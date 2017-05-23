Plastic Bags: How Convenience is Killing our Planet

By Gateway Gazette

May 23
By Greener Ideal Staff

Plastic bags continue to pose a major risk to the planet’s environmental health.

For instance, did you know that there are 46,000 pieces of plastic found in every square mile of ocean? And more than 100,000 marine animals die every year as a result of plastic pollution?

This infographic highlights these facts – and more – that go along with the dangerous reality of our current plastic consumption.

(click to enlarge)

How will you be changing your plastic consumption?

About Greener Ideal

Greener Ideal strives to help you live your life in more sustainable ways with tips for going green, eco friendly recipes, green product reviews, and news on the latest developments in clean tech, electric cars and the environment.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

WHOAS: New Babies

Tax Deadline for Self-employed Individuals is June 15 2017

Clean Energy: Funding of Emission Reduction Alberta (ERA) Projects

New Energy Rebates Mean Big Cost Savings

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Call James Lozinsky for Your Legal Needs Next Post Plastic Bags: How Convenience is Killing our Planet
%d bloggers like this: