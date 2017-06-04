Playground Grants will Reduce Fundraising Burden

“We know that playgrounds not only benefit the students who get to use them, but they serve the community as a whole. They are hubs where parents and children meet and play together. Our government believes playgrounds are extremely important to local communities and that is why we are funding them to make life better and more affordable for Albertans.”
More than 50 previously announced school projects across the province are currently eligible for the playground grant funding. Should additional schools be announced in 2018, those schools would also be eligible. Alberta’s Capital Plan commits $20 million over the next four years towards school playgrounds.
“Building a playground at the same time as a school is being built just makes sense. I am proud that our government is working to protect and improve education, and this includes the interactions and activity that students take part in outdoors.”
“Playgrounds are an essential part of all students’ school experiences. Our children deserve safe, outdoor play areas that encourage engagement while they learn and develop their physical and social skills during free time and recess. I’m happy the province is committing more resources to playgrounds, and I would really like to see an even greater commitment to playgrounds in the future.”
Should a school community wish to build a playground that costs more than the $250,000 provided, they will have the option of fundraising to supplement the project. New schools that receive the Education playground grant will not be eligible for other provincial grants that support playground construction.
If a community wants to upgrade or replace an existing playground, they are able to apply for the Community Facility Enhancement Program grant offered through Culture and Tourism.