Planning a Trip to the Rockies this Canada Day Long Weekend? Catch a Ride with On-It, the Weekend Shuttle Service from Calgary to Banff/Canmore! - Gateway Gazette

Get to Banff and Canmore this Canaday Day long weekend with On-It! Service runs Saturday, Sunday, and the holiday Monday. With On-it behind the wheel, you’ll avoid the headache of traffic and congestion. Instead kick back, relax, and enjoy a peaceful ride to the picturesque mountains!

On-It riders can transfer for no charge to any local Roam transit, including the Town of Canmore and Town of Banff. Roam takes visitors to destinations such as the Banff Gondola, the Cave & Basin National Historic Site, and the Lake Minnewanka area. Parks Canada will also offer affordable shuttles to Johnston Canyon and Lake Louise.

Weekend and holiday service will run until September 3, 2018. One way trips from and to Calgary will be $10.00 in each direction.

Details about the Banff/Canmore service, including schedules, stops, and tickets are available at:

http://onitregionaltransit.ca/ calgarybanff-service/