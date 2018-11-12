Poland’s Centenary: Statement from Minister Miranda - Gateway Gazette

Poland’s Centenary: Statement from Minister Miranda

By Contributor

Nov 12

Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism, has declared Nov. 11, 2018 as A Day to Commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Poland Regaining Independence in the Province of Alberta.

“On Nov. 11, we remember the women and men who bravely served and continue to serve our country. We also remember the independence Poland regained 100 years ago on Armistice Day.

“For more than a century, Polish settlers, many of them hard-working miners and farmers, have made significant contributions to our fine province. From the historic Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church in Lamont County to the Crowsnest Pass Polish Hall, Polish people have built a legacy in Alberta. By sharing Poland’s history and culture, they have helped shape the beautiful multicultural mosaic that is our province today.

“Our government is building an inclusive society based on cultural diversity and mutual respect. For their many contributions, and in honour of this significant milestone for the Polish community, I am proud to declare Nov. 11, 2018 as A Day to Commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Poland Regaining Independence in the Province of Alberta.

“This year, as we celebrate the centenary of Poland regaining independence, we pay tribute to the Polish men, women and children who have enriched our province for more than 100 years.”

