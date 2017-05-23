Plastic Bags: How Convenience is Killing our Planet

Plastic bags continue to pose a major risk to the planet’s environmental health.

For instance, did you know that there are 46,000 pieces of plastic found in every square mile of ocean? And more than 100,000 marine animals die every year as a result of plastic pollution?

This infographic highlights these facts – and more – that go along with the dangerous reality of our current plastic consumption.

How will you be changing your plastic consumption?

