in a certain direction could cause trouble. Yet there is nothing wrong with asking questions and searching for answers, or with trying to reach the truth on an issue. Doing this doesn’t mean you are necessarily giving up principles or committing to a way of being you might take aversion to. It’s simply a matter of gaining more information, as opposed to potentially remaining in the dark. Fear closes the mind: keep yours open.

Gemini

Do you remember how you felt a few weeks ago? You’ve certainly moved at some speed since then, and have accomplished an astonishing amount. True, the process of change may not be fully complete; you might have yet to see most of the results. However, whether you’re still in the chrysalis, or happily exploring the air with your new butterfly wings, you are surely noticing the difference both within and around you. If your confidence has increased, this more than likely stems not from nebulous wisps of hope, but from concrete reality. In terms of where you might head next, you have a lot of choice. The world is wide and waiting.

Cancer

This week you may well find you have the “gift of gab” when it comes to persuading others of your point of view. You naturally combine gravitas with a certain warmth and accessible charm, and presently this is likely to shine out more clearly than usual. At times you’ll probably be downright irresistible. Use your influence wisely and carefully; watch the content of your speech, and its tone, and do your best not to fall into, for example, a form of hyperbole or mischaracterization of the facts that could be mistaken for gospel. Consider this an opportunity rather to spread important, clear and truthful messages of healing.

Leo

Be sure to spend at least some time this week on a favorite art or invention project, or at any rate do something you love that involves a form of creation. Inspiration is with you, and whatever you make is likely to possess the unique and delightful touch of the true artist. If nothing particular comes to mind, you might try taking up something entirely new, testing out lots of different activities as a fun experiment, or restarting a venture you’d previously laid aside. The more passionate your affection for this work, the more beautiful the result will probably be, though the idea is not so much producing a result at all as the joy of the process.

Virgo

As we build toward an interesting Full Moon in your opposite sign, with your own still playing host to all the inner planets, you may benefit this week from remembering just how far your capabilities stretch. If you tend to need frequent confidence boosts, or if you’re in a situation where you feel lacking in power, it can be much more difficult to see just how influential you are. Regardless, it might be a good idea to consider how your words and actions could affect people, and treat those you encounter with added gentleness and compassion. It’ll be much easier to forge a dialog with others that way, in any case, than from behind a megaphone.

Libra

If things seem confusing, the power of analysis can be a great way to break through that. Deeper feelings can be pretty elusive to your conscious mind, though if you dig around long enough you’ll likely find the information you need. Intuitive logic differs from the formal variety in many respects, yet it is still possible to understand; just as dreams usually shed light on our state of mind, when we remember them. You might feel for a while like a cat chasing the mysterious red dot of a laser pointer. Persist nevertheless; what you turn up will probably be not only useful, but highly pertinent to your present life.

Scorpio

Given how unique you are, it is perhaps unsurprising that you sometimes find yourself disagreeing with members of your community or social group. And thank goodness for that. You are not a robot, to fall into step with a long line of other robots, and nobody should expect it of you. While any dispute can produce some discomfort, the liberating feeling of casting off disguises and being utterly honest is unlike anything else. It’s also true that the understanding even of some people close to you probably doesn’t encapsulate you as a whole person, since we all have our expectations and projections. It’s okay to surprise them.

Sagittarius

There may be plenty of confusion these days about telling right from wrong, and fact from fiction. Yet your own feelings, aims, desires — whatever pertains to your life and trajectory — are truths you can hold on to, even if everything else can be doubted. Mars, the planet of action, is currently working its way through your 10th house of career and ambition. Any uncertainty you might be experiencing about what others might think, or how your efforts could pan out, doesn’t necessarily matter. If you know what you want and where you want to go, you don’t need anything else to move toward fulfilling your goals.

Capricorn

Our thoughts are, to a greater or lesser extent, influenced by our feelings. There is no shame in this; yet it does help to recognize the fact, and to know when you are acting on emotional triggers. This is not always easy to notice, though your internal monitor becomes more accurate with practice. We can get caught up in a particular dynamic, and be in the middle of a heated dispute, before realizing what set us off in the first place. If you know, however, that you’re likely to find certain discussions provoking, consider the ways you might avoid all-out conflict. You may well also benefit from doing some inner work on the areas where you feel most raw.

Aquarius

You are complex, woven of multiple and variegated threads in a singular pattern; and this wide universe contains more than enough room for your whole self. That includes room to expand as far as you will. There is no fate set in stone, no unavoidable path to an immutable destiny: there is only freedom, and your choice of how to exercise it. Even if you find it hard to accept some parts of you, try to hold space for everything. Avoid any temptation to shrink yourself down, to curb your originality, or to turn a blind eye to aspects of your potential. Instead, focus on being the complete and unabridged version of you.

Pisces

It’s as natural for you as for any person to pay closest attention to what you most wish to hear, and what you already believe to be true. Confirmation bias is a built-in fallacy to which we are all prone. Your astrology this week, however, suggests a need to seek out and listen to a message you might not care so much for. This may take the form of a golden grain of truth surrounded by what appear to be irrelevancies or nonsense. Remember: you can always take time to consider what is being said, and ultimately you are free to decide how and whether to act, should action be in the question. That autonomy belongs only to you.